JOURNAL FOOTBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Cooper DeJean named Adidas Player of the Year

“It’s a dream come true, and an honor to be an All-American,” DeJean said. “I’m sad we couldn’t play in it, obviously, but it’s still a great honor. It was a complete surprise. Coming from a small town, I wasn’t sure if anybody from around the country really knew who I was. I guess they did and I was really surprised when I got the text.”

Even though DeJean isn’t getting to show his skills as a defensive back on broadcast national television, he feels fortunate that a small-town Iowa kid got noticed.

He attributed his success to hard work and staying focused on the goals he set even at the beginning of high school career.

“I think it just shows that if you keep working hard, people will find you,” DeJean said. “It’s definitely crazy that people all around the country know about me now. All these great players from around the country, and then they know about me from a small town in Odebolt, Iowa.”

DeJean certainly got noticed from the national sites where they rank high school recruits, and of course, the Iowa football program.