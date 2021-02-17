IOWA STATE WRESTLING METRO PREVIEW: North likes Nick Walters' chances at Class 3A tourney

That’s exactly what Walters did on Saturday.

Walters (27-1) beat Cox in the district championship match in Fort Dodge, beating the Hawks 132-pounder by a 5-2 decision.

Walters also pinned two other wrestlers to get to the finals.

“I’m so proud of him for getting that district title,” Walters said. “It’s kind of like getting 100, 150 career wins type of category. It’s a big weight off his shoulders, and it’s another accomplishment he can cross off his checklist. When I first started talking to him when I was first hired, he talked to me about winning a district title. We worked on that, and we cleaned up some stuff, and it ended up paying off in the end.”

Walters worked on the little details, and that’s something he can use to his advantage when he takes the mat at around 2 p.m. Thursday against Southeast Polk freshman Jack Lewis.

“He’s on the favorable side of the bracket, which I love,” Francksen-Small said. “The stars align perfectly. I was told by a lot of outside people that he has a good shot of wrestling in the state finals, which I love to hear, but a lot can happen. We have to take it one round at a time.”

Walters isn’t the only Star who will compete this week at the state tournament.