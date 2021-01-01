JOURNAL FOOTBALL COACH OF THE YEAR: Tim Osterman leads Remsen St. Mary's to state title in first season

Osterman was ultimately chosen as the new head coach and his first challenge wasn't even one on the football field. The COVID-19 pandemic canceled the spring athlete season but there were high school baseball and softball seasons in Iowa.

"Obviously, when we had the baseball and softball season, you felt better about our chances to have a football season. In the preseason, we were getting concerned about the COVID numbers around our county and I didn't know what it meant and how it would affect things," Osterman said. "I am happy the state continued on course and put out mandates that worked for us and continued us on our path. ... I give a lot of credit to the state."

Osterman's next task was to put together another team capable of making a late-season run again.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Offensive, the Hawks returned most of their main weapons while replacing a couple of linemen.

The defensive side of the ball took more hits. Noah Schroeder, who led 8-man in tackles in 2019, and Skyler Waldschmidt, who led 8-man in tackles for loss, both graduated as did Brady Homan.

Osterman had faith in some of the younger players who would fill those roles but a state championship was never talked about in the preseason.

The goal Osterman set was to go 1-0 each week.