Iowa, Nebraska schools eager to get to fall sports season

Smith pointed out that football players and coaches alike are creatures of habit, but by practicing these new routines, he believes the players can stay safe.

“You have to think about that stuff, and things are just different,” Smith said. “We’ve taken a look at everything in the program. If there’s a chance to mitigate the spread, you have to take a look at it.”

Smith has taken a look at things other than practice. When the Warriors had film sessions in the past, they were done in a smaller room.

The film sessions this season will be held in the auditorium so that players can be more spread out. Players are also required to wear masks at all indoor team activities, including pre-game meals served by SB-L parents.

“Everything we do will be different,” Smith said. “Between those lines, we’ll be able to play. Our kids are incredibly excited. Our parents want them to play. Our state association, they’re going about this with common sense. They are safer playing sports in controlled circumstances a lot more than a typical kid that age. My goal as a coach is to make the season enjoyable for them and do everything I can to get them that experience while being safe.”

Week 1 of the high school football season is slated for Aug. 28 in both Iowa and Nebraska.