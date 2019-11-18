Jazlin De Haan, Brooke Zylstra top Siouxland Conference volleyball teams

MOC-Floyd Valley's Jazlin De Haan and Boyden-Hull's Brooke Zylstra were both unanimous selections on Siouxland Conference volleyball team.

De Haan, a junior, led the Siouxland with 484 kills, 100 more than the next person on the list. She had 352 digs, which was the fourth-most in the conference, 42 aces and 48 blocks.

Zylstra, a senior, was third in the conference with 311 kills. Also for Boyden-Hull, Macy Verhoef was named to the first team after landing 55 aces, the second-most in the conference, and she had 57 blocks.

Sioux Center and Central Lyon both had two selections on the first team.

Sioux Center senior Makennah Traver was third in the conference with 394 digs. Sioux Center freshman Reagan Jansen had the second-most attack attempts in the conference and finished fifth with 270 kills. She led the conference with 62 aces.

Central Lyon senior Sutton Schlumbolhm was fourth in the conference with 287 kills and she was third with 53 aces. She added 305 digs. Central Lyon senior Kiley Metzger was fifth in the conference with 588 assists.

Sheldon sophomore Payten Lode was named to the first team after finishing second in the conference with 384. She hit .259.