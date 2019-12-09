JOURNAL FOOTBALL COACH OF THE YEAR: OABCIG's Larry Allen changes system, leads to state title

"It has evolved but that first week it was simple. We are the only ones that are doing it so it makes it difficult to prepare for."

DeJean said while it was a completely different system, the team was excited about the change.

"I think we were all thinking this was going to be a lot more fun than just running the ball," DeJean said. "Throwing the ball around, we all had a lot more fun doing that. When you have the athletes we do, it definitely makes it a lot more fun for people when we are putting up the points that we do."

The next big decision came before the start of the 2019 season. After switching to the spread offense, Ladwig, who is now on the Morningside football team, threw for 3,027 yards and 32 touchdowns. His favorite target was Cooper DeJean, who caught 66 passes for 1,023 yards and 12 touchdowns, which lead to a spot on the All-State team.

With Ladwig's graduation, OABCIG needed a new quarterback. The decision was simple for Allen. DeJean was a middle school quarterback for OABCIG but the Falcons didn't run the spread then. Still, Allen was confident DeJean could run the system.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DeJean went on to pass for 3,546 yards and 42 touchdowns and he ran for 1,292 yards and 24 touchdowns. He was a first-team selection in Class 2A on the All-State team.