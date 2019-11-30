JOURNAL FEMALE CROSS COUNTRY CO-ATHLETES OF THE YEAR: Bishop Heelan's Amber Aesoph finishes strong while East's Kaia Downs builds on young career

SIOUX CITY — It’s not how you start, but how you finish.
Bishop Heelan High School senior Amber Aesoph lived by that adage as her cross country season came to an end.
Aesoph didn’t win a single meet all season long but persevered to become a conference runner-up and an all-state honoree that helped the Crusaders to a fifth-place finish at the Nov. 2 state meet in Fort Dodge.
Because of that, Aesoph — as well as East sophomore Kaia Downs — are this year’s Journal co-female cross country runners of the year.
Aesoph dealt with sickness throughout a four-week stretch of the season, and her frustrations boiled over at the Atlantic Invitational on Oct. 12.
The Crusaders senior finished 10th that day, and she finished the race 90 seconds behind the eventual winner.
It was the lowest that Aesoph finished in a race all season and the MRAC meet was the following week in Brunsville.
Heelan coach Todd Roerig saw that Aesoph wasn’t happy with how that race turned out.
“She still was still not feeling 100 percent, the course conditions were not good and she did not have a good time,” Roerig said. “I think that finish motivated her for the conference meet.”
Roerig knew, however, Aesoph wouldn’t dwell on a bad performance for too long.
“She has always handled adversity well and this year was no different,” Roerig said. “If a race didn’t go the way she wanted it to she didn’t dwell on it. Once the sun came up the next day, it was a new day and what happened at the meet the previous day was a distant memory.”
Aesoph decided to switch her strategy up at the conference meet.
She knew that she could hang with Downs. So, the Crusaders senior started out on a faster pace than normal, and while Downs still beat Aesoph for the conference championship, hanging with the East sophomore gave Aesoph confidence that she could end the season strong.
She knew that there were other girls who could push her just like Downs did throughout the season, and sure enough, they did.
Aesoph finished third in the state-qualifying meet. Then, she finished fifth at state.
“What impressed me the most were a couple of things,” Roerig said. “First, the way she kept grinding day in and day out to make herself better, realizing that meets in August and September don’t really matter, it’s what you do towards the end that counts.
You have free articles remaining.
“Secondly, how she helped her teammates in practices by pushing them to become better and encouraging them to run harder than they thought they could.”
Aesoph knew she had to be a better leader, too.
In previous years, she’d let the upperclassmen handle the younger runners. But this year, Aesoph she was the senior in that role.
Roerig noticed her leadership, too.
“She led by example and was a great mentor to all the girls,” Roerig said. “She encouraged them in practices and when they would see how hard she was working in practice, they would follow suit. Also, our recovery days allowed them to have some fun and enjoy each other’s company while running. It cannot be serious all of the time and she showed them that you can have fun and still achieve your goals.”
Downs, meanwhile, felt like her momentum started at the season-opening meet in North Sioux City.
At the beginning of the season, Downs edged a healthy Aesoph by six seconds at the season-opening meet at Adams Nature Preserve in North Sioux City.
“That first race meant a lot to me,” Downs said. “I had something to prove and I needed to prove it to set my season up.”
It also helped Downs had a bit more experience having a varsity season under her belt. At the first race last season, Downs recalled talking with East co-coach Rick Clarahan on how to handle those nerves.
Clarahan told Downs to do her best and they’ll go from there.
At that meet on Aug. 23, 2018, hosted by Heelan, Downs won the race and that’s when she realized she was just as good as any other Siouxland runner.
“After that first race, I pulled it out at the end, and I think that gave me a bit of confidence,” Downs said. “As a freshman, I still struggled because I didn’t have any idea and over the summer before my sophomore year, I knew what to expect and what I had to give. I think I matured in the fact that I knew what I had to give in a race … I think I grew a lot.”
Downs also felt her summer was a big key in her success this season.
She grew closer with her Black Raiders teammates, and she believes just having a stronger bond among each other helped not only Downs get back to state, but also the East team.
“I think we all mentally got a lot tougher,” Downs said. “A lot of the varsity team were freshmen last year, and we didn’t know what to expect with it, especially with the big races.”
The Black Raiders finished 13th in the standings. The Black Raiders’ top two runners were Downs (6th, 18:38) and senior Karlee Philips (57th, 19:56).
The trip out to Colorado this season played a big part in the Black Raiders getting mentally tougher. Downs realized that if she could run two miles in the thinner Rocky Mountain air, she could accomplish any challenge here at home.
“It put things in perspective for me,” Downs said. “ We literally climbed mountains. I don’t think I could have run six miles in the mountains. It would have been really, really difficult. Doing that made me value the training I had in Iowa.”