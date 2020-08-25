JOURNAL SIOUXLAND FEMALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Olivia Granstra leaves quite the impression at Western Christian

Mark Fenchel remembers the first time he met Olivia Granstra.
It was about seven to eight years ago when Granstra walked in for a summer basketball camp back before she started fifth grade.
Fenchel knew right away that Granstra was going to be an impact athlete at Western Christian.
"You saw her run circles around everyone," said Fenchel, Western Christian's girls' track and field coach. "I just thought 'that's another Granstra.' The first time I saw her, she was going to be something special. I was happy when she joined track."
That's about the same first impression Granstra, the 2019-20 Journal Siouxland Female Athlete of the Year, had on her coaches at Western Christian and even with her current coach at Northwestern College.
Western Christian head volleyball coach Tammi Veerbeek has coached plenty of talented athletes during her now 22 years at the helm of the program, which includes 12 titles.
It didn't take long for Veerbeek to realize Granstra was going to start as a freshman, becoming only the third freshman to earn a varsity starting spot during her tenure.
"When she came in as a freshman, we could see the athletism and quickness that she naturally had," Veerbeek said. "We had an opening at setter and thought this kid could step in on varsity and help us out. You have to be a pretty gifted athlete. I got to watch her grow and mature as a player and as a Christian young lady.
"We played in four state championship games with her and she's pretty special for sure."
It took one practice for Northwestern volleyball coach Kyle Van Den Bosch to know what he saw while recruiting Granstra was for real.
"She's been a joy to our team. She gets along with everyone on the team and she's going to be a great teammate," Van Den Bosch said. "She's just a natural leader. She's a great competitor. Athletically, she can do many things out on the court. When I watched her play in high school, she did so many things well, digging, setting, leading her teammates and keeping them pumped up.
"Those are the kids we love having in the program. We definitely made it a priority to get her in the program."
Granstra has plenty of her own favorite memories while at Western Christian. She's been a part of a few historic moments, too.
She helped the Wolfpack volleyball team continue its streak of the most consecutive state tournament appearances at 19 along with most consecutive state finals at 10.
The talented setter also helped Western Christian win three state titles in her four years, the last one this past season that earned Veerbeek her 12th state title, the most championships ever by a coach.
Besides the championships, one of her favorite moments came on the volleyball court happened her junior season when Western Christian was at the Urbandale tournament and competed against West Des Moines Valley and Ankeny.
"We played with the big 5 schools and it was so fun," Granstra said. It's one of my favorite tournaments. They were all close matches and to play against girls that go to Division I schools, it's fun to play against those girls."
In Granstra's final season at Western Christian, she finished 1,010 assists and 464 digs.
For her career, Granstra finished with 2,925 assists and 1,303 digs.
"Olivia was one of those players that everyone on the team want to be better. She led that standard of excellence with hard work and talent but she always drew her teammates in. She just radiated that and they all looked to her," Veerbeek said. "I think she will do great things at Northwestern. She was a gamechanger at Western Christian.
"You hate to see someone like that leave but I think most opponents were like 'has she not graduated yet?' I started her for four years and was asked 'when is she going to be done?' That's really neat and she's a special girl."
Granstra's mark wasn't just left on the volleyball court at Western Christian.
She joined Fenchel's track team as a freshman and her first couple of seasons, Granstra's specialties were the 100- and 200-yard dash. She wasn't involved in races such as the 800-meter run.
But Fenchel needed a couple of girls to fill out the 4x800 relay team in 2019. So Granstra and Bailey Nelson were pulled onto the team that had Macay Van't Hul and Emilee Heynen on it.
"I don't think she wanted to do it," Fenchel said. "It's unusual to get a girl running the 100's and 200's to knock out the 800's like she did. She just had a mindset that she can always do great. She works hard. I loved her in practice because there was never an off day. Just brought everyone to a different level."
Even though Granstra was new to the 800, the Wolfpack team qualified for the state tournament with her as the anchor. When Granstra got the baton during the Class 2A state track and field meet, Van't Hul, Heynen and Nelson built her a sizeable lead. The four went on to not only win the race but they also set the 2A state record with a time of 9:24.76.
"When she got the baton, she's racing against nobody. We were ahead by 20-some seconds and she is still putting it down. She wasn't going to let up," Fenchel said. "Even as a junior, she was such a great role model. I would've like to see what she could've done as a senior but I am sure she will knock things out of the park at Northwestern."
Three of the four members of the 4x800 state-record team returned but they were unable to try for a repeat performance because the track season was canceled due to COVID-19.
"Even now, it's crazy to think we broke the record," Granstra said. "That was the goal for us during the season, was to break the school record, but let alone the state record, we were so excited when that happened. I still can't believe that we did that."
Granstra made it to two state tournaments as a member of the Wolfpack girls' basketball team - her freshman and senior seasons. Western Christian won the state title her freshman season.
She finished her career with 872 points.
Now Granstra is making the transition from a setter to a back row player for Northwestern for her freshman season with the Red Raiders.
"It's been really good so far. I am really enjoying the coaches and the girls are so welcoming, so that makes it easy to transition to high school volleyball," said Granstra, who is rooming with her former Western Christian teammate Van'tHul. "Everything is new to me, so I am just trying to learn how everything works. Just get the feel of how Northwestern volleyball looks like."
While her time at Northwestern is just beginning, she knows she will always fondly remember Western Christian.
Granstra may have had quite the impression at Western Christian, but her four years there definitely left an impression on her, too.
"I couldn't dream of any better way for my high school career to go, especially the last two years," Granstra said. "I was blessed to have my teammates be my best friends because some teams don't have that. It's cool to make all of those memories with them for those four years."
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!