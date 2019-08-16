Gone are the days where Northwest Iowa high school sports fans can take to social media to complain about boys state tournament coverage.
On Friday, the Iowa High School Sports Network announced a new agreement with local digital stations to televise the state football, boys basketball and wrestling championship games in all classes.
Simply, it’ll be easier for fans to watch the games that will likely be in high demand come November and March in the area, and it won’t take a satellite subscription to view the premier games of the postseason.
In fact, all it takes to watch the state championships is a digital antenna or checking your local cable company to see if they offer local digital channels.
Here in the Siouxland, KPTH 44.2 will hold primary rights to the IHSSN broadcasts to the three aforementioned sports.
The other state-sanctioned state tournament events — state track, soccer and baseball, for example — will be streamed on the IHSSN web site for free, without any attached subscription to DISH or DirecTV.
Football, basketball and wrestling quarterfinals will also be available to be viewed by stream, and archived games will also be free.
“We are giving the viewers what they want, many platforms to deliver the IHSSN product into their homes,’’ said IHSSN President Ken Krogman in a news release. “It will be up to each individual household to decide how to best access the content.’’
Iowa High School Athletic Association president Tom Keating also endorsed the move on Friday.
"I think the expanded coverage for more Iowans to be able to view our state events, that's obviously the big thing,'' Keating said. "Ken and his group have worked very hard to get their organization to the point where they can combine coverage throughout the state for these events. We're very, very happy about that.''
For the last three years, the IHSSN had a deal with NBC Sports Chicago where the regional sports network carried the state football, basketball and wrestling championships.
The overwhelming problem was, however, it was hard for Northwest Iowa residents to find the programming. NBC Sports Chicago’s coverage map does reach into the area, but some viewers found it hard to find the channel, especially if it were on NBC Sports Chicago-Plus.
Then, the IHSSN charged $9.95 to stream every game, regardless of a quarterfinal, semifinal or even a final.
When my high school alma mater, Montezuma, made it to the Iowa boys basketball tournament, I noticed my entire Facebook feed was of residents back home having a hard time finding the game, because it wasn’t on TV and the stream was paywalled.
It was easier for me in La Crosse, Wisconsin, to watch the game, because the IHSSN and NBC Sports Chicago didn’t charge out-of-state viewers a fee.
That’s all gone by the wayside now. All viewers can find a way to watch any state tournament as long as there’s an antenna or a good wi-fi connection in one’s home.
Earlier this summer, Iowa High School Athletic Association communications director Chris Cuellar hinted on Twitter that a change was coming since the IHSSN’s contract with NBCSC was ending.
That allowed for some speculation for what the IHSSN was going to do. I was afraid Krogman and his crew were going to double down on their investment and re-up with the regional sports network that also telecasts Cubs, White Sox, Bulls and Blackhawks games.
Moving their product to local digital channels was absolutely the right move, and realistically, it was the only other choice the IHSSN had.
There would be no way for the IHSSN to go back to it, because of the backlash fans expressed on social media, and while that didn’t really bother Krogman and his crew, they noticed and took action.
The IHSSN still has progress to make to match the quality that Iowa Public Television produces during state girls championship weeks.
But, this is a much-welcomed start.
If I’m not in Cedar Falls this fall if one of our area football teams makes it to state, I’ll make sure to tune in and see if there are other improvements.