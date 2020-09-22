Jay Wright starts as Bishop Heelan's girls basketball coach

SIOUX CITY — Jay Wright laid in bed Saturday night thinking about his newest job. It didn’t hit Wright until then that he was the new girls basketball coach at Bishop Heelan High School.
Nonetheless, he’s eager for the opportunity.
The Crusaders introduced Wright at a press conference on Tuesday, just a few days after announcing that the then-boys basketball assistant coach would be replacing Darron Koolstra. Wright was up late thinking about things he really hadn’t had to think about before, such as what offense the Crusaders would run.
“I was like, ‘Oh man, this is real, this is happening,’” Wright said. “I think with talking with (Heelan activities director) Anthony (Elias) a little bit, we went over what we need to do for the next steps. I think the really fun part is getting into open gym.”
Wright is no stranger to the Heelan community. Wright coached at Heelan for more than 10 years, including during Heelan’s run of three consecutive boys state champion titles under head coach Tom Betz in 2009, 2010 and 2011.
Wright then was a member of Andy Foster’s staff up until this past season.
“This is a great school and a great community. I’m thrilled to be a part of it,” Wright said. “There’s great tradition in this program. I’m excited to get in the gym working with the girls and get the season going. We want to write our own chapter and write our own story of Heelan tradition.”
But, as Wright put it, he’s moving 18 inches over to the head coach’s chair on the bench.
“That 18-inch move goes from suggestion to decision,” Wright said. “It’s easy when you’re the assistant coach. … It’s a lot different when you’re the guy who has to make the decision. I think that’s the big challenge. It’s a big move. It's why you get into this business.”
Wright has had a couple conversations with Koolstra. He’s asked Koolstra small things like where things are in the coach’s office to give offensive advice.
When Koolstra announced he was stepping down, Wright and his wife, 1997 Heelan grad Christy, talked about whether going after the job was the right idea.
They are a family with three young sons. Wright’s full-time job is at TeamMates Mentoring, where he is the Iowa Regional Coordinator.
The Wrights just weren’t sure about whether there was enough time.
Elias assured Wright that the Crusaders could make some adjustments to the schedule.
After a couple conversations, Christy Wright told her husband, “Let’s do it. Let’s give it a shot.”
After that, Wright was all in.
“This is really a great job,” Wright said.
Wright has some decisions to make in terms of scheme, but like many basketball coaches this summer, he hasn’t seen his team play much due to the pandemic.
The Crusaders lost all five seniors to the state championship team. The bright side to that is that all six players who came off the bench against North Polk in the Class 3A championship game are returning.
Sophomore Kenley Meis led the bench players with seven points in the 53-46 win over the Comets on March 6 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Sophomore Lauren LaFleur is the tallest returner back at 6-feet.
Wright has seen the Crusaders girls play when they go before the boys games, but Wright’s big focus at that time was the boys.
Now, he can fully work on getting a playbook that fits the girls’ best needs on the floor.
“I’ve come from a lot of different styles and systems,” Wright said. “You really learn a lot, but you have to have it fit your personnel. The big thing for me is getting to know that personnel.”
Wright doesn't have much time as usual to learn about his team. The first official day of practice is Nov. 9, and Heelan starts its season off Nov. 20 against Unity Christian.
"The open gyms are really important to learn about the girls," Wright said. "You've got to put some plays in before the first game. We're on a quick turnaround. It's a clean slate."
Wright has been around coaching his entire life. He’s the son of Dennis Wright, long-time activities director at Boyden-Hull. Wright played at Northwestern and was an assistant coach at Briar Cliff.
Wright also hosts a podcast called “Knights of Old,” which chronicles athletes and coaches from past Heelan teams. Wright also helps track Heelan’s sports history for the school web site.
