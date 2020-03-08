Jacqui Kalin returns to basketball in broadcasting role with IGHSAU, Iowa PBS

Kalin then came back to the Midwest to be a women’s assistant basketball coach at Drake, but shortly then stepped away from basketball.

Basketball quickly came back into her life as she became a color analyst for Around the Corner Productions, which helps ESPN cover Missouri Valley games, so she could still be around the Drake and Northern Iowa programs.

Brad Wells was usually the play-by-play man when Kalin was doing those games, and Wells, who was by Kalin’s side for the 2A and 3A games, recommended Kalin to the IGHSAU as a fresh voice.

Berger and the athletic union agreed, and Kalin returned to Wells Fargo Arena after helping the Stars win the 2007 Class 4A championship her senior year.

“I will say being back at this tournament, I have goosebumps just talking about it,” Kalin said. “It really does bring those juices back out of me. I’ve done a little bit of broadcasting at the college level, but I hope this is something I can do every year, if possible. This is such a great tournament and there are great people putting it on.”

Nowadays, Kalin and her partner, Sara Marx, are changing up their lifestyle and living out of a restored van.