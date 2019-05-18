{{featured_button_text}}

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Erika Kuntz ran over to Kingsley-Pierson High School junior Jayde Barto to share the news that the KP-WC girls track team had won the Class 2A sprint medley relay after the race.

The KP-WC girls thought they had gotten second to West Lyon on Saturday at the Iowa high school state track and field meet.

However, the officials saw something in the Wildcats’ relay they thought was off, waived the yellow flag and disqualified West Lyon.

The quartet of Kuntz, Barto, Aubree Bell and Madison Goodwin ended up with a winning time of 1 minute, 50 seconds.

“I was still amazed that we got second because that was insane,” Barto said. “Erika came screaming over, ‘We got first,’ and my wheels started spinning that we got first.”

Kuntz and Bell are freshmen, and experienced their first state championship, albeit in a bizarre way.

“I’ve dreamed of this since I was really little,” Kuntz said. “Even though it’s by default, it still feels great. We ran really great, and we PR’d in the 4x400, so that’s awesome.”

The Class 2A portion of the race saw two other Siouxland teams finish in the top-10.

Western Christian finished fourth (1:52.54) and Unity Christian was sixth (1:53.13). Cherokee also finished in 20th.

OABCIG wins 1A 4x100

Anna Winterrowd was trying all weekend to win a state championship. She just needed a little help from her three best friends.

Winterrowd teamed up with Sarah Cotton, Morgan Godbersen and Sydney Durbin to claim the Class 2A 4x100 title with a time of 50.09 seconds. Those four beat Pella Christian, which crossed the finish line at 50.30.

It didn’t come without a little controversy, however.

On the final leg, Durbin felt something on her right arm as she was in the exchange zone waiting for the baton from Cotton.

It came from the next lane, and Mid-Prairie’s Abbagail Evans accidentally threw her left arm, and it hit Durbin.

Durbin knew something didn’t feel right, but she also didn’t stop.

“I was scared, because I didn’t know what happened,” Durbin said. “I didn’t know if they were coming into my lane, or if I went into their lane.

Mid-Prairie was cited for the foul and was disqualified.

Meanwhile, Cotton will go home and look at the note she wrote herself posted on her bathroom wall.

The note was from her sophomore year, telling her future self she’d be a track state champion.

“We got home from state, and that was our first time ever placing at state,” Cotton said. “I wrote it on this sticky note, and our coach always tells us to have faith and always believe in yourself. I’ve had that sticky note for three years. To be here now, it’s crazy.”

Stein wins 100, 200

Spirit Lake’s Joe Stein took home two titles on Saturday, claiming the first-place medals in the 100- and 200-meter dashes.

Stein won the 100 in 11.10 seconds, and he won the 200 by running 22.41.

“I felt great,” Stein said. “My time wasn’t as good as it was in the prelims, but I had more of a headwind. It feels excellent to be a state champion.

"It’s like something off my chest,” Stein added. “Part of it is having a right mindset. Everything happens so fast, you just have to be in attack mode.”

Inlay to face decision

East senior Ardell Inlay walked off the blue oval after the Black Raiders completed the 4x100, took a knee and hit the baton against the turf.

A third-place finish isn’t how Inlay wanted to finish his track career at East, but knows there’s much more to look forward to.

“It’s my senior year, and not getting a state championship, it kind of hurts,” Inlay said. “It’s my last meet, I gave it my all, and that’s all I can do.”

Inlay also finished second in the 200 (21.91) behind Ames’ Bernard Bell Jr., and he got third in the 100 (10.99) behind Bell (10.92) and Bettendorf’s Darien Porter (10.97).

Inlay says he’s got his choice to go to college down to two: South Dakota State and Northern Iowa. He hopes to make a decision by “the beginning of the week” and knows that he’s got to choose soon.

“The track part is going to be a big part of it,” Inlay said. “If you’re not happy with track, school is not going to be fun and you’re not going to like it. I’ve been waiting a long time.”

East girls win SMR heat

Even though it didn’t equate to a state banner or any medals, the East girls sprint medley relay team was really happy with winning their heat.

The Black Raiders -- which included Myerra Parker, Allyson Smith, Laken Gardner and Lineya Wells -- won their heat in 1:49.57.

“Honestly, that’s the best feeling in the whole wide world,” Wells said. “I want to do it again.”

The Black Raiders changed up the order for this one-time opportunity, and the decision from coach Rick Clarahan paid off.

“Once we figured out who our best runners are and where they go, coming to this side of the state and running against some of the best teams in the state and winning our heat, that’s a huge deal,” Gardner said.

