For most teams, last week represented the start of the fall sports season. Here is a look at the most dynamic players over the past week:

1. Beau Goodwin, Kingsley-Pierson/River Valley football, senior

After playing 8-player football, K-P and River Valley combined to form a 11-player Class A team this fall. In their first game Friday, Goodwin led the team to a 27-7 season opening victory over Alta-Aurelia, connecting on 17 of 32 passes for 296 yards and three touchdowns against one interception. The K-P senior also had three interceptions and six tackles on defense and was 3-for-3 on extra point attempts.

After Alta-Aurelia took a 7-0 lead after one quarter of play, K-P/RV scored the game's final 27 points.

2. Eric McGill, Woodbury Central football, senior

After the Wildcat's 27-24 victory over rival Lawton-Bronson, McGill ranks third in Class A in all-purpose yards with 250 and had two touchdowns. Of those, he had 138 receiving yards (most in Class A) on six receptions, part of a 13-of-26, 183-yard performance by quarterback Drew Kluender.

On special teams, McGill returned two kicks for 156 yards and a touchdown. He also added 8 1/2 tackles, including six solo.

3. Maggie Van Schepen, Western Christian volleyball, sophomore

The returning Class 2A state champs were moved up to 3A this season and needed to replace last season's setter in all-stater Hannah Broek, who recorded nearly 1,200 assists as a senior last fall.

Though the 3A second-ranked Wolfpack opened the season 4-4 over three early-season tournaments in Sheldon and a two-day weekend tourney in Bellevue (Neb.), Van Schepen in Iowa's early assist leader with 177 over eight matches.

Despite taking four losses over the weekend, all were to out-of-state opponents, and Van Schepen, at least so far, has nearly matched the per-set production of her predecessor with 9.1 assists per set (Broek average 10.1 in 2022).

4. Brysen Kolar, OABCIG football, junior

In the team's 33-14 win over Estherville-Lincoln Central Friday night, the Falcons' first-year starting quarterback went 13 of 23 passing for 247 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

OABCIG freshman Jaxx DeJean also made an impact. In his first varsity game, Jaxx, the younger brother of former OABCIG standouts Cooper and Beckett DeJean, tallied two interceptions and returned a fumble recovery for a touchdown.

5. Dylan Bosma, Unity Christian football, sophomore

Among the state's passing leaders after Week 1, Bosma and the Knights slipped by MOC-Floyd Valley in their opening game of the season, 29-25.

Bosma had 29 pass completions on 47 attempts for 313 yards and three touchdowns, though he did throw four interceptions. Most of his passing yards went to junior Braeden Bosma, who had 13 catches for 165 yards and two scores.

Bosma also had 13 carries for 70 yards and a TD.

6. Marco Cortez, Storm Lake football, freshman

Cortez returned two fumbles a total of 132 yards and a pair of scores in Storm Lake's 45-34 win over Saydel Friday, which broke the Tornadoes' 19-game losing streak. The first-year running back/linebacker, the only Iowa prep with more than one defensive touchdown in the young season, also had 23 yards rushing. The Tornadoes also received a standout performance from senior quarterback Carson Lullmann, who went 12-20 through the air for 163 yards and three scores.

7. Teagen Kasel, Le Mars football, senior

The Bulldogs outscored Sergeant Bluff-Luton 24-3 in the second half after taking a narrow 17-13 lead into halftime. Kasel led the big half and finished the 41-13 Le Mars victory with 117 passing yards while completing seven of 15 attempts and two touchdowns. The quarterback found senior receiver Beau Wadle four times, which Wadle turned into 81 yards and a score. Kasel also added 143 rushing yards on nine totes with two more scores.

Coming off a playoff appearance last season, it was Le Mars' second win in a row over SB-L after the Warriors had won seven straight over the Bulldogs.

8. Natnael Kifle, Sioux City North cross county, senior

Kifle ran 2.1 miles in a time of 10 minutes, 37.22 seconds to win the Bishop Heelan Invitational on Friday, which was the best time by nearly a full minute.

After placing 17th at last year's state championships in cross country and a fourth-place finish at the 4A state track and field meet in the 1,600-meter run plus a top-10 performance in the 3,200, Kifle opens the 2023 season ranked seventh in Class 4A individually.

9. Hanna Johnson, Sioux City North cross country, sophomore

Though the Heelan Invitational last Friday was shortened to 2.1 miles due to the heat, Johnson won the varsity girls' race by over 16 seconds with a time of 13 minutes, 53.22 seconds.

While Johnson isn't ranked as a individual for North in 4A, she beat a number of ranked runners from lower classes at on Friday, including Woodbury Central/Kingsley-Pierson's Rachel Putze, ranked 15th in 2A, and Heelan's Brooklyn Stanley, No. 26 in 3A.

10. Chloe Broer, West Monona cross country, sophomore

Broer beat out two seniors for the top finish at the Cherokee Invitational on Thursday to win with a time of 21 minutes, 56.02 seconds.

Broer was 35th at the 2022 Class 1A state cross country meet (20.38.41) and she also nabbed two top-20 finishes at the 1A state track and field meet this past spring in the 800 and distance medley relay.

Honorable mentions

--Quinn Olson, Bishop Heelan football, senior: 5-of-7 passing for 110 yards and had seven carries for 80 yards and three total TDS, plus an interception and tackle in Heelan's down-to-the-wire 22-19 win over Kuemper Catholic Friday.

--Gavin Sleezer, Alta-Aurelia football, junior: 18 tackles with five catches for 124 yards and seven punts for 260 yards (a 37.1-yard average), including a 79-yarder for a score in Alta-Aurelia's Week 1 loss to Kingsley-Pierson

-- Jake Gale, Elk Point-Jefferson football, senior: 13-of-17 passing for 161 yards and two TDs, and 11 rushes for 110-yards for two more scores in the No. 2-ranked Huskies' 41-6 win over Baltic Friday.

--Brayden Van Gelder, MOC-FV football, junior: Three interceptions in the Dutchmen's Week 1 loss to Unity Christian Friday.

--Kael Hartmann, MVAOCOU cross country, junior: One of a pair of MVAOCOU runners to occupy the top two spots at the Cherokee Invitational last Thursday as Hartmann won with a time of 18 minutes, 44.84 seconds, with classmate Charlie Forbes in second (19:01.32)

--Jon Jenness, Cherokee football, senior: 10 rushes 177 yards and two touchdowns, plus 3 1/2 tackles in the Braves' 51-23 victory over MMCRU Friday.

--Bode Higgins, Spirit Lake football, junior: 25 carries for 118 yards and three touchdowns with eight tackles in the Indians' 30-22 win over Algona Friday.

—Compiled by Ryan Timmerman