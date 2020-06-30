Isaac Ihnen develops into 4-sport star for Harris-Lake Park

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It wasn't a question of if Isaac Ihnen was going to develop into a quality athlete for Harris-Lake Park, it was more like when.

Ihnen is young for his class. Even as a senior, there are a couple of juniors at H-LP who are older than Ihnen. As a freshman, Ihnen was listed at 5-foot-9 and 125 pounds.

But there was little doubt that Ihnen would develop for the Wolves. One of his older brothers Eli broke the school record for most points in a basketball season at H-LP. His other older brother Jake played in "everything" as Isaac put it. His sister Katerin went on to play basketball in college.

"We all like to play sports," Isaac Ihnen said. "Unfortunately, I never got to play with my older brothers but I always looked up to them and I always wanted to be like my siblings and play the sports they did and succeed at them."

Just like his three older siblings, Ihnen started to develop into a major athlete at H-LP.

It started his junior year for the football team when he measured in at 6'1, 155 pounds. He went on to catch 12 touchdown passes and that was just the start. He became not only a go-to player for football, but also for basketball and baseball and he was one of the top golfers for the Harris-Lake Park championship boys' golf team in 2019.