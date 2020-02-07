Jackson Louscher leads South O'Brien boys basketball to road win over Hinton

HINTON, Iowa -- Much like in the girls basketball game on Friday night, the South O'Brien High School boys basketball team took over in the second quarter.
The Wolverines went on a 16-7 run in the first 5 minutes, 27 seconds of the second quarter, and they used that mometum to beat Hinton 82-53 on Friday night.
Jackson Louscher led the Wolverines with 24 points.
South O'Brien also opened up the third quarter with a 16-4 run in the first five minutes of the second half.
In that run, the Wolverines hit five straight baskets in a span of 3:46.
Caleb Holmes led the Blackhawks with 20 points and senior Jake Koons chipped in with 11.
The loss for the Blackhawks came one night after junior Jacob Means hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer on Thursday to upset the Class 2A top-ranked West Sioux Falcons.