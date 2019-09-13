IOWA
Thursday
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 41, East 0
Friday
North 20, West 19
Western Christian 10, Bishop Heelan 0
West Sioux 24, Sioux Center 6
Lawton-Bronson 12, Hinton 6
OABCIG 64, Cherokee 19
Westwood 21, AHSTW 7
Remsen St. Mary's 61, Kingsley-Pierson 2
West Lyon 52, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 28
Spirit Lake 42, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 14
Le Mars 27, Sheldon 25
Newell-Fonda 56, Siouxland Christian 0
Woodbury Central 14, Gehlen Catholic 2
Harris-Lake Park 49, River Valley 6
Storm Lake 26, Humboldt 15
Spencer 28, MOC-Floyd Valley 0
Sioux Central 29, Akron-Westfield 0
South O'Brien 15, Alta-Aurelia 0
Denison-Schleswig 49, C.B. Thomas Jefferson 21
Unity Christian 8, Estherville-Lincoln Central 0
Okoboji 22, GTRA 20
Sibley-Ocheyedan 14, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 13
East Sac 35, Ridge View 8
North Union 44, MMCRU 0
NEBRASKA
Omaha Gross Catholic 54, South Sioux 25
Oakland-Craig 71, Ponca 20
Allen 66, Emerson-Hubbard 8
BRLD 58, Crofton 22
Homer 47, Pender 20
LCC 50, Winnebago 0
Bloomfield 38, Stuart 6
Hartington-Newcastle 54, Winside 8
Pierce 28, Ord 14
Walthill 74, Lewiston 43
Wynot 44, Osmond 40
Howells/Dodge 30, Wakefield 28
Aquinas 21, Hartington Cedar Catholic 14
Central City 36, O'Neill 6
Coumbus Scotus 40, West Point-Beemer 23
SOUTH DAKOTA
Dakota Valley 27, Milbank 14
Beresford 21, Sioux Falls Christian 18
Dell Rapids St. Mary 66, Alcester-Hudson 22
Tri-Valley 20, Vermillion 7