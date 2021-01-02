JOURNAL FOOTBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Cooper DeJean named Adidas Player of the Year

As Cooper DeJean was sitting in an OABCIG High School classroom back in September, he received a text message.
He looked down from his phone, and the number was from an unfamiliar number.
DeJean, a Falcons senior, looked further to read a message from an All-American Bowl representative, asking if DeJean would like to play in the showcase game.
He wasn’t sure if the message was real at first and replied back asking if this was real or a prank.
Sure enough, it was the real deal.
DeJean “started freaking out” once he read the message and his classmates were equally happy for the Iowa football commit and the 2020 Journal Player of the Year in football.
The Journal award wasn't the only honor DeJean received over the weekend. Also on Saturday, DeJean was named Adidas Player of the Year.
The All-American Bowl was supposed to be played Saturday, but the game in San Antonio, Texas, was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
DeJean grew up watching the game on TV and wondered if he was good enough to play in a game like that.
DeJean worked hard throughout his years, spending time in the weight room and doing what was needed to put himself in position to be at his best.
“It’s a dream come true, and an honor to be an All-American,” DeJean said. “I’m sad we couldn’t play in it, obviously, but it’s still a great honor. It was a complete surprise. Coming from a small town, I wasn’t sure if anybody from around the country really knew who I was. I guess they did and I was really surprised when I got the text.”
Even though DeJean isn’t getting to show his skills as a defensive back on broadcast national television, he feels fortunate that a small-town Iowa kid got noticed.
He attributed his success to hard work and staying focused on the goals he set even at the beginning of high school career.
“I think it just shows that if you keep working hard, people will find you,” DeJean said. “It’s definitely crazy that people all around the country know about me now. All these great players from around the country, and then they know about me from a small town in Odebolt, Iowa.”
DeJean certainly got noticed from the national sites where they rank high school recruits, and of course, the Iowa football program.
It was hard for DeJean not to look at the rankings. Sure, he took a look at where he stood, especially among defensive backs, but the Falcons senior didn’t let that define him. He kept working hard and working for not only himself but his teammates, too.
“I’m still going to go out and play and do what I do,” DeJean said. “(The rankings) don’t affect me.”
DeJean proved his hard work on film, the football field and the stat sheet.
Defensively, DeJean was third among the Falcons in tackles (53.5) and he had 44 solo stops. He had one sack and two tackles for loss. DeJean also picked off three passes in 2020.
DeJean was also a major factor in special teams. The Falcons senior returned four kickoffs for 151 yards and returned one of those for 95 yards for a touchdown.
When DeJean was returning punts, he averaged 26.2 yards per game. DeJean returned five punts for 131 yards and took two of those back for a touchdown.
Of course, DeJean made noise as OABCIG’s quarterback, too.
DeJean had the second-most offensive yards of any player in the state with 4,682. The only football player in Iowa to have more was Montezuma junior Eddie Burgess (4,951). DeJean had 59 total touchdowns, and 35 of those were in the air.
As a passer, DeJean was 199-for-331. Those 331 attempts were the most in the state and the 199 completions were second among Iowa quarterbacks behind Burgess (207).
DeJean helped lead the Falcons to back-to-back state championships. In 2020, OABCIG won the Class 1A championship with a come-from-behind win at the UNI-Dome to beat Van Meter, 33-26.
The Falcons were down eight points with 2 minutes, 56 seconds left. DeJean scored on the touchdown and a two-point conversion to tie it with 90 seconds left.
Then, DeJean executed a play that folks from the Odebolt-Arthur-Battle Creek-Ida Grove area will talk about for a long time.
DeJean scrambled all around the field to score from 19 yards out with 1:11 to go, and after Caden Wareham made the PAT, OABCIG led and held on.
DeJean has gone back to watch the entirety of the fourth quarter seven or eight times since that Nov. 20 game.
“The guys had some really good blocks for me to get to the end zone,” DeJean said. “I just doing what I could to get to the end zone.”