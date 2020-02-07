You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Jackson Louscher leads South O'Brien boys basketball to road win over Hinton
View Comments
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Jackson Louscher leads South O'Brien boys basketball to road win over Hinton

{{featured_button_text}}
Jackson Louscher

Louscher

HINTON, Iowa -- Much like in the girls basketball game on Friday night, the South O'Brien High School boys basketball team took over in the second quarter. 

The Wolverines went on a 16-7 run in the first 5 minutes, 27 seconds of the second quarter, and they used that mometum to beat Hinton 82-53 on Friday night. 

Jackson Louscher led the Wolverines with 24 points.

South O'Brien also opened up the third quarter with a 16-4 run in the first five minutes of the second half. 

In that run, the Wolverines hit five straight baskets in a span of 3:46. 

Caleb Holmes led the Blackhawks with 20 points and senior Jake Koons chipped in with 11. 

The loss for the Blackhawks came one night after junior Jacob Means hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer on Thursday to upset the Class 2A top-ranked West Sioux Falcons. 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News