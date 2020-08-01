John Torno retires as Sioux City North wrestling coach

Now Torno gets to be a fan in the stands this upcoming season as he watches to see if Walters can reach the podium for the second time in his career or if Williams can reach it for the first time.

Torno will also get to spend more time with his wife, Kristen. The two have been married for 24 years. They have three children, a daughter Carly and two sons Alex and Zeke, who is the youngest and just graduated high school.

"Stepping back from coaching this year, it will be fun to see and enjoy some of the kid's accomplishments with them," Torno said. "I think (my wife) was ready for me to retire, too. I might miss it a bit but it was time."

Torno gave North plenty of notice and a new coach was hired in July, former Le Mars and Buena Vista wrestler Tanner Francksen-Small. Torno didn't have a hand in hiring Francksen-Small but he's excited for him to take over the Stars program.

"I am excited for him and anything I can do for him, just ask," Torno said. "He's a young kid out of Le Mars and Shane (Hessenius) does great things up there. I remember (Francksen-Small) from his competition days and I wish him a lot of luck. I think he will bring a young enthusiasm and if I can be of any assistant and help in giving him some guidance and how things work, I would love to do that.

"But he's got to put his own spin on the program and run with it."

