JOURNAL BASEBALL COACH OF THE YEAR: Kingsley-Pierson's Taylor Doeschot changes mindset, helps team to state

DES MOINES — Taylor Doeschot is a different coach than he was four years ago, and that’s been a big benefit for the Kingsley-Pierson High School baseball team.
Doeschot started coaching the Panthers in 2016, and in four years, he led them to their first state tournament appearance since 2002. K-P went on to knock out No. 1 Martensdale-St. Mary’s in the quarterfinals before bowing out to Don Bosco.
Because of that, Doeschot is named the 2020 Journal baseball coach of the year.
“It’s cool to reflect and see how far these guys came,” Doeschot said. “I think our turning point was our three-game stretch in our conference tournament where we got beat by Lawton-Bronson and we didn’t play well. We played Woodbury Central in the consolation game, gave up the lead and won it late. The third game of that stretch, we played a really good West Lyon team and battled. That was a big confidence booster.”
From the outside looking in, Kingsley-Pierson activities director Nicole Goodwin noticed how much the kids liked playing for Doeschot. They had fun on the field, they handled things the right way, and played with a passion.
“When a coach has a passion, the players can feel that,” Goodwin said. “They don’t say it, but you can see it. When you look at attendance at a practice for kids coming out, he has a great number of kids.”
However, Doeschot's passion came off a bit too strong at first. It didn't take him long to figure out to rework how his passion for the game came off to his players.
Panthers senior Matt Christophersen remembered the first time he met Doeschot a few years ago.
At first encounter, Christophersen thought Doeschot was a jerk and that he and the other Panthers wouldn’t get along with their new coach.
He came off harsh, but the players later realized it was because he wanted the best out of his players.
“He pushed us to be as good as we could,” Christophersen said. “Sometimes, coaches aren’t that harsh, but he knew what we could do.”
Doeschot was more frustrated in the first two years than the last two. He didn’t have any experience coaching high school baseball before taking the K-P position. Sure, he coached his son, Boston, when he was going through the youth ranks for four or five years, but not at the varsity prep level.
“I wanted to see the program continue to move forward, and I knew the group of kids we had coming up at the time,” Doeschot said.
Whenever the players made a mistake in 2017 or in 2018, Doeschot’s first reaction was to get angry.
“They took it well,” Doeschot said. “It’s not easy ever getting a first-year new coach. We had a good year. I think we made it to the district final and we got beat by Akron-Westfield. They stayed resilient throughout it. It was more on my end.”
Then, he realized after the first year that anger just doesn’t work. He had to experience a learning curve by going through a year with the Panthers.
Doeschot knew he had to be more understanding and that high school baseball players have their own learning curve when developing.
“I was like, ‘Why aren’t they doing that?’” Doeschot said. “I had a self-reflection that I have to teach these kids how to do the little things of the game. Cookie (Christophersen’s nickname) was probably spot on with his comments. I’ve adjusted and put more into building learning experiences for the kids. We’ve never been short on athletes, but I’ve been trying to turn them into ball players.”
If Doeschot could go back to 2017 to provide any advice to himself, it’d be to keep on learning. He’s going to do just that.
“I’m a student of the game,” Doeschot said. “I have been for a long time. Just teach as much as you can, and as much as the kids can take and soak in. That’s what you got to try to do, teach the game of baseball. I try to build ball players.”
The learning didn’t stop with this year’s group that made it to the state semifinals.
The Panthers taught Doeschot that age doesn’t make a difference. Young, talented players will find a way to get the job done just as well as a junior or a senior.
The 2020 Panthers were a prime example of that.
Freshman Evan Neumann played a large role in helping the Panthers get to the state semifinals.
Neumann was 7-1 on the season with a 1.13 ERA. Opponents hit .125 against Neumann this season, and the Panthers pitching ace led the team with 42 strikeouts.
In the win against MSTM, Neumann threw 4 1/3 innings, and even though he didn’t get the win, he quieted the Blue Devils lineup. Freshman Beau Bubke pitched the final two innings as he didn't allow a hit or a walk and struck out two against MSTM.
Neumann allowed two runs on two hits and walked three. He kept the Panthers in the game against the No. 1 seed in Class 1A.
The Panther freshman allowed the same amount of hits in the substate win over Logan-Magnolia. Neumann pitched three innings and held Lo-Ma to just one run.
The top two players with the highest batting averages were both sophomores - Damon Schmid (.527) and Malakie Christophersen (.485).
Malakie Christophersen led the Panthers with 32 hits. Neumann led in RBIs with 21.
“If you have kids who are real competitors and driven to win and had success in the past, you can go a long way in any sport,” Doeschot said. “All the kids were really resilient.”
