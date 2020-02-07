Jackson Louscher leads South O'Brien boys basketball to road win over Hinton

HINTON, Iowa -- Much like in the girls basketball game on Friday night, the South O'Brien High School boys basketball team took over in the second quarter.

The Wolverines went on a 16-7 run in the first 5 minutes, 27 seconds of the second quarter, and they used that mometum to beat Hinton 82-53 on Friday night.

Jackson Louscher led the Wolverines with 24 points.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

South O'Brien also opened up the third quarter with a 16-4 run in the first five minutes of the second half.

In that run, the Wolverines hit five straight baskets in a span of 3:46.

Caleb Holmes led the Blackhawks with 20 points and senior Jake Koons chipped in with 11.

The loss for the Blackhawks came one night after junior Jacob Means hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer on Thursday to upset the Class 2A top-ranked West Sioux Falcons.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Sports newsletter Get local sports news delivered to your inbox daily! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.