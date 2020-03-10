IPSWA releases All-State girls' basketball teams

DES MOINES -- The Iowa Print Sports Writers Association, along with the help of various coaches, put together the lists for the girls' All-State teams on Saturday.
Four area players made the Class 3A All-State first team with Bishop Heelan getting two players on the first team. Three area players made the Class 1A All-State first team.
Dowling Catholic senior Caitlin Clark was selected as Miss Iowa Basketball 2020. The University of Iowa commit averaged a state-best 33.7 points per game and scored more than 2,500 points in her career.
In Class 3A, Bishop Heelan seniors Ella Skinner and Katelyn Stanley were both named to the All-State first team along with Okoboji senior Kallyn Stumbo and Cherokee junior JaMae Nichols.
Skinner led the 22-4 Class 3A state champion Crusaders with 16.7 points per game. The Wayne State recruit shot 50 percent from the floor and grabbed 140 rebounds to go along with 65 steals. Stanley was third in 3A with 135 total assists and seventh in 3A with 92 steals. She also had 22 blocks and averaged 12.3 points per game. Stumbo, an Indiana State recruit, led the state with 188 assists and was eighth in 3A with 9.3 rebounds per game. She averaged 15.8 points per game to go along with 51 steals. Nichols was fourth in 3A with 19.4 points per game and she led 3A with 103 steals. She added 28 blocks, 165 rebounds and 64 assists.
West Lyon sophomore Brooklyn Meyer earned a spot on the 3A All-State second team after finishing second in the state with 107 blocks. Unity Christian junior Janie Schoonhoven averaged 20.7 points per game, third-best in 3A to earn a third-team selection along with Okoboji senior Magan Christopherson, who was eighth in 3A with 17.8 points per game.
In Class 1A, Newell-Fonda sophomore Macy Sievers, Kingsley-Pierson senior Jayde Barto and Woodbury Central senior Maddie Paulsen were all named to the All-State first team.
Paulsen was third in 1A with 20.9 points per game. She also had 218 rebounds, 81 assists, 79 steals and 48 blocks. Sievers was sixth in 1A with 122 assists. She led the 1A state champions with 14.6 points per game and had 89 steals. Barto led the Panthers with 17.1 points per game to go along with 173 rebounds, 84 assists and 94 steals.
Newell-Fonda junior Maggie Walker averaged 13.1 points per game and landed on the 1A All-State second team along with MMCRU sophomore Taylor Harpenau, who averaged 15.9 points per game. Gehlen Catholic senior Addison Weber landed on the third team after averaging 11.5 points per game.
East senior Nyamer Diew was named to the 5A All-State third team after she led the class with 68 blocks.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton Kenzie Foley finished third in 4A with 11.1 rebounds per game to earn a spot on the 4A All-State second team.
West Monona junior Mallory McCall averaged 24.3 points per game, the second-most in Class 2A, to earn a spot on the 2A All-State second team along with Central Lyon junior Hayden Heimensen, who was fifth in 2A with 20.1 points per game.