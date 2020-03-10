IPSWA releases All-State girls' basketball teams

Skinner led the 22-4 Class 3A state champion Crusaders with 16.7 points per game. The Wayne State recruit shot 50 percent from the floor and grabbed 140 rebounds to go along with 65 steals. Stanley was third in 3A with 135 total assists and seventh in 3A with 92 steals. She also had 22 blocks and averaged 12.3 points per game. Stumbo, an Indiana State recruit, led the state with 188 assists and was eighth in 3A with 9.3 rebounds per game. She averaged 15.8 points per game to go along with 51 steals. Nichols was fourth in 3A with 19.4 points per game and she led 3A with 103 steals. She added 28 blocks, 165 rebounds and 64 assists.