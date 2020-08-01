John Torno retires as Sioux City North wrestling coach

SIOUX CITY -- For the last 15 years, John Torno has been apart of some of the biggest moments in Sioux City North Stars wrestling.
He's coached both of North's only individual state champions, was in the corner when the program's first state finalist took the mat and he led the Stars to their only two appearances in the state duals in 2007 and 2008.
The Stars have had the most state medalists during Torno's tenure with the latest one being Nick Walters back in 2018.
Next year, another coach will have a chance to start a legacy at North since Torno, who has been a wrestling coach in some capacity for the past 35 years, decided to retire as the Stars coach.
"It was time to step down and let somebody maybe a little younger or enthusiastic take over," Torno said. "I felt like the right time. I am getting up there in age and 35 years, that just seemed like it was the right time. Some coaches will stay in a program until the cupboard is empty. I will certainly miss coaching kids like Nick and Logan (Williams) and several other kids.
"I've had a great run of it. I've enjoyed every minute of it."
Torno is still staying on as a physical education/health teacher at North along with continuing to teach driver's education.
Torno's coaching career on the mat started at Sioux City East as an assistant coach and he was there for a decade. Then he helped Dakota Valley start its wrestling program.
"I was the interim coach you could say," Torno said. "The program was in the early stages. It was a limited schedule and I helped design their wrestling room."
Torno then moved on to North where he was an assistant before taking over as the head coach in 2005.
In 2007, North had its first state finalist and a couple of matches later, the Stars had their first state champion.
Blaze Gill and Robert Kellogg both made the finals in 2007, Gill at 145 pounds and Kellogg at 160 pounds. So Gill was the first finalist and finished as a runner-up. Kellogg went on to win the 160-pound title to become the program's first state champion.
Also, Micah Sheffield had a third-place finish in 2007 and the Stars qualified for the state duals for the first time in the program's history. North made a repeat trip to the state duals in 2008.
Chad Ryan was a state finalist his freshman year and finished as a runner-up. Two years later in 2010, Ryan won the 130-pound title, becoming North's second state champion.
Deion Clayborne was the last state finalist for Torno.
Kellogg went on to wrestle at Northwestern University, Ryan wrestled at Columbia University and former Star Dustin Fuller wrestled at Navy.
"You talk about the number of kids I put on the trophy stands, not just finalists, but also third through eighth, I put more kids in the medal round than all of the previous years combined," Torno said. "Part of that is the changing of medalists. That was certainly a benefit. The other is, when I first came on board, I had worked with that youth club and there were some really talented kids coming out of that club."
Now Torno gets to be a fan in the stands this upcoming season as he watches to see if Walters can reach the podium for the second time in his career or if Williams can reach it for the first time.
Torno will also get to spend more time with his wife, Kristen. The two have been married for 24 years. They have three children, a daughter Carly and two sons Alex and Zeke, who is the youngest and just graduated high school.
"Stepping back from coaching this year, it will be fun to see and enjoy some of the kid's accomplishments with them," Torno said. "I think (my wife) was ready for me to retire, too. I might miss it a bit but it was time."
Torno gave North plenty of notice and a new coach was hired in July, former Le Mars and Buena Vista wrestler Tanner Francksen-Small. Torno didn't have a hand in hiring Francksen-Small but he's excited for him to take over the Stars program.
"I am excited for him and anything I can do for him, just ask," Torno said. "He's a young kid out of Le Mars and Shane (Hessenius) does great things up there. I remember (Francksen-Small) from his competition days and I wish him a lot of luck. I think he will bring a young enthusiasm and if I can be of any assistant and help in giving him some guidance and how things work, I would love to do that.
"But he's got to put his own spin on the program and run with it."
