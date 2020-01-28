Jaleque Dunson scores 34 points en route to East win over West

“It’s an honor, and it feels great,” Dunson said. “I didn’t know until Ras told me (after the game). I worked hard for it. Going into a game, that’s not what I’m focused on. I’m focused on winning and get my teammates the ball and being a great team player.”

Dunson set the second half tone early by hitting a 3 on East’s first possession. Before that first possession, Dunson rallied his fellow Black Raiders together and asked them to get him the ball. He figured that if someone needed to lead the Black Raiders, why not it be him?

He hit three 3s in the third quarter alone and his last 3-pointer put the Black Raiders up by eight points with 1 minute, 40 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In the fourth quarter, Dunson hit three of his last four 3s in the first 2:35 of the quarter. Of the 10 field goals that the Black Raiders scored in the second half, Dunson had eight of them.

“It started on the defensive end, and that gave us easy buckets,” Dunson said. “It was the first shot. That second half, like the coaches were saying, (the second half) is how we need to come out. That’s how we need to bring energy. When we bring that energy, that will help in the long run.”