Spencer's Mia Fank had an impressive freshman season.
Fank was second on the team with 18 goals and 10 assists, giving her 46 points on the season, the second-most for the 17-4 Tigers in 2018.
But with Spencer losing senior Katie Moser, who led the team with 36 goals, Tigers head coach John Hansel felt Fank could be even better and needed her to become more of a goal-scorer.
While 18 goals were impressive as a freshman, Hansel felt Fank could've taken more shots and he urged her to score more as a sophomore.
"I knew she had it in her last year. I worked really hard on building her confidence and having her believe that she could do it," Hansel said. "I had to tell her last year that it's okay for her to score. She's so unselfish and I told her she needs to be a little more selfish."
It only took one game this past season to show Fank had a new-found confidence in her goal-scoring ability. In the season-opening 10-0 win over Spirit Lake, Fank scored two goals on five shots.
"My freshman year, although it was a great year, I didn't take as many chances as I should've. I told myself I would be more confident with the ball, not just for myself but for the team," said Fank, the Journal's girls soccer Player of the Year. "We lost Katie and I knew that many people on the team could score but I could be a better scorer and be someone that my team could rely on.
"It kind of clicked after a few of the first games of the season. I saw the field better than I thought. I saw the seams and I could fit more goals in if I could find more places to score."
By the end of the season, Fank finished with 34 goals on the season, the fourth-most in Class 2A. Fank was the linchpin for a Spencer attack that led the state in goals in the regular season with 118. Kirsten Small scored 18 goals and Chrissy Anderson had 15 goals. Eight players finished the season with five or more goals.
For Fank, scoring that many goals was fun, but she didn't do it for herself.
"I was really surprised (with how many goals I scored). My goal this season was to be the best I could be for the team and I feel I did that. My goals showcased what I could do," Fank said. "Personally, I think me and my team had a great season and I feel confident in how we all played and made it to state. Our record with only two losses, it was really good."
Spencer qualified for the 2A state tournament and finished with a 19-2 record.
Fank scored 16 more goals with only 30 more shots this season (95) than she took as a freshman (65). Sixty of Fank's shots were on goal and she made a little more than half of her shots on goal.
Hansel said Fank's strong left foot led to most of her goals. Fank's left foot led to one of the "most important" goals in Spencer's history this season.
"If she gets on her left and gets the right angle, she is probably going to score every time," Hansel said. "We've played Heelan multiple times in the last 16, 17 years and we beat them 1-0 this year and that was a goal she had on the left side with her left foot. If she can get on her left foot and she is the best person to finish, it's not selfish. We worked on that."
Of the 34 goals Fank scored this season, the game-winner against Heelan was the "highlight of the entire season." Spencer beat Heelan 1-0 in the second match of the season.
"Not only was it against Heelan, but we had never really beat them before," Fank said. "When I made that goal, I had done something that prior we couldn't do before and I was proud of that."
Fank still has two seasons left of high school soccer and Hansel sees ways for her to get better yet. And he knows she will because of the work she puts in already. Emmetsburg is part of Spencer's soccer program and Fank drives 30 minutes not only to get to practice but also for every off-season activity. Fank, Small and Lexi Johnson even went to Sweden last summer to play soccer.
"She puts a lot of work in and you could see that when we started this year," Hansel said. "I feel like she has more in her still. She is so driven to succeed. She won't settle for success this year," Hansel said. "She will work even harder in the offseason to make the little improvements. One thing is to get a little stronger so if she is man-marked, she can hold defenders off better. As she gets older, her strength will improve."
Once Fank shifted her mindset to be more of a goal-scorer, she was able to see the seams in the defense. She's hoping to improve on that this upcoming season in order to get more goals for the team.
"I think (I can improve) on recognizing other plays. I know I could shoot a goal if I could but I want to recognize other plays, drop plays or giving someone the ball on the side to create runs," Fank said. "The people I have around me have helped me grow as a soccer player. I owe all of my success to my coach, my team and my family.
"I think if I just continue to grow my skills and just allow myself to become a better soccer player, next season could be even better."