Iowa's No. 1 sports fan Kenny Bern was one of a kind

SIOUX CITY – There won’t be any games today, but even if there were, one of the greatest sports fans ever wouldn’t be there.

Kenny Bern, recognized far and wide as Iowa’s No. 1 sports fan, died on Tuesday. He’s now in heaven, reunited with his beloved wife Olga, and probably swapping stories with our friend Steve Allspach.

It’s hard to put into words how everyone – and I mean everyone – felt about Kenny Bern. He left this Earth two months shy of his 93rd birthday and, believe me, my friend made the most of each and every one of those years.

So beloved was Kenny, the baseball field in Cherokee – his longtime home where he touched so many lives – was named after him last summer.

People of all ages gravitated toward Kenny. He was as genuine and down to earth as you could possibly be. Once you became his friend, you were a friend for life.

I can’t recall the first time I met Kenny. It was sometime in the early 1980s when I was covering an event while working at the Storm Lake Pilot-Tribune.

He came up to me and told me he knew who I was and to keep up the good work. That meant a lot since I was just beginning my long career in sports journalism.