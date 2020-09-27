Jack Gaukel, Beau Klingensmith suffer losses at Night of Conflict

SIOUX CITY -- Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Jack Gaukel and Woodbury Central's Beau Klingensmith have both suffered some tough losses throughout the years.
Gaukel has made it to the state finals each of the past three seasons but has fallen just short of winning the title, finishing as a state runner-up three times. Klingensmith wrestled for a state title two years ago and has two third-place finishes.
On Saturday at IAwrestle's Night of Conflict at The Arena, both wrestlers faced state championship-caliber opponents and both suffered another tough loss during the event.
Gaukel faced Linn-Mar sophomore Tate Naaktgeboren, a state runner-up last season, and lost 5-1. Klingensmith was pinned by Wavery-Shell Rock's Bailey Roybal, a defending state champion.
The losses showed what both need to work on yet since there's still more than a month before the high school wrestling season starts. Plus both play football - Gaukel is a linebacker and offensive lineman for the Warriors and Klingensmith is a wide receiver and defensive back for the Wildcats - so the time on the mat has been a bit limited.
Both of them are ready to get back on the mat a little more, motivated by Saturday's losses and one last chance to win a state title this season.
Gaukel wrestled a tight match with Naaktgeboren, who got a takedown in the first period. The Linn-Mar sophomore led 3-1 going into the third period when Gaukel got in on a shot.
While Gaukel had Naaktgeboren's leg, Naaktgeboren was able to keep Gaukel from finishing the takedown, keeping hold of Gaukel's leg. That led to a minute-long scramble. Gaukel came close to finishing the takedown a couple of times, but Naaktgeboren's hip control helped him ultimately get the upper hand and get on top of Gaukel for a takedown and a 5-1 victory.
"I just got to get better," Gaukel said. "I wrestled a tough match, he's a great guy but I just have to get in the room, make adjustments and get better. That's all it comes down to. I was just being patient. I was trying to force stuff that wasn't there. I just got to get in the room and fix some things. That's all there is to it. Just get better.
"I gotta get in the room and train a little bit in different areas and fix some things. I just gotta have faith that I will continue to get better and it will all pay off in February. Learn from it and move on."
After his match, Gaukel had a long conversation with former SB-L wrestler Colton McCrystal, who Gaukel holds in high regard. McCrystal was a two-time state champion, a four-time state finalist, wrestled at the NCAA tournament for Nebraska and is a Pan-Am gold medalist. McCrystal is back in the area after taking an assistant coaching job with the Morningside wrestling program.
"He's obviously a great person to have around me and I am super grateful for him and for all of my coaches that I have. I've gotten constant support from those guys," Gaukel said. "Colton and I had a long chat. Basically address a couple of areas and fixing a couple of things is all I have to do. I just gotta make sure I am crossing my T's and dotting my I's and I am super grateful to have him in my corner and all of the people that have supported me."
Klingensmith knows he came out slow in the first period in his match with Roybal. That allowed Roybal to get a quick takedown and he controlled the match, which ended in a pin.
"I was just trying to get a feel for him right away. The kid is really good," Klingensmith said. "I never wished I was shorter in my life because I felt like being tall was a good thing but that was the one time I wish I was shorter because once he got that leg I was like 'Oh no, this is going to be tough to get out of this one.'
"It is what it is. It's still the preseason and see where you are at."
Klingensmith said there is plenty of time for him to fix what he needs to before the season starts. The key is having it all fixed by the time the postseason rolls around.
"I need to fix movement on bottom and movement with my feet," Klingensmith said. "That's something I've struggled with for four years and going into college, you need to get out on bottom and need to move your feet. After this, we are going to get on the mat whenever I can and just work on that. That's going to be the main thing I work on."
Klingensmith knows this probably won't be the last time he sees Roybal, either. Klingensmith recently committed to wrestle at North Dakota State and Roybal is committed to South Dakota State.
"I will probably see him next year and the year after that and the year after that," Klingensmith said. "I hope the battles go back-and-forth."
West Sioux's Braden Graff won his match on Saturday and teammate Mikey Baker lost his match n a Night of Conflict card that featured 15 bouts.
In the first match of the night, Don Bosco's Cael Rahnavardi got a 7-3 decision over Fort Dodge's Dreyzon Phillips.
West Delaware's Wyatt Voelker defeated Boone's Tanner Harvey 7-2. Greene County's McKinley Robbins trailed 11-4 going into the third period but won by fall over Carter Schmidt.
Logan-Magnolia's Hagen Heistand defeated Central City's Dyson Kunz 3-1 and Ankeny's Trever Anderson won 7-2 over Millard South's Caleb Coyle. Southeast Polk's Joel Jesuroga beat Millard South's Tyler Antoniak 4-2.
Iowa City High's Ben Kueter beat Des Moines Lincoln's Mickey Griffith 12-5. Bellevue East's Garrett Grice defeated Cascade's Aidan Noonan 5-4. Underwood's Gable Porter beat W-SR's Ryder Block 4-1.
Southeast Polk's Nate Jesuroga got a late takedown to force overtime with Tyler Wells and Jesuroga got the takedown for the 9-7 sudden victory. Alek Martin, who is from Ohio, dominated Lisbon's Robert Avila for a 14-2 victory.
