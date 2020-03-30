JOURNAL GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Ella Skinner takes leap for Crusaders

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“She improved a ton on her decision making, passing abilities and I think that just comes from all the games she played in the summer,” Koolstra said.

Skinner wasn’t afraid to take shots from the outside, especially from 3-point range.

During her sophomore year, Skinner made one 3-pointer out of 11. She was still shooting layups but moved farther outside, much like a hesitant swimmer trying out the deep end of the pool.

She discovered she liked being a deep shooter.

During her junior year, she made 10. Then, this season, Skinner made 33 3s, tying her with fellow senior Katie Cooke, the defensive foundation during the Crusaders’ championship run. Skinner attempted 96 3s, second to Cooke’s 110.

“It wasn’t really something that I thought I could do,” Skinner said. “I didn’t want to try to do something that I didn’t want to, because I didn’t want to mess up. I felt there was something I personally I thought I could do.”

Koolstra agreed that it was the right idea for Skinner to shoot more from the perimeter. The amount of work and time she put in from the perimeter did not go unnoticed.