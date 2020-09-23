Jack Gaukel, Beau Klingensmith, West Sioux part of Night of Conflict card

SIOUX CITY -- There will be no shortage of wrestlers from Northwest Iowa when Night of Conflict, IAwrestle's premier wrestling event, comes to Sioux City and The Arena on Friday and Saturday.
The full card for the boys features four Northwest Iowa wrestlers and the girls' card has two wrestlers from Northwest Iowa and another one from Northeast Nebraska.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Jack Gaukel, Woodbury Central's Beau Klingensmith along with two West Sioux wrestlers - Braden Graff and Mikey Baker - will have a chance to show out against some top wrestlers. Ridge View freshman Izzy Deeds will wrestle her first-ever high school match during the girls' event, which will also feature Sioux Central's Morgan Griffin and Winnebago's Zeriah George.
The girls will wrestle on Friday and the boys hit the mat on Saturday. Doors open at The Arena at 4 p.m. on both nights with the event starting at 6:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Tickets can be purchased on NightonConflict.com and the event will be live streamed.
While Klingensmith and West Sioux head coach Mark Van Oort both reached out to IAwrestle to participate in Night of Conflict, the organizers of the event reached out to Gaukel, a three-time state runner-up.
It didn't take long for Gaukel, wsho is also the right tackle for the SB-L football team and plays a game at Storm Lake on Friday, to accept a match at Night of Conflict.
"I am excited. It's the first time I've been able to get on the mat since the state tournament actually. I am excited to get back out there and show the gains I've made," Gaukel said. "When I heard (Night of Conflict) was looking to go to Sioux City, I was really excited for that. We don't get enough credit here. We've brought up some great wrestles in the last few years and we haven't always gotten the recognition for that.
"I am really excited for this and it's going to be fun to get back out there. I get to be in my hometown, wake up in my own bed and wrestle here."
Gaukel will be on Team Barbarian Red (the event is split into two teams) and while he has never faced his opponent, it's someone he is familiar with - Linn-Mar sophomore Tate Naaktgeboren. Last season as a freshman, Naaktgeboren wrestled for a state title and finished as the runner-up.
The two will be wrestling at 170 pounds.
"Tate had an outstanding freshman season and we've exchanged messages. He's a great competitor," Gaukel said. "He was beating some good guys, so I am really excited to get out there against maybe one of the top up-and-comers in the state of Iowa. I don't think he got enough credit for what he did."
IAwrestle reached out to Klingensmith to wrestle at Night of Conflict last year but the timing wasn't right. Night of Conflict took play the day after one of Woodbury Central's biggest football games last season as the Wildcats took on Lawton-Bronson. So Klingensmith, who is a wide receiver and a defensive back for the Wildcats, had to pass.
When IAwrestle announced the dates for Night of Conflict a few weeks ago and along with the fact that the event will be at The Arena, Klingensmith reached out to the organizers right away.
"I told them this is what I can wrestle at and they said they would find me a match. I've been excited for this for a long time," Klingensmith said. "With it being in Sioux City, I get to drive 20 minutes is all. I won't have to wake up bright and early to get on the road, I won't have to eat a crappy breakfast, I know the great spots to eat in Sioux City. I might have a bonfire with all of the guys."
Klingensmith, who is a state-runner up and has finished in third-place twice, will wrestle at 126 pounds. His match is against a future rival as the North Dakota State recruit faces Waverly-Shell Rock's Bailey Roybal, who is a South Dakota State recruit. Roybal is also coming off a state championship.
"Jackrabbits versus Bison, get it hyped," Klingensmith said. "It's awesome. He's a high-level kid, going to SDSU and won a state title so there's nobody I would rather measure myself against. He's done something I want to do and that's win a state title and he's going to be a Division I wrestler. If I can come out on top of this, I will have a good idea of where I am at.
"There's always work to do, win or lose."
West Sioux gets 2
West Sioux has had wrestlers in past IAwrestle events like War at West Gym and Night of Conflict. So Van Oort reached out to IAwrestle to see if there was room for a couple of West Sioux wrestlers on the card.
Falcon sophomore Mikey Baker, who finished fifth last season, faces Linn-Mar's Bryce Parke and West Sioux junior Braden Graff, who has two third-place finishes, will wrestle Center Point-Urbana's Cole Whitehead.
"We have goals at West Sioux and part of that is to get exposure for our kids. Night of Conflict is a great night to do that," Van Oort said. "We know how hard they work with offseason training and training during the season to be able to be invited to these types of events. It's awesome and exciting to see this wrestling in Northwest Iowa."
Graff wrestled at Night of Conflict last fall and while wrestling up to 119 pounds, suffered 2-0 defeat to Midland's Damon Huston. Graff has only lost a handful of matches in his career.
Baker will making his first appearance at Night of Conflict and will be wrestling up to face Parke, who placed fifth last season at state.
Van Oort said both wrestlers have been on the mat a good amount over the summer.
"Both of these guys that are wrestling, they had aspirations to be at Fargo. Obviously we didn't get to do that back in July," Van Oort said. "Mikey has been on the mat a few more times than Braden but Braden hasn't lacked mat time in the past couple of months. They want to find themselves on the big stage and this is a good opportunity to see that caliber of competition."
Others on the card
Deeds will be in the second match during Friday's Night of Conflict event for the girls. Deeds is a highly-touted freshman from Ridge View who is a three-time AAU state champion, a 2020 Iowa/USA state champion and a two-time Corncob Nationals champion.
Deeds has a tough test in her first-ever high school match as she faces Center Point-Urbana's Moorea Brown, who is ranked No. 32 overall in IAwrestle girls' Fab50.
Later on Friday, Griffin, who is the No. 3 seed, faces seventh-seeded Maddy Buffum of Missouri Valley.
George is one of the top girls' wrestlers at Friday's event, faces top-ranked Millie Peach of Iowa Valley-Marengo in the final match of the night.
East's Yareli Morales was scheduled to have a match but she had to withdraw.
Taking Morales place will be the No. 2 girls' wrestler in IAwrestle's Fab50 - Davenport Assumption's Sydney Park. She will take on Lewis Central junior Sophie Barnes, who is a two-time IWCOA state champion.
Fort Dodge's Dreyzon Phillips opens Saturday's event with a match against Don Bosco's Cael Rahnavardi.
Underwood is sending a wrestler, Gable Porter, to Night of Conflict it will be a battle of top-ranked wrestlers as Port faces Waverly-Shell Rock's Ryder Block.
Logan-Magnolia's Hagen Heistand will face top-ranked Dyson Kunz of Central City, Nebraska.
West Delaware's Wyatt Voelker will face Boone's Taner Harvey in the third match of the night and Cascade's Aidan Noonan, who just committed to Wyoming, faces Bellevue East's Garrett Grice later in the night.
The 15-match card concludes with Lisbon's Robert Avila, considered on of the best wrestlers in the state pound-for-pound, facing Alek Martin, a nationally-ranked wrestler from Ohio.
Sioux City gets showcased
For Gaukel, the stacked card shows just how impressive of an event this is for Sioux City to host.
He thinks this will only help wrestling on the western side of the state grow.
"There is some pretty good talent here, like Alex Thomsen and the things Colton McCrystal was able to do. The western side of the state has some guys," Gaukel said. "This will help our community to hopefully get some more support for wrestling like at SB-L, Heelan, North, East and West. There's a lot of potential for our community and for the western side of the state."
Van Oort said it's a big-time wrestling event in Sioux City this upcoming weekend.
"I think this is awesome. A lot of one's versus two's and nationally ranked guys from other states coming to wrestle really good wrestlers from Iowa," Van Oort said. "It's really awesome to see this. I am pretty fired up for Saturday Night."
