Jay Wright starts as Bishop Heelan's girls basketball coach

Wright has some decisions to make in terms of scheme, but like many basketball coaches this summer, he hasn’t seen his team play much due to the pandemic.

The Crusaders lost all five seniors to the state championship team. The bright side to that is that all six players who came off the bench against North Polk in the Class 3A championship game are returning.

Sophomore Kenley Meis led the bench players with seven points in the 53-46 win over the Comets on March 6 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

Sophomore Lauren LaFleur is the tallest returner back at 6-feet.

Wright has seen the Crusaders girls play when they go before the boys games, but Wright’s big focus at that time was the boys.

Now, he can fully work on getting a playbook that fits the girls’ best needs on the floor.

“I’ve come from a lot of different styles and systems,” Wright said. “You really learn a lot, but you have to have it fit your personnel. The big thing for me is getting to know that personnel.”

Wright doesn't have much time as usual to learn about his team. The first official day of practice is Nov. 9, and Heelan starts its season off Nov. 20 against Unity Christian.