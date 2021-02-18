IOWA WRESTLING STATE TOURNAMENT: West Sioux sends all five to state quarterfinals

DES MOINES — The West Sioux High School wrestling team got off to a good start on Thursday at the Class 1A state traditional tournament in Des Moines.
The Falcons sent five wrestlers to the tournament, and all five came away with first-round victories. In fact, three of the five Falcons earned wins by pinfall early Thursday morning.
Braden Graff started off the day at 113 pounds, and he pinned Lynnville-Sully’s Gentry Watson in 46 seconds to advance to the winner’s bracket.
At 132 pounds, Mikey Baker pinned Interstate 35 wrestler Reuben Smith in 2 minutes, 14 seconds.
The third Falcons wrestler to pin his opponent on Thursday happened at 182 pounds, as Carson Lynott pinned Riverside’s Kaiden Hendricks in 89 seconds.
The other two Falcons — Cameron Clark and Cullen Koedam — won by decision and technical fall.
Clark is eyeing a championship at 126 pounds, and his win came in a 5-0 decision over Brooks Meyer of Denver, Iowa.
Koedam won 18-3 by way of a technical fall in the 138-pound opener over Lawton-Bronson’s Matt Peters. Koedam stays unbeaten heading into the quarterfinals.
Koedam led 4-0 at the end of the first period, then he outscored Peters 7-1 during the second period. Koedam had an escape, two takedowns and had a two-point nearfall.
Koedam then scored seven points in the third period.
Other Class 1A highlights
Woodbury Central also went 2-for-3 in the opening round in Class 1A. Beau Klingensmith started the Wildcats’ momentum with a 71-second win by pinfall over Missouri Valley’s Zavier Trovato at 126 pounds.
At 182 pounds, Ty Dennison defeated Lisbon’s Jamien Moore, 5-3. The match was tied 3-3 going into the third period, and Dennison recorded a takedown with 2 seconds left.
Max McGill lost his opening round matchup, but bounced back to win in a 3:07 pin over Odgen’s Avery McCloud.
Westwood’s Jackson Dewald pinned Sendeska Kalskett of West Monona in 3:56 in the 182-pound division.
Both of Western Christian’s wrestlers — Jace Mulder and Tristan Mulder — won in convincing fashions. Jace Mulder won in a 12-3 major decision over Denver’s Ben Fleske. Tristan Mulder, who wrestled at 195 pounds, pinned Council Bluffs’ St. Albert in 65 seconds.
Hinton’s Derek Anderson pinned Brant Tedrow at 220 pounds, as the Northern Iowa football recruit of Van Buren County in 90 seconds. He had a 2-0 lead at the time of pinfall.
Walters opens Class 3A with win
North senior Nick Walters started off his path toward a Class 3A state championship with a win by pinfall in four minutes over Southeast Polk’s Jack Lewis.
Walters had a big lead before he pinned Lewis during the afternoon session.
Walters led 12-2 at the end of the first period, and he had two separate 3-point nearfalls in the first period.
Walters then had the option for position going into the second stanza, and Walters chose bottom.
Walters escaped 5 seconds into the period, and 11 seconds later, he recorded a takedown.
It was one of three takedowns Walters recorded in the second period.
North 285-pounder Callan Grant lost both of his matches on Thursday.
West senior Ethan Emmick lost his first match at the Class 3A 145-pound level to North Scott’s Peyton Westin in an 11-2 loss, but Emmick bounced back with a 53-second pin over Mason City’s Cooper Wiemann.
East’s Victor Bird lost both of his state tournament matches. He was pinned by Iowa City High’s Ben Kueter in 1:16, then lost 6-4 to Joey Petersen of North Scott.