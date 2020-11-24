IPSWA All-State football teams released, OABCIG's Cooper DeJean and Remsen St. Mary's Blaine Harpenau named class captains

CLASS 1A

DeJean had a couple of teammates on the Class 1A All-State first team and there were a number of Northwest Iowa players as OABCIG's Easton Harms and Ethan Shever and West Sioux Jason Topete earned the honor.

Harms, a junior, is a first-team wide receiver. He was DeJean's top target as he hauled in 64 receptions for 1,091 yards and 16 touchdowns, both of which were the fourth-most in the state and the top totals in 1A. Harms led the Falcons with five interceptions, tied for the fifth-most in 1A. He also recovered a fumble and had 18 tackles.

Shever, a junior linebacker, led the Falcons with 83.5 tackles, which is the sixth-most in 1A. Of those 83.5 tackles, 59 were solo stops and Shever had three sacks. Shever had two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown, and recovered a fumble.

Topete is a senior kicker. He was 4-of-7 on field goals with a long of 47 yards, which was the third-longest field goal in the state this season. Topete was 34-for-36 on extra points. He kicked off 51 times and he had 20 touchbacks, the most in 1A.