Jack Gaukel, Beau Klingensmith each suffer a loss at Night of Conflict

Klingensmith knows he came out slow in the first period in his match with Roybal. That allowed Roybal to get a quick takedown and he controlled the match, which ended in a pin.

"I was just trying to get a feel for him right away. The kid is really good," Klingensmith said. "I never wished I was shorter in my life because I felt like being tall was a good thing but that was the one time I wish I was shorter because once he got that leg I was like 'Oh no, this is going to be tough to get out of this one.'

"It is what it is. It's still the preseason and see where you are at."

Klingensmith said there is plenty of time for him to fix what he needs to before the season starts. The key is having it all fixed by the time the postseason rolls around.

"I need to fix movement on bottom and movement with my feet," Klingensmith said. "That's something I've struggled with for four years and going into college, you need to get out on bottom and need to move your feet. After this, we are going to get on the mat whenever I can and just work on that. That's going to be the main thing I work on."

Klingensmith knows this probably won't be the last time he sees Roybal, either. Klingensmith recently committed to wrestle at North Dakota State and Roybal is committed to South Dakota State.