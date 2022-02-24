Jerry Stine, in his final days, sees the profound impact a coach can have

Word traveled quickly that Sunday. Through the ranches of the Sandhills. Up and down the ribbon of highways of Wheeler County. To towns across Nebraska.

Jerry Stine was coming home. For the last time.

Some hadn’t spoken to him since they graduated high school 50 years ago. Some hadn’t seen him since he moved from Bartlett in 1978. But good coaches endure, like fence posts on the prairie.

Stan Foster was first to hear of Coach’s homecoming. He didn’t have long to organize, but he called everyone he could think of.

When Dennis Sturek got wind of it, the Hartington banker promptly asked for the day off and high-tailed it home — 114 miles. Poor Ron Gross got word late. The old rodeo bullfighter left behind the ranch where he works, jumped in his Toyota truck and drove 90 mph to town.

“My pickup hasn't drove 90 mph in a long time,” Gross said. “But it did that day. I wasn’t gonna be late.”

Jerry Stine traveled all of those roads, too. And hundreds more in 40 years of competition.

He shined in three sports at North Loup-Scotia (Class of 1963), then Kearney State (’67), where he earned All-America honors in track. As a high school coach, he won more than 300 girls basketball games in Bertrand. Post-retirement, he moved to Omaha, cheered grandkids, drove school buses and served on the Nebraska High School Hall of Fame board, earning induction himself as a contributor. Stine couldn’t get enough of high school sports.

But those 11 years at Wheeler Central — 1967-78 — made a lasting impact. So a few weeks ago, after he thanked the doctors for doing all they could, Stine decided he better make the most of his remaining days.

He’d always wanted to take his wife and kids back to his first coaching stop. How ‘bout Monday, said son Mitchell, now a Norris High School administrator. So they got on the road from Omaha to Bartlett. 170 miles.

Jerry felt strong enough to tell stories the whole way. About one of Nebraska’s early consolidated schools, which offered him a business/physical education teaching job in 1967. Bartlett had only three streets — not enough to draw many candidates — but Stine figured he didn’t have a big enough personality to start at a big school.

Here’s what he did have: discipline. A maniacal eye for detail.

Jerry could tell you how many steps he walked from his front door to the school — 228. On track meet days, he made sure his bus was first in the parking lot. He projected every point in advance, knowing when to ask one of his athletes to run one more race — "We’ll win this meet if you can just finish fifth in the mile." He was usually right.

“If you want his track practice plan from March 17, 1975, he’ll pull it out for you,” Mitchell Stine said. “If you want to see the scoring for the Wheeler Central invite in April of ’74, he’ll get that to you, too.”

Jerry always admired his athletes at Wheeler Central. One May, a state qualifier couldn’t practice because he needed to work the ranch until sundown. Alright, Coach Stine told him, I’ll meet you at the track after dark. I’ll turn the lights on.

The long drive back to Bartlett felt like going back in time. Before rural population eroded and Wheeler Central further consolidated. Before club sports and specialization. Before cancer ravaged Jerry Stine’s body.

He alerted folks at Wheeler Central High School that he’d like to see the new championship banners in the gym. But when his family arrived, Stine got a surprise. Fifteen former students were waiting for him. They were all older than 60, but Stine recognized almost every face.

For 2½ hours, they formed a little circle and exchanged memories, their laughs bouncing off gymnasium walls decorated with signs: “Small Town. Big Dreams.”

Stine, leaning on his cane, told stories about Wheeler Central’s head football coach, Tom Majors, the chain-smoking World War II vet who once told a football player, “I’m going to kick your ass through those goal posts.”

“Tom Majors wouldn’t last five minutes in today’s world,” a gray-haired man in a denim jacket told Stine.

In the 1970s, Wheeler Central didn’t have enough players to field a worthy scout team, so Majors enlisted the crew-cut Stine — his trusty assistant — to dress up like the Ewing quarterback, complete with black jersey and shaggy black wig. Stine did the job and Wheeler Central got the win.

During basketball season, Stine ran the show — with strict rules. If you get a technical foul, he demanded you run 50 laps at practice. But one season, Coach Stine got a rare T. Next practice, he sat the players on the bleachers and laced up his shoes.

“He ran his 50 laps while we sat there and watched him,” Foster said.

Running always suited Stine best. Wheeler Central had a sandy, dirt track that necessitated long metal spikes, “like medieval torture devices,” said Gary Drahota, Class of ‘74. “On the east end there was about 10 yards of really sandy dirt. We knew how to run around it. Other schools didn’t. I think it actually helped us win a few track meets.”

Coach Stine walked through the school and saw the trophy cases. Then he sought out the old gym. The doorway where he first saw Pat, his future wife.

Pat’s sister, a fellow teacher at Wheeler Central, set them up one night after a basketball game. Pat helped Jerry chaperone the school dance and they’ve been together ever since. On June 4, 2021, they celebrated their 50th anniversary.

Around 2:30 p.m., with their memories full and stomachs empty, the Stines departed the school and drove 14 miles to Ericson, home to Wheeler County’s oldest and best restaurant, a saloon that serves 130 meals (in a county of 818 people) on a winter Saturday night.

“The Hungry Horse.”

“I think it’s 113 years old,” owner Gary Drahota says. “Don’t look a day over 130. People come here for the food, not the decor.”

Jerry’s wife and son helped him up the step. He nearly tripped over the threshold as he looked up and heard clapping. Another 30 students were waiting inside.

“This is beyond the call of duty,” Stine said, over a 1961 Doo-wop hit on the speakers, “Tonight.”

They placed a chair in the middle of the bar, next to the pool table. Beneath a stuffed buck and Coors Light signs, Jerry sat for another three hours. More stories. More laughs. More hugs. More tears. With a little beer and chicken fried steak to flavor this impromptu reunion.

The old bullfighter and best boy athlete he ever coached, Ron Gross, arrived at the Hungry Horse just in time for Stine’s arrival. He stayed for the duration. Gross recalled the ’75 state track meet when Wheeler Central tied for first in Class D. Driving back from Kearney, Stine told the kids he was thinking about leaving for another job.

Wheeler Central could win it again if you stay, Gross remembers telling the coach.

“And he stayed. We didn’t tie nobody that next year. We won it.”

Gross hadn’t seen Coach since 1979, the year after Stine actually did move to Bertrand. Maybe that’s why it meant so much now. Multiple times at the saloon, Gross broke into tears, walked away and sat down. When he collected himself, he rejoined the group.

“I’m not too much for speeches,” Gross said later. “I wish I could say more. I wish I had the words. I got ‘em in my mind, but it’s tough for me to say ‘em. I wasn’t the smartest person in school. I wish I could say a whole bunch more about how I feel. But right now I’m sad.

“There were a lot of pictures taken that day. And them pictures will be looked at forever. As long as I live.”

They all knew the situation. Five days earlier, after a year of chemotherapy and radiation appointments; after suffering a loss of appetite, loss of hair, loss of eyesight and loss of identity as the grandparent who never misses a grandchild’s event; after enduring an operation to remove his spleen, half his pancreas and a tumor the size of a ping pong ball, Coach Stine got word that the cancer had metastasized. Nothing doctors could do to stop it.

Stine felt no anger. He recognized his gift. His opportunity to reflect and connect. “The good Lord blessed us with time,” he said.

He hoped to visit Bertrand one last time. He wanted to see North-Loup Scotia, too. That was his plan. But time won’t allow it. Today, Stine’s memory is fading. His body is failing. His kids are making plans to order a hospital bed for his living room. Friends are making their last phone calls.

“I’m just a regular teacher/coach,” Stine said recently. “I can’t believe how many people have reached out.”

Nebraska communities are filled with educators like Jerry Stine. Coaches and teachers who bind generations together. Sometimes their personalities are so rich and colorful, the mere mention of them prompts laughter. Sometimes their legacy derives from something simpler: making the most of their days. Inspiring kids to do things they can’t achieve by themselves. That’s what leaves a lasting mark.

Just north of the fairgrounds in Bartlett, next to a single set of wooden bleachers and a rusted trash can, just off the sandy, dirt track that's still there, you’ll find a weathered ribbon of concrete, narrowed by encroaching grass.

A long-jump runway.

One Saturday afternoon, a young high school track and field coach marked out the strip, laid the concrete and engraved it for the sake of history.

“1969”

To a stranger, it’s just a year. But to Jerry Stine’s old students, it’s a signature. A reminder of what’s left behind when practices and bus rides cease, when aches and wrinkles encroach, when cowboy boots replace track spikes. It’s a memento of a man who spent his life pushing them forward.

One step at a time.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0