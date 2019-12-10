JOURNAL FOOTBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR: OABCIG's Cooper DeJean flourishes at QB

It was just the start for DeJean, who had one of the best seasons of any athlete in the state this fall. DeJean led the state in combined passing and rushing yards. He was second in the state with 3,546 passing yards and he ran for 1,292 yards, giving him 4,838 combined yards. He passed for 42 touchdowns and rushed for 24 touchdowns.

DeJean was surprised by the stats he put up this past season.

"I think it went better than I expected it to go. I was kind of nervous coming into the year but I knew I had teammates around me that would help contribute and the receivers got open for me," DeJean said. "It's kind of crazy to me, seeing how many yards I put up passing and rushing. I never would've thought those numbers would be so high.

"The offensive line helped me out giving me out, giving me time to throw and the receivers got open for me and made it easy for me. They definitely helped me out a lot."

OABCIG coach Larry Allen said it's amazing to think that DeJean went from a 1,000-yard receiving season to 4,000-plus total yards the next.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}