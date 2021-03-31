Jace Kempers hits go-ahead two-run single for South Sioux City baseball

ELKHORN, Neb. — Jace Kempers had a key hit Tuesday to help the South Sioux City High School baseball team get a win.

The Cardinals defeated Mount Michael Benedictine 7-6.

Kempers hit a two-run single in the top of the seventh inning, getting his hit with a two-strike count.

That hit was the highlight of a four-run seventh inning by the Cardinals.

Devin Penne led off the rally with a double with one out. Caleb Kriens then drove in Penne with an RBI single.

Kempers then scored Penne and Kriens.

Kriens and Kempers both had three hits. Kempers drove in four runs. Kriens scored three times.

Penne also had a two-hit game.

Nicholas Rogge earned the win for the Cardinals, allowed five runs on five hits. He was charged with one earned run. Rogge struck out six.

Kriens earned the save, allowing a run off three walks.

