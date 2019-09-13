{{featured_button_text}}

IOWA

Thursday

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 41, East 0

Friday

North 20, West 19

Western Christian 10, Bishop Heelan 0

West Sioux 24, Sioux Center 6

Lawton-Bronson 12, Hinton 6

OABCIG 64, Cherokee 19

Westwood 21, AHSTW 7

Remsen St. Mary's 61, Kingsley-Pierson 2

West Lyon 52, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 28

Spirit Lake 42, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 14

Le Mars 27, Sheldon 25

Newell-Fonda 56, Siouxland Christian 0

Woodbury Central 14, Gehlen Catholic 2

Harris-Lake Park 49, River Valley 6

Storm Lake 26, Humboldt 15

Spencer 28, MOC-Floyd Valley 0

Sioux Central 29, Akron-Westfield 0

South O'Brien 15, Alta-Aurelia 0

Denison-Schleswig 49, C.B. Thomas Jefferson 21

Unity Christian 8, Estherville-Lincoln Central 0

Okoboji 22, GTRA 20

Sibley-Ocheyedan 14, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 13

East Sac 35, Ridge View 8

North Union 44, MMCRU 0

NEBRASKA

Omaha Gross Catholic 54, South Sioux 25

Oakland-Craig 71, Ponca 20

Allen 66, Emerson-Hubbard 8

BRLD 58, Crofton 22

Homer 47, Pender 20

LCC 50, Winnebago 0

Bloomfield 38, Stuart 6

Hartington-Newcastle 54, Winside 8

Pierce 28, Ord 14

Walthill 74, Lewiston 43

Wynot 44, Osmond 40

Howells/Dodge 30, Wakefield 28

Aquinas 21, Hartington Cedar Catholic 14

Central City 36, O'Neill 6

Coumbus Scotus 40, West Point-Beemer 23

SOUTH DAKOTA

Dakota Valley 27, Milbank 14

Beresford 21, Sioux Falls Christian 18

Dell Rapids St. Mary 66, Alcester-Hudson 22

Tri-Valley 20, Vermillion 7

