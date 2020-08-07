JOURNAL BASEBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Shortened season still a key one for Remsen St. Mary's Blaine Harpenau

While the phrase is that numbers never lie, they certainly don't tell the whole story for Blaine Harpenau's junior season for Remsen St. Mary's.
On the surface, Harpenau's 2020 stats don't line up to his 2019 numbers, which helped him earn the 2019 Journal Baseball Player of the Year. Harpenau finished with 55 fewer strikeouts and threw 35 fewer innings.
This is why a deeper dive into Harpenau's junior campaign is needed to see just how dominant he was in 2020.
First, the main reason the numbers are a bit off is that the season was cut in half because of the COVID-19 pandemic, meaning Harpenau pitched in six fewer games.
Second, the Hawks' pitching staff was deeper this season. Instead of relying on Harpenau in basically every big game, sophomore Carter Schorg and freshman Jaxon Bunkers both had big seasons and showed the ability to throw in key games, giving coach Dean Harpenau the ability to mix-and-match his staff.
"We were able to see other kids step up. That's going to help Blaine because he doesn't have to pitch to some teams and we can be selective," said Dean, Blaine's father. "It was beneficial for everyone."
So, a second look at Harpenau's stats how he had a better junior campaign than his stellar sophomore season. He had a 0.12 ERA, better than his 0.69 from the previous year, and his strikeout rate went up from 16.1 strikeouts per nine innings to 17.4 K/9 in 2020.
Blaine Harpenau's dominance was on display during the Hawks' Class 1A state semifinal game against Mason City Newman. Facing a team that scored 214 runs and batted .312 on the season, Harpeneu struck out 15 batters in 7 1/3 innings.
"That's impressive how he repeats the performances," Dean Harpenau said. "You get to the situation where a team gets two or three hits on him or he gives up a couple of walks and it seems like he's a little off. He set that standard so high."
Because of his season, Harpenau is the Sioux City Journal Baseball Player of the Year for the second straight season.
"I felt like I had a good year, kind of a different year with COVID, so it's tough to look at the stats," Blaine Harpenau said. "I was able to give the team a chance to win and we had a great year. We played well in all aspects. We made it to the semifinals and that's the type of year you want to have."
Harpenau's 108 strikeouts still led the state. He was the only pitcher in Iowa to have at least 100 strikeouts this season and he still led the state with 56 innings pitched.
"The North Linn coach (Travis Griffith) tweeted (he's one of the best in the state). Any class, put him against anybody," Dean Harpenau said. "The thing that makes him different is his efficiency. He's throwing the same velocity as the 4A guys and you don't find those guys often."
Harpenau did have a new pitch in his arsenal this season. His fastball tops out at 89 miles per hour and is consistently 85 to 87 mph. He paired that with his curveball but this season he added a slider to the mix.
"From the beginning, I thought I had a good feel for it. I had to keep working on it and I had it moving down consistently, the only problem was commanding it," Blaine Harpenau said. "After a few times, I think I was able to keep improving on it. By the time the season started, it was nice to have that pitch there. I used it with two strikes and I got guys to chase it."
Now the Harpenaus are hoping to have a consistent fourth pitch for the 2021 season.
"We are going to work hard on the changeup," Dean Harpenau said. "It's just hard to know when and who to throw it to."
The changeup isn't new to Blaine's arsenal, he just rarely uses it because the situation hasn't called for it. But now he's hoping to gain more command of the pitch.
"Some guys are behind my fastball, so if I slow it down for them with the changeup, they could barrel it up," Blaine Harpenau said. "That's probably one of my biggest pitches to improve on. Command it and get some movement on it."
For Blaine Harpenau and the rest of the Hawks, it's been a successful 2019-20 school year even with the COVID-19 interruption. He was the quarterback for the Remsen St. Mary's football team, which made the state semifinals in 8-man football. And he was a member of the RSM boys' basketball team that made another trip to the state tournament.
One of the reasons for the success across multiple programs is because of how close everyone is.
"All of us live in small towns so you see them a lot. You can call them up and meet up and throw a bullpen or something," Blaine Harpenau said. "Most of the time you don't have trouble finding someone to work out with. We have so many guys to work with and get better with. We are all close."
Harpenau has one more season left on the mound and has already received plenty of offers to pitch at the next level.
Des Moines Area Community College, Kirkwood Community College and Iowa Central Community College have all offered Harpenau along with Parkland Community College in Champaign, Illinois.
The University of Iowa was out to see Harpenau five times during his sophomore year and he has an offer from Valparaiso. North Dakota, Augustana, South Dakota State and North Dakota State have all been in consistent contact with Harpenau and Iowa Western has also come up to watch him pitch.
No matter what Blaine's choice is, Dean knows that his son will be putting in the work no matter where he goes.
"He's a hard worker. Some people don't see that," Dean Harpenau said. "Early in the morning, he's working out. He works on his game and his brother Brady has helped him as a mentor and pitching coach and he has experience at Briar Cliff. It's fun when kids work on their own and don't have to be pushed."
