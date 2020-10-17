Josh Harvey runs wild for Kingsley-Pierson, advances to second round of 8-Player playoffs

KINGSLEY, Iowa – The Kingsley-Pierson High School football team spent the night running downhill against Ar-We-Va in an Iowa 8-Player first-round football playoff game Friday night.
However, the problem for the Panthers was that Ar-We-Va did the same for most of two quarters.
But when K-P really got rolling, it was smooth sailing en route to a 64-29 victory.
Josh Harvey rushed for 241 yards and four touchdowns as the Panthers, now 4-4, advanced to a second-round game at Newell-Fonda.
“That was kind of a back-and-forth first quarter, but we were finally able to settle in and get a couple of stops on defense and put some good offensive possessions together and pull away,” Kingsley-Pierson coach Geoff Olson said. “It really helped scoring at the end of the second quarter because we knew we got the ball to start the third quarter.”
Ar-We-Va (3-5) had a 7-6 lead at the end of the first quarter and matched the Panthers with a couple of touchdowns each in the second quarter.
A 5-yard touchdown run by Will Ragallar with 4:15 remaining before halftime gave the visiting Rockets a 21-20 advantage.
That quickly changed when Damon Schmid returned the ensuing kickoff 76 yards for a touchdown.
Then, after forcing a punt, K-P scored again on a 1-yard plunge by Harvey with 25 seconds left in the half, making it 34-21. The Panthers broke it open by outscoring Ar-We-Va 23-0 in the third quarter.
Junior quarterback Jackson Howe scored on a pair of keepers, while Harvey zipped 65 yards to put a continuous clock in motion.
Ar-We-Va briefly stopped the clock with another touchdown, but Harvey dashed 41 yards to paydirt shortly thereafter.
“I was reading blocks on the outside and our line did a great job of allowing me to make plays,” Harvey said. “Big plays on offense and key stops on defense were really important for us, and special teams is also important, giving us good field position.”
Ar-We-Va tried a couple of onside kicks, but the Panthers alertly fell on them, setting up drives in Rockets’ territory.
Harvey, a sophomore, carried the ball 20 times while Howe added 46 rushing yards. Howe – who completed 5 of 11 passes for 116 yards -- and Schmid teamed up for two scoring passes in the first half. Schmid finished with 67 yards on three catches.
“That’s a credit to our offensive line,” Olson said. “We had a couple of mistakes on the first couple of drives, but they got things figured out and opened up some big lanes for our backs. Our backs ran hard and did a great job of reading blocks, making cuts and turning on the jets.”
A fumble recovery by Kole Reis set up Howe’s 4-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter. Jackson Boustead intercepted a pass for the Panthers.
Kingsley-Pierson now gets a second shot at state-ranked Newell-Fonda. The Panthers lost at Newell-Fonda 42-32 on Sept. 25 and had a couple of touchdowns nullified by penalties.
“I think it was a good learning experience for us just to show that we could play with a team like that,” Olson said. “We had our chances in that game, especially in the first half. We’ve learned from that game and grown a lot since then. We’re looking forward to the rematch.”
