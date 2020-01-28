Jaleque Dunson scores 34 points en route to East win over West

SIOUX CITY – Ras Vanderloo didn’t like how the East High School boys basketball team played in the first half on Tuesday against the West Wolverines, and the Black Raiders coach let his player know about it.
Vanderloo had a ‘come to Jesus meeting’ at halftime and the Black Raiders responded on the road, beating the Wolverines 70-56 in a rivalry game.
In that first half, the Black Raiders were missing close shots, players were out of position on some plays and the Black Raiders’ press offense wasn’t as quick as it was earlier in the season.
Jaleque Dunson heard that message loud and clear as the Black Raiders senior scored 34 points in the win. Most of those points came in the second half, and Dunson hit seven 3-pointers to create distance from the Wolverines.
“I think he moved more, he was more active,” Vanderloo said. “The first half, we were all just standing around, and that’s uncharacteristic to us. We were just playing … we needed to play with a purpose. In the second half, we played like we were capable.
“Little things matter in a game,” Vanderloo added. “Five little things is a big thing. We corrected them at halftime, and it showed.”
Dunson moved into East’s top-10 of all-time leading scorers and he needed 24 entering Tuesday night to climb up the list.
“It’s an honor, and it feels great,” Dunson said. “I didn’t know until Ras told me (after the game). I worked hard for it. Going into a game, that’s not what I’m focused on. I’m focused on winning and get my teammates the ball and being a great team player.”
Dunson set the second half tone early by hitting a 3 on East’s first possession. Before that first possession, Dunson rallied his fellow Black Raiders together and asked them to get him the ball. He figured that if someone needed to lead the Black Raiders, why not it be him?
He hit three 3s in the third quarter alone and his last 3-pointer put the Black Raiders up by eight points with 1 minute, 40 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
In the fourth quarter, Dunson hit three of his last four 3s in the first 2:35 of the quarter. Of the 10 field goals that the Black Raiders scored in the second half, Dunson had eight of them.
“It started on the defensive end, and that gave us easy buckets,” Dunson said. “It was the first shot. That second half, like the coaches were saying, (the second half) is how we need to come out. That’s how we need to bring energy. When we bring that energy, that will help in the long run.”
While Dunson was riding his hot hand, the Wolverines weren’t willing to call it a night.
The Wolverines got as close as a four-point deficit in the fourth quarter with 7:04 left. However, that’s when Dunson started becoming nearly automatic and the Wolverines couldn’t muster up enough points to make the comeback.
Even though the Wolverines lost, coach CoCo Cofield was pleased how well West played for the first three quarters.
“Focus, making sound plays, and I think that fourth quarter, we weren’t as focused as we were in the first three quarters,” Cofield said. “We were right there. We were right there for either team. I don’t know if they realized that they can play with them. They kind of just relaxed and Jaleque had a really good second half. We let him go off again.”
There were three different Wolverines who scored a team-high 12 points: freshman Keavian Hayes, senior Kyrel Hanks and senior Chase Smith.
Both teams honored the late Kobe Bryant before the game by taking an eight-second backcourt violation.
Cofield asked Vanderloo before the game if both teams could do that, and Vanderloo obliged.
Both West and East student sections wore purple and gold and joined for a big group picture at halftime. A couple of West students made homemade signs memorializing the former Los Angeles Lakers star.
Bryant, 41, and eight other people died Sunday in southern California in a helicopter crash.