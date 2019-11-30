JOURNAL FEMALE CROSS COUNTRY CO-ATHLETES OF THE YEAR: Bishop Heelan's Amber Aesoph finishes strong while East's Kaia Downs builds on young career

Roerig knew, however, Aesoph wouldn’t dwell on a bad performance for too long.

“She has always handled adversity well and this year was no different,” Roerig said. “If a race didn’t go the way she wanted it to she didn’t dwell on it. Once the sun came up the next day, it was a new day and what happened at the meet the previous day was a distant memory.”

Aesoph decided to switch her strategy up at the conference meet.

She knew that she could hang with Downs. So, the Crusaders senior started out on a faster pace than normal, and while Downs still beat Aesoph for the conference championship, hanging with the East sophomore gave Aesoph confidence that she could end the season strong.

She knew that there were other girls who could push her just like Downs did throughout the season, and sure enough, they did.

Aesoph finished third in the state-qualifying meet. Then, she finished fifth at state.

“What impressed me the most were a couple of things,” Roerig said. “First, the way she kept grinding day in and day out to make herself better, realizing that meets in August and September don’t really matter, it’s what you do towards the end that counts.

