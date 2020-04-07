JOURNAL COACH OF THE YEAR: Koolstra pours passion into Bishop Heelan girls basketball program

“When we started running it all the time, there were less errors and we weren’t confused,” Heelan senior Ella Skinner said. “Teams were struggling. That became our favorite, because we were getting so many steals.”

The numbers back that up, too.

The Crusaders were 10th in the state in steals (389) and that held up to be second-best in Class 3A behind Cherokee’s 427. Amber Aesoph and Katelyn Stanley each had 92 steals.

The Crusaders relied on their zone defenses, even when they were behind.

In the semifinal game against Clear Lake, the Lions hit nine 3s in the first half. The Lions found holes at the top of Heelan’s zone -- especially around the top of the key -- and kept the game close in the first half.

As Koolstra and Donaldson were coming out of the locker room at halftime, the two talked about going back into a man-to-man set.