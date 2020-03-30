JOURNAL GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Ella Skinner takes leap for Bishop Heelan

“It wasn’t really something that I thought I could do,” Skinner said. “I didn’t want to try to do something that I didn’t want to, because I didn’t want to mess up. I felt there was something I personally I thought I could do.”

Koolstra agreed that it was the right idea for Skinner to shoot more from the perimeter. The amount of work and time she put in from the perimeter did not go unnoticed.

“She took it upon herself to get better,” Koolstra said. “Her percentage and quality improved so much between her junior and senior year. With the way we play, we felt that if we could be able to develop an outside shot to be a threat, that would open things up for girls to get to the rim. The athleticism around Ella opened up for Katelyn (Stanley), Amber (Aesoph) and Katie to get to the rim.”

Skinner used that confidence to pursue a college basketball career. At first, she was willing to go on a nationwide search.

She used a recruiting service, and one of the first programs to reach was Division I Charleston Southern University in Charleston, South Carolina. CSU plays its basketball in the Big South Conference.