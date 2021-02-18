IOWA WRESTLING STATE TOURNAMENT: West Sioux sends all five to state quarterfinals

DES MOINES — The West Sioux High School wrestling team got off to a good start on Thursday at the Class 1A state traditional tournament in Des Moines.

The Falcons sent five wrestlers to the tournament, and all five came away with first-round victories. In fact, three of the five Falcons earned wins by pinfall early Thursday morning.

Braden Graff started off the day at 113 pounds, and he pinned Lynnville-Sully’s Gentry Watson in 46 seconds to advance to the winner’s bracket.

At 132 pounds, Mikey Baker pinned Interstate 35 wrestler Reuben Smith in 2 minutes, 14 seconds.

The third Falcons wrestler to pin his opponent on Thursday happened at 182 pounds, as Carson Lynott pinned Riverside’s Kaiden Hendricks in 89 seconds.

The other two Falcons — Cameron Clark and Cullen Koedam — won by decision and technical fall.

Clark is eyeing a championship at 126 pounds, and his win came in a 5-0 decision over Brooks Meyer of Denver, Iowa.

Koedam won 18-3 by way of a technical fall in the 138-pound opener over Lawton-Bronson’s Matt Peters. Koedam stays unbeaten heading into the quarterfinals.