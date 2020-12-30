JOURNAL CO-VOLLEYBALL COACH OF THE YEAR: Western Christian's Tammi Veerbeek hits rare milestone

For Tammi Veerbeek, 1,000 wins mean at least 1,000 memories.
As Veerbeek put it, she will never remember all 1,000 victories over her past 25 years as a high school volleyball coach. What she does remember are the memories and relationships she's developed with her players and fellow coaches.
Veerbeek reached a rare milestone in 2020. Back in mid-October, Veerbeek won her 1,000th match, which only two other coaches (EaVon Woodin and Dave Whims) have achieved in Iowa.
It took Veerbeek only 25 years to reach that mark, meaning she's averaged 40 wins a season over the last quarter-century.
The gift Veerbeek received for reaching 1,000 wins meant more to her than the actual achievement, though.
"They had a book made for me with all of my teams. They found pictures of all of the teams I've ever coached and that was neat to look back at. Now a lot of them are mothers and a lot of them have gone on to coach," Veerbeek said. "I reflect on the memories of the players. I am never going to remember all 1,000 wins but what I do cherish are the memories and the relationships that I've built throughout the years of coaching.
"That's what I value more than the wins."
Veerbeek started her head coaching career at Okoboji and she spent three years there.
Then Veerbeek got the opportunity of a lifetime. Veerbeek played volleyball at Western Christian for Tom Van Den Bosch and he was one of the reasons she wanted to get into coaching.
Veerbeek went on to play for Dordt and then took the Okoboji job. When Sue Kooima, who was a high school teammate of Veerbeek's, stepped down at Western Christian, Veerbeek applied for the head coaching job of her alma mater, which is also her parents' alma mater.
Veerbeek was named the next head coach at Western Christian and has since made the Wolfpack into a powerhouse program in Iowa.
Two of Veerbeek's three children are also graduates of Western Christian. Her daughter Ashtyn was part of the volleyball program. Her youngest son is a sophomore at Western Christian.
"When I started, I was a young kid out of college who loved the sport and wanted to coach. I was blessed to get to go to my alma mater and they had a tradition built up and I tried to build on that tradition and I have a lot of pride in that," Veerbeek said. "I take a good sense of satisfaction coaching at Western Christian and it's been part of my family's life. I have a supportive husband and my children have all lived through it.
"This time is special to me and I hold it dear to my heart. I want the girls to look back with a big smile and I want them to love Western Christian volleyball."
And her players have always loved the program because of the way Veerbeek has pushed them.
Current MOC-Floyd Valley coach Kate Boersma played for Veerbeek at Western Christian.
Boersma said Veerbeek demanded a certain amount of excellence out of her teams, which the players expected coming into the program. The incoming players grew up seeing Western Christian volleyball succeed and they wanted to continue that excellence with Veerbek.
"She had an expectation and I didn't just want to meet that, I wanted to do more. She had a way of bringing that out of us, having us do more than maybe we were capable of. She demanded that excellence," Boersma said. "She invested almost her entire career into building that program. Not just one or two years, consistently expecting them to perform at this level. I felt it, not just the expectations and not just going to state, but playing in the state title game.
"I think that her love of the game is so evident. I appreciate all of the love and support she's given me and others."
Veerbeek's ability to get the most out of her players year-in and year-out has led to 12 state championships over the past 22 seasons at Western Christian. It's the most state titles won by one volleyball coach in Iowa, giving the program 18 total titles. Veerbeek never won a title in high school, finishing as a runner-up twice.
Now her teams have a 51-8 record at the state tournament over the past 22 seasons at Western Christian.
Northwestern coach Kyle Van Den Bosch recruits a lot of Western Christian players. The first one was Boersma. Currently, Van Den Bosch has three former Western Christian players on his 2020-21 team - senior Emily Van Ginkel and freshmen Macay Van't Hul and Olivia Granstra.
"She does a good job of getting her players to play really hard and I think they always play really clean and as the season goes on. She does a good job of playing really good competition to help her team get better throughout the year," Van Den Bosch said. "A lot of them have played for state titles so they have been in big environments and are used to winning a lot of games. So they come here expecting to come in and do really well."
Van Den Bosch knows how difficult it is to lead such a storied program, too. Not only did he spend a season coaching Western Christian before moving to the college ranks, but his father, Tom, was Veerbeek's coach and won a lot of matches at Western Christian.
Van Den Bosch said it's harder than it seems to be that successful at Western Christian, which makes it so impressive that Veerbeek reached the 1,000-win mark in only 25 seasons.
"It's not always easy to be at the top because people are going to give them their best shot. It takes a lot of hard work. It takes players at a young age to play the game a lot to have that success," Van Den Bosch said. "Success breed success and those girls, that's what they want to do, be good enough to play at Western.
"There's a consistency to all that. The system they have goes to their AAU program, so you need that consistent coaching. Tammi is leading all of that and gets former players to coach and she gets the parents to buy in. She's able to run all of that really well."
Not only has Veerbeek's coaching style produced plenty of wins and state titles, but she's also inspired past players to get into coaching.
Boersma looked up to Veerbeek and followed in her footsteps. Veerbeek is also a physical education teacher at Western Christian.
Boersma is a physical education teacher at MOC-Floyd Valley and the head volleyball coach, just like her mentor.
"She's absolutely why I got into coaching. I loved kids and she always told me she has the perfect job. She gets to play games and then coach volleyball. Now I am a PE teacher and a volleyball coach," Boersma said. "I think it's just funny because now that I am coaching against her, she's a little softer now. She's still intense. She knows when to turn it on and when not to. It was one of the highest compliments when she asked us to scrimmage them because Tammi Veerbeek doesn't scrimmage just anyone.
"She has taken me under her wings and shown me a bunch of things. I appreciate all of the love and support from her."
Woodin has gone on to win more than 1,100 matches and she has been coaching since 1978, so it's taken her 43 years to reach that mark. Veerbeek has done it in 25 seasons but she's not focused on catching up to Woodin, who coaches at Waverly-Shell Rock.
Veerbeek, who is on a year-by-year contract, just wants to continue to have fun coaching and to keep teaching volleyball and life-skills to her players.
"I told our AD, if there is a year I don't feel like I am enjoying it or it's not fun, I will step down but that year hasn't come. I truly enjoy it every year," Veerbeek said. "It's not all about the wins. We are trying to develop strong, confident young women who go out and make a difference in the world and build a Christian character.
"If we get some wins, that's' icing on the cake and to do it 1,000 times, that is special."