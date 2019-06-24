South Sioux City junior Nyabuay Diew is glad one good day turned into another at the Nebraska state high school track and field championships last month in Omaha.
Diew, this season’s Journal female track athlete of the year, won the Nebraska Class B discus championship in May with a throw of 144 feet even. That throw was the second longest among all discus throwers in the state and it was the ninth-longest throw in Nebraska history.
Then on the next day, Diew won the Class B shot put throw with a throw of 45 feet, 6.25 inches. Diew admitted she was nervous for both competitions, but also knew that if she won the discus, she’d use that confidence going into the shot put, too.
“Winning was the whole goal, and to finally have it happen is overwhelming and I’m proud of myself,” Diew said.
Diew admitted that she was nervous going into the discus competition, but like many other throwers in the area have found out this season at both the high school and collegiate levels, Diew knew that one throw was all it took.
“It turned out the way I wanted it to,” Diew said. “After discus the next day, I was very confident. When I have a good day in the discus, it falls over to the shot. And, winning that really boosted my confidence. I was happy that I won, but I was really happy that I PR’d. PR’ing in the shot for me is very hard.”
Diew medaled in the shot and the discus as a freshman, then earned another medal as a sophomore in the discus.
Diew is glad she won both titles, but there was something about getting that PR in the shot put that fired her up.
She started the season throwing 41-2 at the Wayne State College Invite in March, then stayed steady for the first month of the season.
She even threw 45-1.75 at the Bennington Invitational on April 16. That meet, according to Cardinals coach Joe Krajicek, was the turning point that sparked Diew.
“She went in there and had three or four throws over 100 feet in the discus … and then she goes over and throws 45 in the discus,” Krajicek said. “I think that was the day she realized she could be a state champion in both events.”
Not only did Diew surpass the 100-foot mark in the discus, she PR’d that day with a throw of 159-10, which Krajicek believed it was a top-10 throw in the country at that time.
Diew wasn’t feeling well that day and wasn’t sure how she was going to perform.
“I was very calm that day, and I literally had no energy,” Diew said. “My throws just went very well that day. That meet was very confident for me, because I knew I had the potential.”
Diew did dip back down in both events but fired it back up when she needed to most.
Her next-longest throw of the season came May 2 at the River Cities Conference meet where Diew threw 152-6.
Diew worked with a new throws coach, Adam Hinds, and even though Hines didn’t really add anything big to Diew’s skill set, the small things that he worked on with her went a long way.
“She’s a 6-foot tall girl with a long wingspan and she’s as athletic as all get out,” Krajicek said. “Sometimes you try not to screw it up, and she knows she’s picked it up real well. She responds really well to coaching.
“She was doing everything on sheer talent,” Krajicek said.