Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Class 3A sprint medley team from left, Jorma Schwedler, Sam DeMoss, Josh Stangel and Zach Shultz celebrate the win during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Jorma Schwedler anchors to win the Class 3A sprint medley team during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
George Little Rock's Payton Mauldin, right, celebrates as he finishes first as teammate Joe Anderson finishes second in the Class 1A 800-meter run during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Josh Stangel, left, passes the baton to Jorma Schwedler as BHRV's Cody Post competes the pass to Billy Rankin during Class 3A sprint medley 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Class 3A sprint medley team from left, Jorma Schwedler, Sam DeMoss, Josh Stangel and Zach Shultz celebrate the win during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Class 3A sprint medley team from left, Jorma Schwedler, Sam DeMoss, Josh Stangel and Zach Shultz celebrate the win during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Max Murphy participates in the Class 3A 4x110-meter shuttle hurdle relay during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Austin Freiberg anchors to win the Class 3A 4x110-meter shuttle hurdle relay during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Spencer's Kailee Hopkins finishes seventh in the Class 3A 100-meter dash during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sioux City West's Holly Duax finishes third in the Class 4A 100-meter dash during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
West Monona's Josh Heather finishes seventh in the Class 1A 100-meter dash during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
BHRV's Cody Post runs in the Class 3A 100-meter dash during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Jorma Schwedler runs to win the Class 3A 100-meter dash during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Gehlen Catholic's Sydney Livermore finishes fourth in the Class 1A 100-meter hurdles during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Max Murphy wins the Class 3A 110-meter hurdles during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Austin Freiberg, left, and Max Murphy celebrate the Class 3A 4x110-meter shuttle hurdle relay during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Austin Freiberg, left, and Max Murphy celebrate the Class 3A 4x110-meter shuttle hurdle relay during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Max Murphy celebrates the win in the Class 3A 110-meter hurdles during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Akron-Westfield's Shaylee Siebens finishes third in the Class 1A 200-meter dash during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
OABCIG's Anna Winterrowd finishes third in the Class 2A 200-meter dash during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Storm Lake's Emma Kenkel finishes eighth in the Class 3A 200-meter dash during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Jorma Schwedler reacts after winning the Class 3A 200-meter dash during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
George-Little Rock's Joe Anderson, left, greets Gehlen Catholic's Will Roder before the Class 1A 1600-meter run during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
George-Little Rock's Joe Anderson celebrates his win in the Class 1A 1600-meter run as he crosses the finish line during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday.
Sheldon's Keri Siebrecht looks on after winning the 400-meter dash during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sheldon's Keri Siebrecht receives bullet casing from an official after winning the 400-meter dash during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Le Mars' Kadin Woodard pushes forward in the 400-meter run during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
OABCIG's Sydney Durbin reacts after anchoring to win the Class 2A 4x100-meter relay during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sioux City East's Kayden Jones jumps up before the start of the Class 4A 4x100-meter relay during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sioux City East's Ardell Inlay anchors the Class 4A 4x100-meter relay to finish third during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Bishop Heelan's Madison Jochum, left, picks up the baton from teammate Mia Conley in the Class 3A 4x400-meter relay during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Bishop Heelan's Madison Jochum, left, embraces Hannah Hutchinson after finishing second in the Class 3A 4x400-meter relay during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
George-Little Rock's Joe Anderson runs in the Class 1A 1600-meter run during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
OABCIG's Sydney Durbin, right, embraces Sarah Cotton after anchoring to win the Class 2A 4x100-meter relay during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
OABCIG's Sydney Durbin, left, and Sarah Cotton celebrate the win in the Class 2A 4x100-meter relay during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sheldon's Keri Siebrecht is being presented with an award during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
George-Little Rock's Joe Anderson carries the Class 1A championship trophy during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sergeant Bluff-Luton team reacts after winning the Class 3A championship at the 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Britton Delperdang reacts after winning the Class 3A championship at the 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Kuntz and Bell are freshmen, and experienced their first state championship, albeit in a bizarre way.
“I’ve dreamed of this since I was really little,” Kuntz said. “Even though it’s by default, it still feels great. We ran really great, and we PR’d in the 4x400, so that’s awesome.”
The Class 2A portion of the race saw two other Siouxland teams finish in the top-10.
Western Christian finished fourth (1:52.54) and Unity Christian was sixth (1:53.13). Cherokee also finished in 20th.
OABCIG wins 1A 4x100
Anna Winterrowd was trying all weekend to win a state championship. She just needed a little help from her three best friends.
Winterrowd teamed up with Sarah Cotton, Morgan Godbersen and Sydney Durbin to claim the Class 2A 4x100 title with a time of 50.09 seconds. Those four beat Pella Christian, which crossed the finish line at 50.30.
It didn’t come without a little controversy, however.
On the final leg, Durbin felt something on her right arm as she was in the exchange zone waiting for the baton from Cotton.
It came from the next lane, and Mid-Prairie’s Abbagail Evans accidentally threw her left arm, and it hit Durbin.
Durbin knew something didn’t feel right, but she also didn’t stop.
“I was scared, because I didn’t know what happened,” Durbin said. “I didn’t know if they were coming into my lane, or if I went into their lane.
Mid-Prairie was cited for the foul and was disqualified.
Meanwhile, Cotton will go home and look at the note she wrote herself posted on her bathroom wall.
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
The note was from her sophomore year, telling her future self she’d be a track state champion.
“We got home from state, and that was our first time ever placing at state,” Cotton said. “I wrote it on this sticky note, and our coach always tells us to have faith and always believe in yourself. I’ve had that sticky note for three years. To be here now, it’s crazy.”
Stein wins 100, 200
Spirit Lake’s Joe Stein took home two titles on Saturday, claiming the first-place medals in the 100- and 200-meter dashes.
Stein won the 100 in 11.10 seconds, and he won the 200 by running 22.41.
“I felt great,” Stein said. “My time wasn’t as good as it was in the prelims, but I had more of a headwind. It feels excellent to be a state champion.
"It’s like something off my chest,” Stein added. “Part of it is having a right mindset. Everything happens so fast, you just have to be in attack mode.”
Inlay to face decision
East senior Ardell Inlay walked off the blue oval after the Black Raiders completed the 4x100, took a knee and hit the baton against the turf.
A third-place finish isn’t how Inlay wanted to finish his track career at East, but knows there’s much more to look forward to.
“It’s my senior year, and not getting a state championship, it kind of hurts,” Inlay said. “It’s my last meet, I gave it my all, and that’s all I can do.”
Inlay also finished second in the 200 (21.91) behind Ames’ Bernard Bell Jr., and he got third in the 100 (10.99) behind Bell (10.92) and Bettendorf’s Darien Porter (10.97).
Inlay says he’s got his choice to go to college down to two: South Dakota State and Northern Iowa. He hopes to make a decision by “the beginning of the week” and knows that he’s got to choose soon.
“The track part is going to be a big part of it,” Inlay said. “If you’re not happy with track, school is not going to be fun and you’re not going to like it. I’ve been waiting a long time.”
East girls win SMR heat
Even though it didn’t equate to a state banner or any medals, the East girls sprint medley relay team was really happy with winning their heat.
The Black Raiders -- which included Myerra Parker, Allyson Smith, Laken Gardner and Lineya Wells -- won their heat in 1:49.57.
“Honestly, that’s the best feeling in the whole wide world,” Wells said. “I want to do it again.”
The Black Raiders changed up the order for this one-time opportunity, and the decision from coach Rick Clarahan paid off.
“Once we figured out who our best runners are and where they go, coming to this side of the state and running against some of the best teams in the state and winning our heat, that’s a huge deal,” Gardner said.
Copyright 2019 Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated, dba Sioux City Journal, 515 Pavonia St. Sioux City, IA
Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated is an indirect subsidiary of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated
| Terms of Use | Privacy Policy