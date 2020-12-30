JOURNAL CO-VOLLEYBALL COACH OF THE YEAR: Western Christian's Tammi Veerbeek hits rare milestone

"There's a consistency to all that. The system they have goes to their AAU program, so you need that consistent coaching. Tammi is leading all of that and gets former players to coach and she gets the parents to buy in. She's able to run all of that really well."

Not only has Veerbeek's coaching style produced plenty of wins and state titles, but she's also inspired past players to get into coaching.

Boersma looked up to Veerbeek and followed in her footsteps. Veerbeek is also a physical education teacher at Western Christian.

Boersma is a physical education teacher at MOC-Floyd Valley and the head volleyball coach, just like her mentor.

"She's absolutely why I got into coaching. I loved kids and she always told me she has the perfect job. She gets to play games and then coach volleyball. Now I am a PE teacher and a volleyball coach," Boersma said. "I think it's just funny because now that I am coaching against her, she's a little softer now. She's still intense. She knows when to turn it on and when not to. It was one of the highest compliments when she asked us to scrimmage them because Tammi Veerbeek doesn't scrimmage just anyone.

"She has taken me under her wings and shown me a bunch of things. I appreciate all of the love and support from her."