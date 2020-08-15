JOURNAL BASEBALL COACH OF THE YEAR: Kingsley-Pierson's Taylor Doeschot changes mindset, helps team to state

However, Doeschot's passion came off a bit too strong at first. It didn't take him long to figure out to rework how his passion for the game came off to his players.

Panthers senior Matt Christophersen remembered the first time he met Doeschot a few years ago.

At first encounter, Christophersen thought Doeschot was a jerk and that he and the other Panthers wouldn’t get along with their new coach.

He came off harsh, but the players later realized it was because he wanted the best out of his players.

“He pushed us to be as good as we could,” Christophersen said. “Sometimes, coaches aren’t that harsh, but he knew what we could do.”

Doeschot was more frustrated in the first two years than the last two. He didn’t have any experience coaching high school baseball before taking the K-P position. Sure, he coached his son, Boston, when he was going through the youth ranks for four or five years, but not at the varsity prep level.

“I wanted to see the program continue to move forward, and I knew the group of kids we had coming up at the time,” Doeschot said.

Whenever the players made a mistake in 2017 or in 2018, Doeschot’s first reaction was to get angry.