JOURNAL SIOUXLAND FEMALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Olivia Granstra leaves quite the impression at Western Christian

"I don't think she wanted to do it," Fenchel said. "It's unusual to get a girl running the 100's and 200's to knock out the 800's like she did. She just had a mindset that she can always do great. She works hard. I loved her in practice because there was never an off day. Just brought everyone to a different level."

Even though Granstra was new to the 800, the Wolfpack team qualified for the state tournament with her as the anchor. When Granstra got the baton during the Class 2A state track and field meet, Van't Hul, Heynen and Nelson built her a sizeable lead. The four went on to not only win the race but they also set the 2A state record with a time of 9:24.76.

"When she got the baton, she's racing against nobody. We were ahead by 20-some seconds and she is still putting it down. She wasn't going to let up," Fenchel said. "Even as a junior, she was such a great role model. I would've like to see what she could've done as a senior but I am sure she will knock things out of the park at Northwestern."

Three of the four members of the 4x800 state-record team returned but they were unable to try for a repeat performance because the track season was canceled due to COVID-19.