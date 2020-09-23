Jack Gaukel, Beau Klingensmith, West Sioux part of Night of Conflict card

"I am excited. It's the first time I've been able to get on the mat since the state tournament actually. I am excited to get back out there and show the gains I've made," Gaukel said. "When I heard (Night of Conflict) was looking to go to Sioux City, I was really excited for that. We don't get enough credit here. We've brought up some great wrestles in the last few years and we haven't always gotten the recognition for that.

"I am really excited for this and it's going to be fun to get back out there. I get to be in my hometown, wake up in my own bed and wrestle here."

Gaukel will be on Team Barbarian Red (the event is split into two teams) and while he has never faced his opponent, it's someone he is familiar with - Linn-Mar sophomore Tate Naaktgeboren. Last season as a freshman, Naaktgeboren wrestled for a state title and finished as the runner-up.

The two will be wrestling at 170 pounds.

"Tate had an outstanding freshman season and we've exchanged messages. He's a great competitor," Gaukel said. "He was beating some good guys, so I am really excited to get out there against maybe one of the top up-and-comers in the state of Iowa. I don't think he got enough credit for what he did."