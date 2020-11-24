IPSWA All-State football teams released, OABCIG's Cooper DeJean and Remsen St. Mary's Blaine Harpenau named class captains

The IPSWA All-State football teams were released early Tuesday morning.
In Class 1A, OABCIG quarterback Cooper Dejean was named the Class 1A captain.
Remsen St. Mary's quarterback Blaine Harpenau was named the 8-man class captain. Both players helped lead their teams to state title this season with OABCIG winning back-to-back titles.
DeJean, who will wear the black and gold at the University of Iowa next year, was the leading passer in the state this year, throwing for 3,447 yards. He completed 60 percent of his passes.
DeJean also rushed for 1,235 yards this year, averaging 9.4 yards per carry. He was a dangerous return man, with most teams trying to kick away from him, averaging 37.8 yards on kickoff returns and 26.2 yards on punt returns.
Harpenau, an 8-man offensive utility first-team pick, had some of his best performances in the postseason.
In the second-round playoff game, Harpenau threw three touchdown passes and ran for two more.
In the next round, he passed for four touchdowns and ran for another. Harpenau combined for 34 touchdowns in the 12 game season. He completed 60.9 percent of his passes for 1,061 yards, 18 touchdowns and only three interceptions. On the ground, Harpenau rushed for 949 yards and 16 touchdowns on 113 attempts, good for an 8.4 yards per carry average.
CLASS 1A
DeJean had a couple of teammates on the Class 1A All-State first team and there were a number of Northwest Iowa players as OABCIG's Easton Harms and Ethan Shever and West Sioux Jason Topete earned the honor.
Harms, a junior, is a first-team wide receiver. He was DeJean's top target as he hauled in 64 receptions for 1,091 yards and 16 touchdowns, both of which were the fourth-most in the state and the top totals in 1A. Harms led the Falcons with five interceptions, tied for the fifth-most in 1A. He also recovered a fumble and had 18 tackles.
Shever, a junior linebacker, led the Falcons with 83.5 tackles, which is the sixth-most in 1A. Of those 83.5 tackles, 59 were solo stops and Shever had three sacks. Shever had two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown, and recovered a fumble.
Topete is a senior kicker. He was 4-of-7 on field goals with a long of 47 yards, which was the third-longest field goal in the state this season. Topete was 34-for-36 on extra points. He kicked off 51 times and he had 20 touchbacks, the most in 1A.
OABCIG sophomore running back Griffin Diersen, West Sioux senior wide receiver Caden Budde, West Sioux senior offensive lineman Chris Schmidt, OABCIG senior kicker Cade Wareham, Western Christian senior defensive lineman Levi Vanden Bos, OABCIG senior linebacker Geo Ehrig and Western Christian senior defensive back Bailey Baccam were all named to the 1A All-State second team.
Diersen ran for 489 yards and 13 touchdowns on 80 carries and he caught 33 passes for 682 yards and nine touchdowns.
Budde caught 34 passes for 597 yards and four touchdowns.
Schmidt was the key piece in keeping West Sioux quarterback Dylan Wiggins clean and helped the Falcons run for 968 yards.
Wareham had 19 touchbacks on the season, was 3-for-4 on field goals and 63-of-72 on extra points.
Vanden Bos had 49.5 tackles, a sack and four tackles for a loss to go along with a fumble recovery.
Ehrig had 71.5 tackles, four sacks, five tackles for a loss and a fumble recovery. Baccam had six interceptions and returned one for a touchdown. He also had 18 tackles and a fumble recovery.
OABCIG junior offensive lineman Keaton Railsbeck, Sibley-Ocheyedan senior defensive lineman Tage Henrichs, West Sioux senior defensive lineman Brady Hawkins, Western Christian senior linebacker Tristan Mulder and Sibley-Ocheyedan senior defensive back Beau Jenness were all named to the 1A All-State third team.
Railsbeck helped the Falcons gain 1,929 yards on the ground. Henrichs had 38.5 tackles, 8.5 for a loss, and three sacks. Hawkins recovered two fumbles, had 24 tackles including 10 for a loss and two sacks. Mulder had 51 tackles, two for a loss. Jenness had three interceptions and 20 tackles.
8-MAN
Harpenau had some company on the 8-man All-State first team as he was joined by Remsen St. Mary's senior offensive lineman Xavier Galles and Remsen St. Mary's sophomore linebacker Jaxon Bunkers.
Galles was a big reason why the Hawks ran for 3,479 yards this season and averaged 7.6 yards per carry. Galles also led the Hawks with 13 tackles for a loss. He finished with 55 total tackles with 38 of those solo stops. Galles had three sacks.
Bunkers recovered four fumbles this season and he led the Hawks with 71 tackles, 48 of which were solo stops. He had nine tackles for loss and four sacks. On offense, Bunkers passed for 757 yards and 14 touchdowns and he ran for 337 yards and seven scores.
Remsen St. Mary's senior running back Jeremy Koenck and Newell-Fonda senior linebacker Hunter Christiansen were both named to the 8-man All-State second team. Koenck rushed for a team-high 1,189 yards and 17 touchdowns on 157 carries. He caught 18 passes for 252 yards and seven touchdowns. Christiansen led the Mustangs with 61.5 tackles and two sacks. He also had an interception.
Harris-Lake Park sophomore quarterback Tyce Gunderson was named to the 8-man All-State third team. Gunderson completed 80-of-154 passes for 980 yards and 25 touchdowns while only throwing two picks. He ran for 316 yards and eight scores.
CLASS 4A
In Class 4A, East senior linebacker Ethan Breyfogle and junior kick returner DeVares Whitaker were named to the All-State second team and North senior defensive back Dante Hansen was named to the All-State third team.
Breyfogle finished with 65.5 tackles, seven for a loss, and 1.5 sacks. He recovered three fumbles.
Whitaker returned one kickoff 94 yards for a touchdown and averaged 26.8 yards per kickoff return. He returned one punt 57 yards for a score and averaged 28.6 yards per punt return.
Hansen had five interceptions and returned two for a touchdown to go along with 33 tackles.
CLASS 3A
In Class 3A, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley senior running back Kody Noble and Sergeant Bluff-Luton junior linebacker Jacob Imming were named to the All-State first team.
Noble finished with 1,545 rushing yards, the third-most in 3A, and 20 rushing touchdowns, the fifth-most in 3A. Noble averaged 6.0 yards per carry and he caught 19 passes for 214 yards and three scores. On defense, Noble had 29 tackles, three tackles for a loss and recovered two fumbles.
Imming finished with 49 tackles and 32 were solo stops. He had a sack and 7.5 tackles for a loss. On offense, Imming had 30 receptions for 502 yards and seven touchdowns. He averaged 16.7 yards per reception.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton senior offensive lineman Zach Morrison and Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley junior Landyn Van Kekerix were named to the 3A All-State second team.
Morrison helped the Warriors rush for 1,500 total yards and average 6.1 yards per carry. Van Kekerix had 61.5 tackles, two tackles for a loss, a fumble recovery and two interceptions.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton sophomore quarterback Tyler Smith and Spencer senior offensive lineman Javier Mendez were both named to the 3A All-State third team. Smith completed 67 percent of his passes for 1,880 yards, 22 touchdowns and only four interceptions. He ran for 303 yards and six touchdowns.
Mendoza helped Spencer rush for 2,232 yards and a 6.1 yards per carry average this season.
CLASS 2A
Central Lyon/George-Little Rock sophomore quarterback Zach Lutmer, senior defensive lineman Dylan Winkel, senior linebacker Kalen Meyer and junior defensive back Cooper Spiess along with West Lyon senior offensive lineman Jordan VerMeer and Sioux Center junior offensive lineman Ethan Hooyer were all named to the Class 2A All-State first team.
Lutmer led 2A in total touchdowns with 33 and he was second in 2A with 23 rushing touchdowns. Lutmer led all of 2A with 2,900 all-purpose yards and he was second in 2A with 1,609 rushing yards. He was also second with 43.1 yards per punt. Lutmer completed 57.1 percent of his passes for 1,194 yards and eight touchdowns. On defense, Lutmer had four interceptions and he returned two for touchdowns. He added 34.5 tackles and two for a loss.
Hooyer helped Sioux Center rush for 2,006 total yards and 6.0 yards per carry. On defense, Hooyer had a sack and 2.5 tackles for loss.
VerMeer helped West Lyon rush for 2,458 total yards and 5.3 yards per carry.
Winkel had 38.5 tackles, 20 solo, and finished with 9.5 tackles for loss. He added 2.5 sacks and he intercepted a pass.
Meyer had 56.5 tackles and 28 were solo. He had three tackles for loss and a sack to go along with a fumble recovery and an interception. On offense, Meyer, ran for 534 yards and 15 touchdowns on 96 carries, a 5.6 yards per carry average, and had 132 yards receiving.
Spiess had four interceptions and a fumble recovery. He added 26.5 tackles, 20 solo. On offense, he caught 19 passes for 376 yards and four touchdowns. He ran for 178 yards and six scores.
West Lyon senior offensive lineman Chase TerWee, junior offensive lineman Easton Fleshman and junior defensive lineman Dawson Ripperda, Unity Christian senior defensive back Tanner Schouten and Sioux Center senior defensive back Matthew Bomgaars were all named to the 2A All-State second team.
TerWee and Fleshman helped the Wildcats rush for 2,458 yards. Ripperda had 53 tackles and 14 were for a loss. He also had seven sacks and recovered a fumble. Schouten had six interceptions and returned one for a score. He added 15.5 tackles. Bomgaars had 53.5 tackles, 7.5 tackles for a loss, 2.5 sacks and a fumble recovery.
Unity Christian senior defensive lineman Jacob Dragstra, West Lyon junior defensive lineman Jaxon Meyer, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock sophomore linebacker Kayden Van Berkum, Cherokee junior punter Mason Carver, West Lyon senior returner Tanner Severson and Spirit Lake senior Brent Scott were all named to the 2A All-State third team.
Dragstra had 45 tackles, 13.5 tackles for a loss, three sacks and a fumble recovery. Meyer had 18.5 tackles, five tackles for a loss and four sacks. Van Berkum had 39 tackles, 5.5 tackles, 4.5 sacks and two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown. Carver had 20 punts and averaged 39.8 yards per punt. Severson returned two punt returns for a touchdown and averaged 22 yards per punt return. Scott passed for 1,605 yards and 15 touchdowns.
CLASS A
Woodbury Central senior linebacker Gaige Heissel was named to the Class A All-State first team.
Heissel was fourth in Class A with 83.5 total tackles and he was third in Class A with 20.0 total tackles for loss. Heissel had 60 solo stops and two sacks to go along with a fumble recovery and an interception.
West Monona senior offensive lineman Eli Murray, Ridge View senior offensive lineman Ben Spina, Alta-Aurelia senior defensive lineman Alex DeRoos, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn senior linebacker D.J. Doyle, Westwood senior defensive back Jayden McFarland and Ridge View junior punter Brody Deitering were all named to the Class A All-State second team.
Murray helped West Monona rush for 1,104 yards. Spina helped Ridge View rush for 1,554 yards and average 5.1 yards per carry. DeRoos had 48.5 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and a fumble recovery. Doyle had 42.5 tackles, five tackles for loss and four interceptions, two which he returned for a touchdown. McFarland had four interceptions and had 36 tackles. Deitering had 23 punts and averaged 36 yards per punt.
Akron-Westfield sophomore wide receiver Lane Kenny, Alta-Aurelia senior defensive lineman Cade Rohwer, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn sophomore defensive lineman Lance Berends, Alta-Aurelia senior linebacker Ryan Jensen, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn sophomore defensive back Kooper Ebel and Ridge View junior defensive back Cade Harriman were all need to the Class A All-State third team.
Kenny caught 54 passes for 646 yards and six touchdowns. Rohwer had two interceptions, two fumble recoveries, 43.5 tackles, 15 tackles for a loss and 4.5 sacks. Berends had 76.5 tackles, 19 tackles for a loss and seven sacks. Jensen had 53 tackles, 12.5 tackles for a loss and five sacks.
Ebel had five interceptions, a fumble recovery, 57.5 tackles and six tackles for a loss.
Harriman had three interceptions and returned one for a touchdown. He recovered a fumble, had 24 tackles and three tackles for a loss.
