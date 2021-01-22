Jacob Imming commits to Iowa State football program

SERGEANT BLUFF — Jacob Imming knew that the Iowa State University football team was the best fit for him, even when the Cyclones offered him a full-ride scholarship last spring.

On Thursday, the Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School junior committed to play for Matt Campbell and the Cyclones.

Imming, listed at 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds on Varsity Bound, will play at the linebacker position once he arrives on the Ames campus in the fall of 2022.

Imming is the first commitment of the 2022 recruiting class.

Imming remembered the date of when the Cyclones gave him the offer: April 6, 2020. Even though there has been interest from other programs — including Nebraska — Imming thought ISU was the best fit at the most opportune time.

“I knew that them being the first offer, that would make a future impact on my overall decision,” Imming said. “They’ve trusted me. They were one of the first ones there for me, no matter what, and they would always be in the race.