IOWA STATE WRESTLING METRO PREVIEW: North likes Nick Walters' chances at Class 3A tourney

SIOUX CITY — The camp inside the North High School wrestling team likes Nick Walters’ chances starting Thursday at the traditional state tournament in Des Moines.
The main reason? There’s no Drake Ayala to worry about in the Class 3A 126-pound division.
Ayala, who wrestled throughout most of the season at 126 pounds, decided to move up to 132 pounds.
Ayala was the top-ranked wrestler in the state at the 126-pound division, but when the teams showed up to compete at the district meet last Saturday, Ayala was entered at 132 pounds.
When North coach Tanner Francksen-Small found out about it at the seeding meeting that morning, he didn’t want Walters to know right away. He didn’t want Walters’ psyche to change going into competition.
Then, the Stars found out Walters was worrying about seeing Cael Cox of Ankeny on the 126-pound bracket.
Francksen-Small, the Stars assistants and Walters all thought Cox was going to be competing a weight up, but Cox wanted to keep competing at 126.
“The past three years Nick has always had a tough district,” Francksen-Small said. “He’s always had to have that wrestleback match to go to state. So, we told him that Drake is at 132, don’t let that go to your head and compete.”
That’s exactly what Walters did on Saturday.
Walters (27-1) beat Cox in the district championship match in Fort Dodge, beating the Hawks 132-pounder by a 5-2 decision.
Walters also pinned two other wrestlers to get to the finals.
“I’m so proud of him for getting that district title,” Walters said. “It’s kind of like getting 100, 150 career wins type of category. It’s a big weight off his shoulders, and it’s another accomplishment he can cross off his checklist. When I first started talking to him when I was first hired, he talked to me about winning a district title. We worked on that, and we cleaned up some stuff, and it ended up paying off in the end.”
Walters worked on the little details, and that’s something he can use to his advantage when he takes the mat at around 2 p.m. Thursday against Southeast Polk freshman Jack Lewis.
“He’s on the favorable side of the bracket, which I love,” Francksen-Small said. “The stars align perfectly. I was told by a lot of outside people that he has a good shot of wrestling in the state finals, which I love to hear, but a lot can happen. We have to take it one round at a time.”
Walters isn’t the only Star who will compete this week at the state tournament.
North junior Callan Grant will also join the fray, as he’ll wrestle at 285 pounds. Grant (27-11) won the 285-pound division Saturday in Fort Dodge, and his first match Thursday is against Pella senior Kody Huisman.
“That’s another kid who I am so proud of,” Francksen-Small said. “He didn’t wrestle a whole lot last year, and he had a losing record. Now, he has a 25-plus win season, and the way he won, he got it in a revenge match against a Spencer kid (Javier Mendez). That’s really amazing.”
Francksen-Small said that the key element for Grant’s success has been receiving unwavering support from his teammates.
“He’s a big heavyweight and I think that helps a lot,” Francksen-Small said. “That makes it hard for opponents to move him.”
East’s Bird shows resiliency
Victor Bird’s path to state wasn’t an easy one, but the East 195-pound junior made it to the big show.
Bird suffered a collarbone injury early last season, and that forced him to sit out the majority of his junior season.
There was a little bit of a scare this season, as Bird was slammed to the mat in a similar fashion at the beginning of the season, but fortunately, the result wasn’t the same as 2019.
Bird stayed healthy, and the turning point of his season came at the Missouri River tournament on Jan. 28 at the Long Lines Center.
Bird faced Le Mars’ Riley Sadoski in the finals, but the Bulldogs junior pinned Bird in 1 minute, 13 seconds.
Bird and the East coaching staff went right to work to correct what went wrong.
The two met again in the consolation round at last week’s district meet, and Bird beat Sadoski 13-6 to force a wrestleback.
“We knew what pressure we needed to give,” East coach Jacob Colon said. “We controlled that match 100 percent of the time.”
Bird needed to win the wrestleback to win, and he did so in a 5-3 sudden victory over Dodgers junior Pry’shayne Mosley.
Bird has competed in five sudden-victory matches throughout the season.
“That kid has a lot of heart, and a lot of determination,” Colon said.
West’s Emmick closes career at state
When Ethan Emmick was a freshman, he qualified at state, but it wasn’t with the Wolverines. At the time, he wrestled for Bishop Heelan.
Emmick transferred from Heelan over to West during the middle of last year, and he couldn’t wrestle due to the 90-day open enrollment participation rule.
Emmick, understandably, wanted to get back out on the mat.
When he was eligible to wrestle, West coach John Hessenius not only wanted to find his 145-pound senior a match, but those that would challenge him.
“He had to get some rust off by wrestling in tough matches,” Hessenius said. “It took almost the whole season, until about the conference meet, to get that rust off. S. In practice, he always works hard. He is a quiet leader in the room.”
Emmick qualified by winning a wrestleback on Saturday. His first match is against North Scott junior Peyton Westlin on Thursday.
Heelan sends two
The Crusaders are sending Mitchell Joines and Ethan DeLeon to state.
Both Crusaders wrestlers placed second at their home meet Saturday to qualify for the state tournament.
DeLeon will wrestle at the Class 2A 145-pound tournament, while Joines will compete at 170.
Joines has had a stellar senior season, thanks to a 41-4 record. He was previously a Metro Athlete of the Week, and holds the No. 11 seed heading into Thursday.
"I just like to go out there and score as many points as possible and keep my pace going, work my stuff so they can't work theirs. That's my style, that's how I like to wrestle," Joines said in that December Athlete of the Week profile.
DeLeon, meanwhile, is also seeded 11th in the 16-man field at 145. DeLeon, a sophomore, has a 39-8 record.
SB-L sends 5
After a busy day Wednesday at the state dual tournament, the Warriors will turn around Thursday by sending five to the individual tourney.
Those five are: Jack Gaukel (1st seed at 2A-152); Ty Koedam (4th seed at 2A-126); Garrett McHugh (15th seed at 2A-160); Ethan Skoglund (14th seed at 2A-106); Hunter Steffans (9th seed at 2A-132).