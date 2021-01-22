Jacob Imming commits to Iowa State football program

SERGEANT BLUFF — Jacob Imming knew that the Iowa State University football team was the best fit for him, even when the Cyclones offered him a full-ride scholarship last spring.
On Thursday, the Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School junior committed to play for Matt Campbell and the Cyclones.
Imming, listed at 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds on Varsity Bound, will play at the linebacker position once he arrives on the Ames campus in the fall of 2022.
Imming is the first commitment of the 2022 recruiting class.
Imming remembered the date of when the Cyclones gave him the offer: April 6, 2020. Even though there has been interest from other programs — including Nebraska — Imming thought ISU was the best fit at the most opportune time.
“I knew that them being the first offer, that would make a future impact on my overall decision,” Imming said. “They’ve trusted me. They were one of the first ones there for me, no matter what, and they would always be in the race.
“I really felt Ames was the place for me to go,” Imming added. “At the end of the day, my relationships with the coaches were always really good. They’re continuing to build the program every day. I just really wanted to be the first one to get in to lead the recruiting class and see what I can do.”
Campbell called Imming on Monday night through Zoom, and Imming asked the Iowa State football coach some final questions.
Imming liked what he heard, and that’s when he knew the Cyclones were the right fit.
“If you’ve ever heard him talk, you can tell he’s such an inspirational leader and he knows what he wants,” Imming said. “He knows how to get it done. With him being such a good coach and such a good leader, it makes a lot of guys back him up.”
The Cyclones are coming off their best season in program history. Iowa State completed its season with a win over Oregon in the Fiesta Bowl, and it ended up with a 9-3 record.
ISU finished ninth in the final Associated Press poll.
Imming knew receiving his offer was a special moment. He knew that he was a talented football player, but he wasn’t sure how high up a level he could climb.
Once Iowa State started to recruit Imming, that’s when he noticed how much potential he saw in himself.
Imming thought he played well as a sophomore, but not one that he thought stood out for a program like Iowa State.
Sure, he expected to get some looks, but nothing to that caliber.
As a sophomore, Imming had 46 tackles, which was third behind Spencer Kleene (58.5) and Cory Bates (58.0).
Imming was Daniel Wright’s third go-to receiver. Imming was third as a sophomore with 47 catches for 542 yards and seven touchdowns.
“You hardly see guys from the Sioux City area go to these major Power 5 colleges,” Imming said. “It was a really special moment to know that I was on that kind of level.”
Imming then got heavier and stronger going into the 2020 football season. Imming felt much more athletic and physical.
Imming recorded 49.5 total tackles this past year, a team-high. He had 32 total sacks and 7.5 sacks.
Offensively, Imming led the Warriors with seven receiving touchdowns. He caught 30 passes from quarterback Tyler Smith for 502 yards.
Imming also carried the ball nine times for 75 yards, and he scored twice.
Warriors coach Justin Smith noticed how more physical Imming played, too.
“He was a man among boys out there in a lot of situations,” Justin Smith said. “I think he can still get a lot more physical this year as far as that goes. I would say that’s the largest improvement he made from his sophomore year to his junior.
“I think Jacob fits Iowa State’s defensive system pretty well,” Justin Smith added. “He’s a long, athletic linebacker who can really run sideline to sideline. Reading his keys and having a natural feel for the run game, those are all things I think he improved on.”