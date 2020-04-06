JOURNAL BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Paul Bruns scores, dishes for Dakota Valley

Bruns was smart enough to know, however, that handling a tough game like that was just as important.

In the next few games, Bruns didn’t force any unneeded shots so he could get his numbers up. All Bruns really cared about was winning, and doing all he could to get Dakota Valley to the Class A state tournament.

“When you have a bad game, coaches let you know what you needed to get better at,” Bruns said. “You have to keep improving or they’ll catch on. Keep changing your game.”

Coincidentally, Bruns spent time in the offseason finding ways to get better, and the majority of those around Bruns thought he needed to be a stronger passer.

Bruns knew he had good players around him who had the ability to score. For example, Bruns’ little brother, Isaac, averaged 16.5 ppg in his freshman campaign and senior Drew Addison at 8.0 ppg.

Bruns also knew that other teams were going to try to take away his ability to score and pressure him to give up the ball.

"I could see more openings in the defenses," Bruns said. "The game slowed down and I could make the right play. I give them open looks and easy shots."

Bruns wasn't afraid to dish out more credit to his teammates and coaches.

“Coach Kleis put in a lot of great plays,” Paul Bruns said. “I used those plays to my advantage. My teammates did a great job this year. We had a more balanced attack. We all made the plays that we needed to."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.