Josh Harvey runs wild for Kingsley-Pierson, advances to second round of 8-Player playoffs

KINGSLEY, Iowa – The Kingsley-Pierson High School football team spent the night running downhill against Ar-We-Va in an Iowa 8-Player first-round football playoff game Friday night.

However, the problem for the Panthers was that Ar-We-Va did the same for most of two quarters.

But when K-P really got rolling, it was smooth sailing en route to a 64-29 victory.

Josh Harvey rushed for 241 yards and four touchdowns as the Panthers, now 4-4, advanced to a second-round game at Newell-Fonda.

“That was kind of a back-and-forth first quarter, but we were finally able to settle in and get a couple of stops on defense and put some good offensive possessions together and pull away,” Kingsley-Pierson coach Geoff Olson said. “It really helped scoring at the end of the second quarter because we knew we got the ball to start the third quarter.”

Ar-We-Va (3-5) had a 7-6 lead at the end of the first quarter and matched the Panthers with a couple of touchdowns each in the second quarter.

A 5-yard touchdown run by Will Ragallar with 4:15 remaining before halftime gave the visiting Rockets a 21-20 advantage.

That quickly changed when Damon Schmid returned the ensuing kickoff 76 yards for a touchdown.