Jeff Squier hired as South Sioux City High School activities director

Squier's goal is to make sure opportunities to participate are there for every student at South Sioux. Whether it is with the football program, the track programs, mock trial or even E-sports.

"We have so many activities for kids to get involved in, we have to promote it," Squier said. "We don't have a kid problem here, where we have the problem is making sure they are engaged with that instructor, with that coach, with the program to where they want to feel this is an avenue they want to express themselves at. We are going to take care of our kids and we are going to promote them in a positive way.

"I think we can push a lot of things, whether it is the activities side of things or the career side of it. ... Hopefully, that intertwines everything we are trying to do here to get them to go out because we have their best interests at heart."

Squier's philosophy is something Strom was looking for in the two positions at South Sioux.

"If you are an athlete, a parent, a coach, a teacher in South Sioux City, we need to articulate what that expectation is and make sure everyone feels valued," Strom said. "The legacy, the tradition is here. It's just a matter of plugging in the talent, the individuals, the talent we have existing right now."