Even as a young boy, Storm Lake High School senior Jose Martinez knew he wanted to help the Tornadoes boys soccer team win a state championship.
When the Tornadoes went to state in 2013, Martinez followed along.
Sure, his brother, Roberto, was a freshman on the team, so there was that instant connection. Jose Martinez — this season’s Journal boys soccer player of the year — saw what kind of connection that the Tornadoes had on the 13-1 team, and wanted to be a part of that team.
He knew he had to wait, but that didn’t stop Jose Martinez from wanting to develop an early relationship with coach Ben Scherkike.
Scherkike, who also teaches middle-school social studies in Storm Lake, had heard about Martinez and his enthusiasm.
As a middle school student, Martinez frequently visited Scherkike’s classroom to ask many questions, such as how to make himself better and whether he would play at the varsity level as a freshman.
“He knew I was the high school coach and even at that time, if you were going to connect with Jose it was going to be through soccer,” Scherkike said. “Like, academics, at least in middle school, took a back seat to soccer.
“I think as he grew older he understood the importance you know, that it pays off to do well in the classroom and then he was able to do the thing he wanted on the field. But I know through middle school we had to push him a little bit. I know one of the one ways was through having the relationship through soccer.”
Scherkike told Martinez two things: The first was to get stronger and faster, then he told Martinez to build confidence within himself.
Martinez wasn’t shy at all. In fact, he regularly asked the older kids at Storm Lake if he could play with them.
The elder Tornadoes obliged and noticed that Martinez wasn’t backing down from the physicality from the more experienced soccer players.
“I wanted to be involved everywhere,” Martinez said. “Throughout middle school, I was told that I was going to be a prodigy. I had to prepare myself.”
It didn’t take long for the prognosticators to be right on Martinez’s early impact.
During his freshman campaign in 2016, Martinez was third on the Tornadoes in points with 35, as he was behind Dario Hernandez-Rosas and Kevin Duque, who both had 53 points that season.
Martinez then scored 26 goals his sophomore year en route to a 65-point season.
At the end of his sophomore year, Martinez made another visit to Scherkike’s classroom. This conversation was a serious one: Martinez wanted to be a captain for his junior season.
Scherkike didn’t really allow underclassmen to be captains, but he saw how badly Martinez wanted the role.
“It was hard to argue with him you know because he knew that we needed someone younger again to fill those shoes once those other guys were gone, so it did make sense for him to step up,” Scherkike said. “He showed his performance on the field that he was going to be one of those guys that the guys could look up to and be a leader, so it slowly came. Like there was no defining moment, but he definitely earned it.”
Martinez served as Storm Lake’s captain as a junior.
Playing with older players helped Martinez score 33 goals this past season and he helped take the Tornadoes to the state tournament once again. His 33 goals were the third most among Iowa Class 2A scorers.
Martinez isn’t necessarily surprised that he scored that many goals this season. He knew that the focus was going to be on him.
The Tornadoes lost their top two scorers from a 2018 season that had a state-high 18 wins.
Gerardo Rosiles led the Tornadoes with 29 goals while Duque and Martinez chipped in 16 goals.
“The goal scorers were really consistent,” Martinez said. “This year, I felt like I had to step up big time. There’s a lot of younger guys. I’d have to score, and I knew that was going to be a big priority.”
Martinez admitted that he had some doubt going into this season. His biggest reservation was whether this year’s team was going to have as much chemistry as teams in the past.
At about the midway point of the season, Martinez decided to have one-on-one meetings with every player, top to bottom.
He wanted to get to know the younger members of the roster, and seeing what their pulse was on the team.
“It really helped,” Martinez said. “It really got me more confident with the other guys on the team.”
So, what made Martinez click so well on the pitch?
Scherkike thought it was his vision and ability to be ahead of the play.
“A lot of the time the attack went through him,” Scherkike said. “He's quick on the attack. His vision, he knew where people were going to be at. He and Andy Rodriquez worked extremely well together. Sometime when Andy would get tired, Andy would play up on top as our striker he'd get tired and Jose then would step up to that role and that's something that he would do without us needing to say it.”
Martinez never got to win that state championship, but he knows what he’s accomplished over his Storm Lake career is one to be proud of.