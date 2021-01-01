JOURNAL FOOTBALL COACH OF THE YEAR: Tim Osterman leads Remsen St. Mary's to state title in first season

REMSEN, Iowa -- Tim Osterman's first season as the head coach of the Remsen St. Mary's football program began under ominous conditions because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
While that was the first thing to threaten to end Remsen St. Mary's season, it wasn't the last.
Once the Hawks were able to have a season, they put together an undefeated regular season but another trip to the UNI-Dome was in doubt because RSM trailed Audubon by 20 points in the state quarterfinals. However, the Hawks, who lost to Audubon in the semifinals in 2019, made up the deficit and earned another trip to the UNI-Dome.
Then in the semifinals, the Hawks were down by 24 points to Montezuma. Remsen St. Mary's stormed back, scoring 72 points in the final quarter and a half to advance to the championship game, putting up 108 points in the process.
The IHSAA 8-man championship game was without the excitement of the previous two games because the Hawks shutout Fremont-Mills as Osterman ended his first season as the head coach with a state championship trophy.
"There were certainly a lot of cool ups and downs and awesome stories and historic wins," Osterman said. "To have great kids that continued to fight all of the time and coaches that fight with them, that's what you remember. It was a fantastic season."
After leading Remsen St. Mary's to a perfect 12-0 season and the 8-man state championship, Osterman is the Journal's Football Coach of the Year.
"It's an honor to win this year's Journal Football Coach of the Year award. This award is recognition of a lot of personal time and effort and it is certainly not earned alone," Osterman said. "I want to thank the amazing group of young men of the St. Mary's football team, the dedicated and talented group of our coaches and staff and former coaches Zach Arnold and Ryan Hajek for their incredible effort to help build our program the last five seasons.
"Thanks to the families that put in so much time and energy to support their athletes at RSM and of course, Fr. Bill, Kim Phillips and all of the staff at St. Mary's for their support of our program. Thanks to my family for all their support and sacrifice this season."
Osterman has served as the head boys' golf coach at RSM and has won a couple of conference titles.
He was an assistant football coach for the Hawks since 2013, serving as the offensive coordinator in 2018 and 2019.
When the RSM head coaching job came open after the 2019 season, Osterman jumped at a chance to be the one to lead the program.
"I've had a desire to be a head coach at some point in my career. In my mind, in 2020, I wanted that job pretty bad," Osterman said. "I wanted to do it and I thought I learned a lot from Ryan and Zach. I learned a lot from them on what to do and what not to do and I had a huge desire to be the coach in 2020."
Osterman was ultimately chosen as the new head coach and his first challenge wasn't even one on the football field. The COVID-19 pandemic canceled the spring athlete season but there were high school baseball and softball seasons in Iowa.
"Obviously, when we had the baseball and softball season, you felt better about our chances to have a football season. In the preseason, we were getting concerned about the COVID numbers around our county and I didn't know what it meant and how it would affect things," Osterman said. "I am happy the state continued on course and put out mandates that worked for us and continued us on our path. ... I give a lot of credit to the state."
Osterman's next task was to put together another team capable of making a late-season run again.
Offensive, the Hawks returned most of their main weapons while replacing a couple of linemen.
The defensive side of the ball took more hits. Noah Schroeder, who led 8-man in tackles in 2019, and Skyler Waldschmidt, who led 8-man in tackles for loss, both graduated as did Brady Homan.
Osterman had faith in some of the younger players who would fill those roles but a state championship was never talked about in the preseason.
The goal Osterman set was to go 1-0 each week.
"When I looked at them, I knew we would be really good. We had a lot of production back, we just needed a few pieces that had to fall in place," Osterman said. "The older kids knew how to win and from that point, they were confident they could do it again. The younger kids stepped into and accepted their roles.
"We just talked about going 1-0. I knew we could win every week because we could do everything an 8-man team needed to do. As far as winning it all, we knew we could certainly contend."
The Hawks rolled through the regular season. They were tested by Newell-Fonda but they pulled out a 30-28 win. In the other seven games, the Hawks won by at least 35 points and that trend continued in the first three rounds of the playoffs.
RSM did fall behind 27-7 to Audubon in the first half in the quarterfinals but then scored 35 unanswered points to advance to the semifinals.
The 8-man semifinal against Montezuma became a shootout and the Hawks found themselves in a 24-point hole in the third quarter. But 72 points in the final quarter and a half allowed RSM to win the shootout 108-94, the most points ever scored in the state playoffs.
The Hawks won that game even though they had only one full practice to prepare for Montezuma. An early-out canceled one of the practices along with an ice storm another day.
"You have to give the kids a lot of credit for fighting through it," Osterman said. "As a coaching staff, we didn't get a great look at the defensive gameplan with only on full practice and I think that's why some of the things happened."
A week later in the 8-man title game, whatever grief the Hawks were given for allowing 94 points was silenced when they shutout Fremont-Mills for a dominating 48-0 win.
The shutout added some icing to the cake for the Hawks after the previous week.
"I give a lot of credit to the kids and to the coaching staff for being resilient," Osterman said. "It was sweet to completely turn the narrative around. It was quite the way for the seniors and for this team to go out in 2020."
Now Osterman's next task is to field another competitive team in 2021, his second season as the head coach.
But he will have to do it without Blaine Harpenau, Levi Waldschmitt, Damen Brownmiller, Jeremy Koenck, Xavier Galles, Dawson Harpenau and Jacob Britt.
However, Osterman has seen the work his players are already putting in and is looking forward to the 2021 season.
"The funny thing about the team coming up, they came in and helped form some depth from last year," Osterman said. "If they develop in the weight room, they will be key contributors and you can start hypothesizing what this team can do."