Jaysen Bouwers, Stars get the job done at state-qualifying meet

The Stars will run next Friday at the state cross country meet in Fort Dodge. The event is two-days this year because of COVID-19.

The Stars all ran smart races. They didn’t try to run out of their element, and they didn’t need to push the envelope farther than it needed to.

All in all, the Stars did what they went down to do.

That was the main message going into the race. North coach Abdier Marrero reminded the team that they didn’t need to do anything spectacular. As long as the Stars’ back end of the lineup packed together like they’ve had throughout most of the season, they’d get the job done with little stress.

“We solidified ourselves,” North coach Abdier Marrero said. “We’re trying to build our confidence again, and we’re making sure that we are where we need to be going into the next step. Everyone got the job done today. Be smart, run well, and just put ourselves to do what we came here to do. They all individually had a goal of getting into the top-15 and getting (to state) on their own.”

The top three teams and the top-15 runners got to move on for next week’s state meet statewide. Class 3A and Class 4A ran on Wednesday, and the Class 1A and Class 2A state meets will be held on Thursday.