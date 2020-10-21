Jaysen Bouwers, Stars get the job done at state-qualifying meet

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa -- Jaysen Bouwers and the rest of the North High School boys cross country team checked another box off its list on Wednesday.
Bouwers and the Stars took the Class 4A state-qualifying meet individual and team titles at Iowa Western Community College.
Bouwers, a North senior, won the race in 16 minutes, 9 seconds.
The Stars scored 26 points, the third-fewest points scored among Class 4A boys teams on Wednesday. Cedar Falls won its meet with 20 points, and Dowling Catholic had 24 points to win its state-qualifying meet.
Bouwers' strategy was simple. In his words, he wanted to “keep it chill” until the runners were in the woods. Then, on the backside of the course where there are hills and wooded areas, Bouwers turned it on, passing teammate Will Lohr as well as Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson’s Aidan Booten, who ended up finishing third (16:38).
“I was just trying to have a little bit of fun,” Bouwers said. “That’s something fun that I did, and I’ll end up doing that again.”
Bouwers was surprised at the pace in the first mile. He stayed near the top of the pack and led it coming around the turn near the Reivers’ softball and baseball fields.
Bouwers had to slightly alter his strategy, but his biggest individual goal was to run faster than he did on the same course during the Missouri River Athletic Conference meet last week.
He didn’t accomplish that, however, as he ran 16:07 last Thursday. He won that race, too.
“Other than trying to hit the hills harder and trying to keep my form moving as much as possible, it was just a good race,” Bouwers said. “The first mile is overly fast. It’s a flat downhill. Then the woods are really hilly on that second mile. You have to be careful because you have a long flat on the third mile. It’s difficult to run fast. This course is just a tough course.”
Bouwers was quick to point out that the Iowa Western course was a perfect one to race before running at Kennedy Park in Fort Dodge.
“(Kennedy Park) isn’t as hard as this,” Bouwers said. “So, if you try and run your fastest and hardest on this course, then you know you’re going to do pretty well in Fort Dodge.”
Bouwers had a slew of teammates behind him.
Lohr was the overall runner-up, as he crossed the finish line in 16:25. Yemane Kifle was sixth (16:55), Gabe Nash eighth (17:00.1) and Beshanena Gutema was ninth (17:00.3) to round out the day.
Natnael Kifle, who has come on late for the varsity, finished 10th at 17:00.5, and senior Colin Greenwell was 11th with a time of 17:01.
“We did what we needed to do, it was nothing special,” Lohr said. “We’ll be ready for next week, for sure.”
The Stars will run next Friday at the state cross country meet in Fort Dodge. The event is two-days this year because of COVID-19.
The Stars all ran smart races. They didn’t try to run out of their element, and they didn’t need to push the envelope farther than it needed to.
All in all, the Stars did what they went down to do.
That was the main message going into the race. North coach Abdier Marrero reminded the team that they didn’t need to do anything spectacular. As long as the Stars’ back end of the lineup packed together like they’ve had throughout most of the season, they’d get the job done with little stress.
“We solidified ourselves,” North coach Abdier Marrero said. “We’re trying to build our confidence again, and we’re making sure that we are where we need to be going into the next step. Everyone got the job done today. Be smart, run well, and just put ourselves to do what we came here to do. They all individually had a goal of getting into the top-15 and getting (to state) on their own.”
The top three teams and the top-15 runners got to move on for next week’s state meet statewide. Class 3A and Class 4A ran on Wednesday, and the Class 1A and Class 2A state meets will be held on Thursday.
Johnston was second with 70 points and Ankeny Centennial third with 84.
East and West were also part of the field during Wednesday’s meet. The Black Raiders scored 183 points, and that put them in seventh place. West had 292, good for ninth.
Ryan Campbell led the Black Raiders with a 29th-place time of 18:29. Owen Hoak was two spots behind Campbell, and Hoak’s time was 18:45.
West’s leader was Carter Benson, who ran a 21:12. He ended up in 56th place.
