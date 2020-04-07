JOURNAL COACH OF THE YEAR: Koolstra pours passion into Bishop Heelan girls basketball program

SIOUX CITY -- Darron Koolstra thinks about basketball year-round.
Whether it’s on his boat in Okoboji in July or after a game in late February, the Bishop Heelan High School girls basketball coach is always wondering how he can make the team better.
Koolstra’s ideas and thoughts over the last season helped the Crusaders to a Class 3A state championship, the first since 2010, and because of that, Koolstra is the 2020 recipient of the Journal Coach of the Year.
Koolstra isn’t afraid to reach out to his assistant coaches for insight, at any time of the year.
He’ll send a clip of game footage, asking whether something should be tweaked, or sometimes, he’ll reach out to former North girls coach Kirk Walker for advice.
“He’s found ways to do what he needs to do to be successful,” Walker said. “I have a lot of respect for him and what he’s done.”
The friendship between Walker, Jeff Donaldson and Koolstra started when all three of them were coaching the Stars in the late 2000s.
Walker, now the head women’s basketball coach at College of Saint Mary in Omaha, was the head coach of the Stars at the time. Donaldson and Koolstra were assistant coaches under Walker.
As an assistant at North, Koolstra was more observant. He was an extra set of eyes and ears for Walker.
“He wasn’t as vocal as an assistant as he is now,” Walker said. “Sometimes the biggest thing that Kool was always looking for was the tweak to a set that we ran. For him, he seemed to find that one thing in something that was going to make it better.”
North players were also willing to go to Koolstra for suggestions or any other observations that players may not have been as comfortable asking Walker.
In a sense, Koolstra played the good cop role among the Stars coaches.
“Darron did a great job helping with that,” Walker said. “His personality was non-threatening. It was a really good thing, because the kids felt free. Every team has to have a person they players are most comfortable with. They have to vent to someone.”
As an assistant, Walker knew the players could trust Koolstra and keep some secrets just that.
“He knew he could bring me about how a player felt about an offense we were running. Sometimes it was something how we could tweak something in practice.”
The three helped the Stars to two state championships in 2007 and 2009. Walker doesn’t recall a certain moment where Koolstra had a championship-caliber idea — because it was so long ago — but the current Flames coach does remember chats after games.
“I remember how much I appreciated him being the person I could go to and ask, ‘What do you think? Take a call. Send a text,” Walker said. “If I had something I wanted to do, he was willing to look at it and what it took to be successful. I was able to bounce any idea off of him.”
Walker, Donaldson and Koolstra grabbed a bite to eat somewhere and reviewed what happened — both good and bad — about the game that just happened. Sometimes, they’d do the same thing after a mid-week practice.
Those three just wanted to talk about basketball, and how to better their team and it led to two straight titles.
Those three men also went their separate ways, but they still do talk at least once a week nowadays.
Walker went toward the college route, and at first landed as an assistant coach under former Briar Cliff women’s basketball coach Mike Power.
It was weird at first for Walker to go from a head coach to an assistant coach, but he remembered how Koolstra handled day-to-day things under him.
“He didn’t have to be in the middle of everything,” Walker said. “Being a good cop helped me at Briar Cliff.”
Walker was also an assistant coach for the Omaha women’s basketball team before taking the head coaching position at CSM.
While Walker was pursuing the college game, Koolstra and Donaldson went to coach at Heelan. Koolstra has spent 11 seasons with the Crusaders, and seven of those ended at the state tournament in Des Moines.
He also surpassed the 200-win mark this season, meaning Koolstra has averaged 20 wins per season. Heelan ended up 22-4, and the Crusaders ended the season on a five-game winning streak.
The Crusaders beat Des Moines Christian, Clear Lake and North Polk en route to the program’s third championship. All three championships have been as a Class 3A member.
“The thing I’m most impressed with him, he does a good job adapting with the teams that he has,” Walker said. “The system that he runs fits with what they’re doing.”
Walker called Koolstra more of an offensive guy, but the two-time champion for the Crusaders saw something early that Koolstra knew he could take advantage of defensively.
Three years ago, the Crusaders were young and were learning how to figure out who they were. Koolstra saw that the Crusaders were athletic and thought they would be scrappy enough to play a zone defense.
So, at the beginning of the 2017-18 season, Koolstra taught the Heelan players everything they needed to know about the 1-3-1 zone defense.
During that season, the Crusaders got into that 1-3-1 defense after a made basket, and to avoid giving up points in transition, they went to a man-to-man set on missed baskets. Once the playoffs rolled around, Koolstra had them be in a 1-3-1 set throughout the game.
“When we started running it all the time, there were less errors and we weren’t confused,” Heelan senior Ella Skinner said. “Teams were struggling. That became our favorite, because we were getting so many steals.”
The numbers back that up, too.
The Crusaders were 10th in the state in steals (389) and that held up to be second-best in Class 3A behind Cherokee’s 427. Amber Aesoph and Katelyn Stanley each had 92 steals.
Last season, the Crusaders
The Crusaders relied on their zone defenses, even when they were behind.
In the semifinal game against Clear Lake, the Lions hit nine 3s in the first half. The Lions found holes at the top of Heelan’s zone -- especially around the top of the key -- and kept the game close in the first half.
As Koolstra and Donaldson were coming out of the locker room at halftime, the two talked about going back into a man-to-man set.
“I told Kool that if we get down, we can’t go back to man,” Donaldson said. “Most people would go man, but we have to stick to our defense and stick to a 1-3-1. So, we’re down 8. I said, ‘If this gets out of hand in the first four minutes, we may have to go man,’ and he looked at me. He goes, ‘Remember what you told me?’ I’m glad that he listened to me.”
The Crusaders stayed true to their 1-3-1 defense, but the adjustment they made late was changing which Lions guard they were trapping up top.
“It worked out much better,” Donaldson said. “That was his call. A lot of coaches would have panicked and gone to man. He talked me off the ledge and went with the 1-3-1. He still has the passion.”
Donaldson, however, won’t be there next season to talk to Koolstra on the bench.
A few days after the Crusaders won the Class 3A title, Donaldson turned in his resignation to the Heelan administration. He won’t return next season for the 2020-21 season.
“The kids are absolutely awesome and the coaching staff was fun to coach with,” Donaldson said.
Donaldson will be busy next season by spending time with his daughter, Brittni, who is an assistant coach with the Toronto Raptors.
Next season is Brittni’s final one of her contract, and in case Toronto doesn’t re-sign her next summer, Jeff wants to take in as many memories as possible with his daughter.
“As a good friend of mine, Darron supports it,” Donaldson said. “Who knows? Down the road, we might hook up again.”
