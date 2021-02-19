IOWA STATE WRESTLING': Sioux City West's Ethan Emmick earns school's first podium spot since 2006

DES MOINES — For the first time in 15 years, the West High School wrestling team will send a competitor to the podium at the state tournament in Des Moines.

After losing in the first round on Thursday, West senior Ethan Emmick won two consolation matches, and found himself in the top-8 of the Class 3A 145-pound class, entering the consolation semifinals on Friday night.

Friday night’s events ended after Journal press time.

Emmick became the first wrestler from West to make the podium since 2006, and Jan George was the Wolverines’ coach at the time.

The current Wolverines’ coach, John Hessenius, was thrilled that Emmick gets to stand on top of the podium when it comes time Saturday night.

“This is an extra push for the team to encourage them to get better,” Hessenius said. “The team saw how he worked and how much of a leader he was and how hard he worked just so he could make it and see him achieve his goal upon goal.”

Emmick got to the consolation semifinals by beating Mason City’s Cooper Wiemann in a 53-second win by pinfall, then on Friday, he pinned Council Bluffs Lincoln’s Jude Ryan in 5:31.