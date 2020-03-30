JOURNAL GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Ella Skinner takes leap for Bishop Heelan

SIOUX CITY — Even as a sophomore, Ella Skinner knew she wanted to play college basketball.
To do so, she knew as a Bishop Heelan High School underclassman she had to step her game up to reach those goals.
Skinner did so in her final season with the Crusaders, as the 6-foot senior was the leading scorer for the Class 3A state champions with 16.7 points per game.
Skinner is the 2019-20 Journal girls basketball player of the year.
Now that Skinner has completed her four years with the Crusaders, she’ll go play for the Wayne State College women’s basketball team the next academic year, but her journey began far before the 2019-20 season.
Skinner learned many lessons at the beginning of her Crusaders tenure, which lasted all four years as a starter.
“Ella just has a very high basketball IQ,” Crusaders coach Darron Koolstra said. “She knows the game so well. Her skills have improved all the way through her senior year.”
First, she learned that the pace of the game was faster at the high school level and that wins and losses had more weight at the varsity level.
Then, and perhaps most importantly, Skinner realized what kind of player she was and what skills she needed if she wanted to play at the collegiate level.
Skinner was one of the taller girls on the Crusaders during her freshman season, and that meant Skinner had to play down in the post.
All she did was have her back to the basket, turn, take a couple dribbles and shoot. Skinner didn’t necessarily think that was going to work for her, neither in the short nor long term.
Skinner spent that summer with her AAU team in North Sioux City, and there, she played as a guard at times. She hadn’t grown taller, so maybe she realized she had reached her limit at 6 feet even.
Sure, there were times where she juggled passes, tried crossover dribbles and turned the ball over more than Skinner, her teammates and her coaches would have preferred.
It was a much-needed starting point.
“I liked facing the basket more,” Skinner said. “After my sophomore year, I wasn’t mad but I thought I was going to get better. I really didn’t score as much my sophomore year. I thought I was going to score a lot more and get a lot more rebounds. I worked really hard to have a jump shot, but I didn’t realize how hard I really had to work.”
It didn’t come easy, and the Crusaders senior admitted there were some troubles learning how to dribble and make the right passes at the right time.
Skinner worked herself into learning how to dribble and pass more efficiently and even found a liking to shooting jump shots.
“She improved a ton on her decision making, passing abilities and I think that just comes from all the games she played in the summer,” Koolstra said.
Skinner wasn’t afraid to take shots from the outside, especially from 3-point range.
During her sophomore year, Skinner made one 3-pointer out of 11. She was still shooting layups but moved farther outside, much like a hesitant swimmer trying out the deep end of the pool.
She discovered she liked being a deep shooter.
During her junior year, she made 10. Then, this season, Skinner made 33 3s, tying her with fellow senior Katie Cooke, the defensive foundation during the Crusaders’ championship run. Skinner attempted 96 3s, second to Cooke’s 110.
“It wasn’t really something that I thought I could do,” Skinner said. “I didn’t want to try to do something that I didn’t want to, because I didn’t want to mess up. I felt there was something I personally I thought I could do.”
Koolstra agreed that it was the right idea for Skinner to shoot more from the perimeter. The amount of work and time she put in from the perimeter did not go unnoticed.
“She took it upon herself to get better,” Koolstra said. “Her percentage and quality improved so much between her junior and senior year. With the way we play, we felt that if we could be able to develop an outside shot to be a threat, that would open things up for girls to get to the rim. The athleticism around Ella opened up for Katelyn (Stanley), Amber (Aesoph) and Katie to get to the rim.”
Skinner used that confidence to pursue a college basketball career. At first, she was willing to go on a nationwide search.
She used a recruiting service, and one of the first programs to reach was Division I Charleston Southern University in Charleston, South Carolina. CSU plays its basketball in the Big South Conference.
Skinner then wondered what other places she would like to go to. She traveled a bit playing for her AAU team but there wasn’t much free time off the floor. So, Skinner and her family didn’t have much time for vacation.
She wanted her family, however, to be able to watch her play in college, so she pulled in her range to the Midwest, specifically two schools.
The other program Skinner considered was the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. UW-Parkside is located in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and the Rangers play at the NCAA Division II level in the Great Lakes Conference.
She first visited Wayne State in Wayne, Neb., because it was in closer proximity to Sioux City.
“Once I visited there, I loved the coaches,” Skinner said. “I loved how coach (Brent Pollari) ran the practice, and it was just a done deal at that point.”
Well, sort of.
Skinner wanted to wait to see how UW-Parkside and Wayne State started their seasons. She wanted to give both schools a fair chance.
“I didn’t think about it for two weeks,” Skinner said. “I’m going to watch them all play and then decide.”
The deciding factor for Skinner was the Wildcats’ 80-76 win on Nov. 30 against Augustana. UW-Parkside, meanwhile, went 2-7 on its nonconference stretch.
“In the end, Wayne is definitely better for me,” Skinner said.
