Jack Gaukel, Beau Klingensmith suffer losses at Night of Conflict

"He's obviously a great person to have around me and I am super grateful for him and for all of my coaches that I have. I've gotten constant support from those guys," Gaukel said. "Colton and I had a long chat. Basically address a couple of areas and fixing a couple of things is all I have to do. I just gotta make sure I am crossing my T's and dotting my I's and I am super grateful to have him in my corner and all of the people that have supported me."

Klingensmith knows he came out slow in the first period in his match with Roybal. That allowed Roybal to get a quick takedown and he controlled the match, which ended in a pin.

"I was just trying to get a feel for him right away. The kid is really good," Klingensmith said. "I never wished I was shorter in my life because I felt like being tall was a good thing but that was the one time I wish I was shorter because once he got that leg I was like 'Oh no, this is going to be tough to get out of this one.'

"It is what it is. It's still the preseason and see where you are at."

Klingensmith said there is plenty of time for him to fix what he needs to before the season starts. The key is having it all fixed by the time the postseason rolls around.