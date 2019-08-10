SIOUX CITY -- Even when his world was changing in the blink of an eye, Bishop Heelan High School baseball coach Andy Osborne kept the Crusaders on the path to another state tournament.
Heelan had a memorable season -- it won a share of the Missouri River Activities Conference baseball title with the East Black Raiders and earned its fourth consecutive trip to the state tournament.
Osborne is the 2019 recipient of the Journal Baseball Coach of the Year award.
The news their family received caught the family off guard, but the timing gave Osborne some new perspective.
Heelan was preparing for its 19th appearance in the state baseball tournament when Osborne’s youngest son, Heelan freshman-to-be Drew Osborne, went to the hospital because the family thought something didn’t feel right.
The family’s intuition was right, and Drew was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. The family then spent the Friday before the Crusaders’ game against Marion going to a children’s hospital in Omaha.
“It was the hardest thing I’ve ever dealt with,” Osborne said. “It’s not like he had an episode. This is a life-altering deal. Everything about our lives has changed since then. The kid is taking it much better
Andy and Drew Osborne returned to go to baseball practice on Saturday, and Drew is a member of the Crusaders’ baseball team.
Andy knew he had to address the team, and tell his crew what was going on before the Crusaders left for Des Moines. Osborne called his team into the dugout for a talk. It’s not the first time even in the season that this had occurred, but this topic wasn’t about Marion pitcher Rick Atkins or how the Indians were going to try and get a hit off Heelan’s TJ Chamberlain.
“I give credit to the guys so much,” Andy Osborne said. “The looks I got from them talking about that was it was 100 percent understanding. To a man, every kid was concerned and understood, and we’re trying to win, I get that, but there are things in life that will supersede that.”
It was hard for Osborne to think about baseball with everything going on.
After all, his son who is just about to start high school received jaw-dropping news, and on top of that, Andy Osborne’s father Bill, had a heart attack on July 5.
Andy Osborne tweeted out a picture of Bill Osborne, wearing a yellow Crusaders T-shirt, after the elder Osborne had heart surgery on July 24, just a day before the Crusaders defeated Sergeant Bluff-Luton in the substate final at Bud Speraw Field.
Andy Osborne went to support his dad during the surgery and returned from Sioux Falls in time for a walkthrough before the Crusaders substate final. He took out his stress through throwing batting practice.
Osborne admitted after the fact that he was throwing hard, and it was by design. He was trying to mimic the speed of Warriors pitcher Daniel Wright on purpose. It just came naturally.
“I think the kids stood in and got good swings in,” Andy Osborne said. “Knowing that my dad’s health was trending up, that really helped me.”
Andy Osborne also credited the Heelan community for helping out throughout the month of July and is happy to be back in the Crusaders crowd.
Could he have left?
Osborne admits at the end of every season, someone asks him a question just like clockwork.
That question: Would he leave Heelan to go back to coaching a college program with all the success he’s had, especially making it to state the last four years?
Osborne admits it’s a good question to get asked and knows it comes with the territory of running a quality program.
“I think there’s always a part of me that wonders if I can be successful at the collegiate level or be as successful as I want to be,” Osborne said.
When Osborne was 26, he was in Creston, Iowa, coaching the Southwestern Iowa Community College program.
SWCC didn’t find much success in the three years Andy Osborne had in southwest Iowa, but he took the Heelan position after that because of three things: Heelan’s past success, the pressure to keep that success, and the support the community brought to not only the baseball program but to the entire athletic department.
“It’s hard to walk away from that,” Osborne said. “This is one of the top 10 high school baseball jobs in the state. When you think of Bishop Heelan, this is one of the best programs in Iowa.”
At first, Osborne set a goal that he would leave after 10 years or after the Crusaders won a state championship.
Well, Osborne just finished his 12th year coaching at Heelan and the Crusaders haven’t won that state title under his leadership.
Osborne admitted that the Crusaders need to take that next step to get to the state championship game. He believes that if the Crusaders had beaten the Indians in the first round, Heelan would’ve had a chance to face a team like Central DeWitt in the championship. Osborne does not regret starting Chamberlain in Game 1 and saving Brant Hogue for the semifinal game.
“I think we’re close,” said Osborne of the Crusaders’ likelihood of winning it all. “For the longest time, I didn’t think we’d ever get to state. I think it gets lost that it’s really hard to even get to state, let alone win a game or two.”
Peer review
East coach Kevin Dicus and departing West coach Beau Brown said the same thing about Osborne: That he’s a class-act guy running a class-act program.
“It’s amazing how he gets his kids to compete at the highest level whether his team is loaded or he’s got Average Jimmy’s and Joe’s,” Dicus said. “Andy is a class-act guy that treats his kids with respect and dignity.”
Brown and Dicus also notice his success, especially in big-time games.
For example, Brown noticed how calm Andy Osborne kept his cool when the Crusaders trailed 9-2 in a makeup July game at Bishop Mueller Field.
The Crusaders ended up beating the Wolverines in late-game fashion.
“Andy isn’t going to yell and scream,” Brown said. “He kept them nice, calm, cool and collected. He has a good way of getting his guys to rise to the occasion.”
Brown always took notes on Osborne when West played Heelan. Not only did the calm demeanor to the players catch Brown’s eye, but the Wolverines coach also liked how he treated umpires.
“He doesn’t try to sway their opinion,” Brown said, “but he finds a way of getting them to see things in a different light.”
Brown admitted he didn’t have a calm demeanor early on as a coach, but after he saw Andy Osborne calmly argue a call, he tried that too.
“I started getting more calls,” said Brown with a laugh. “The team doesn’t get worked up, and they’re not getting overwhelmed.”