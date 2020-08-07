JOURNAL BASEBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Shortened season still a key one for Remsen St. Mary's Blaine Harpenau

Harpenau did have a new pitch in his arsenal this season. His fastball tops out at 89 miles per hour and is consistently 85 to 87 mph. He paired that with his curveball but this season he added a slider to the mix.

"From the beginning, I thought I had a good feel for it. I had to keep working on it and I had it moving down consistently, the only problem was commanding it," Blaine Harpenau said. "After a few times, I think I was able to keep improving on it. By the time the season started, it was nice to have that pitch there. I used it with two strikes and I got guys to chase it."

Now the Harpenaus are hoping to have a consistent fourth pitch for the 2021 season.

"We are going to work hard on the changeup," Dean Harpenau said. "It's just hard to know when and who to throw it to."

The changeup isn't new to Blaine's arsenal, he just rarely uses it because the situation hasn't called for it. But now he's hoping to gain more command of the pitch.

"Some guys are behind my fastball, so if I slow it down for them with the changeup, they could barrel it up," Blaine Harpenau said. "That's probably one of my biggest pitches to improve on. Command it and get some movement on it."