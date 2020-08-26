JOURNAL SIOUXLAND MALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Hunter Dekkers loved competing for West Sioux

Hunter Dekkers’ name will be one that will be brought up for years to come in Hawarden, Iowa.
Dekkers, a West Sioux High School athlete turned Iowa State quarterback — took every moment — no matter the sport — to get better and find a way to win, and his time at West Sioux ended with breaking a few records.
Dekkers is the 2020 Journal Siouxland Athlete of the Year for his record-breaking year in football while being a major factor with the Falcons basketball team.
As West Sioux’s quarterback, Dekkers set the single-season passing yards mark along with the all-time passing yards and passing touchdowns mark in Iowa prep football history.
First, Dekkers set the passing touchdowns record with 126.
“That record shows great team effort,” West Sioux football coach Ryan Schwiesow said. “Your team has to score a good amount of points in order to be able to do that. Anyone can throw for a lot of yards, but when your team scores a lot of touchdowns, that’s impressive as a team stat and as an individual.”
Dekkers then passed Cherokee’s Tyler Jones, who threw for 9,146 yards, and the current Iowa State football freshman finished his West Sioux career with 10,628 passing yards.
Dekkers’ season ended in the state semifinals against West Lyon, but his stats from 2019 are also impressive.
In his final high school season, Dekkers passed for 3,640 yards and 36 touchdowns. He only threw four interceptions and rushed for 439 yards and nine touchdowns.
Schwiesow, who coaches the Falcons football team, had a difficult time picking which record was the most impressive, but when it came down to it, Schwiesow was the most impressed with Dekkers’ body of work throughout his entire Falcons tenure.
“When you start thinking about quarterbacks and start thinking about the history of Iowa (high school) football and all the great players, he’s thrown the most yards ever and the only quarterback to ever throw for more than 10,000 yards,” Schwiesow said. “You start looking at that body of work. That’s pretty impressive. They are all impressive. They all take a great team effort. When he sits back with his grandkids someday, he’ll be able to talk about those things.”
When a record was broken, the game didn’t stop. There wasn’t much pomp and circumstance around each milestone Dekkers achieved. When it came down to it, all Dekkers wanted was his team to win in all sports.
For example, when Dekkers broke the 10,000-yard mark, the coaching staff and his Falcons teammates congratulated him, but Dekkers was more focused on West Sioux’s next possession. West Sioux went on to be West Lyon in that game.
"Truly, I didn't really think (about the record) and never really thought about it much," said Dekkers back in October when he both broke the record and received Journal Athlete of the Week. "I was so focused on the game and I was happier we won the game. It does mean a little more with it happening during a big win."
Throughout the four years, Dekkers and the Falcons went 45-5. The Falcons went undefeated in 2017, winning 13 games without a loss. The Falcons defeated Hudson in the Class A championship game that year by a score of 35-14.
In that championship game, Dekkers threw for 286 yards and had three TD passes.
The Falcons lost their first game of the season in 2018 to Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, but went on to win the next 12 contests, including the title game against Dike-New Hartford.
Against D-NH, Dekkers was 19-for-35 for 391 yards and five touchdowns in the 52-38 win. Dekkers also had a rushing touchdown in that game.
That same week, Dekkers wanted to go to an open gym for basketball. Falcons boys basketball coach Jerome Hoegh usually tweets out a time for players to come over and get shots up.
Hoegh didn’t tweet out a time the week of the game against the Wolverines, and there was one player who wanted to know why open gym was called off. Yep, it was Dekkers.
“That’s just who he is,” Hoegh said. “He always wanted to compete and he always wanted to be the best.”
Speaking of basketball season, the Falcons had some success there too. The Falcons made the state basketball tournament, but lost in the state quarterfinals to North Linn.
Dekkers was West Sioux’s No. 2 scorer at 21.3 points a game. Dekkers led the Falcons in assists per game and rebounds per game. He had 5.0 apg and 8.3 rpg.
Even before his high school career, both Schwiesow and Hoegh noticed how competitive Hunter Dekkers was at a young age.
Schwiesow’s first recollection of Dekkers was in third grade. Schwiesow was coaching youth football at the time, and Dekkers wanted to win those games just as badly as he did as a high school quarterback.
During his football career, Schwiesow remembered many times where Dekkers shook off a play call from the sideline and there were times where Schwiesow didn’t like how he threw the football.
But, Schwiesow admitted that he and Dekkers are cut from the same cloth that way.
“The most competitive people become the best athletes,” Schwiesow said. “Whether you want to win in tiddlywinks or dominoes, the most competitive people are the ones who want to win. That’s a good trait to have, because it means you’re never satisfied. That was the way Hunter is.”
Hoegh’s first memory of Dekkers came in middle school. He remembered that Dekkers got “probably the most amount of sleep out of anyone” before the War Eagle Conference middle school track meet.
“He wanted to score as many points as he could for his team,” Hoegh said.
Hoegh’s favorite memory of Dekkers, however, isn’t basketball-related. It was with the football team.
Hoegh, who serves as the offensive coordinator under Schwiesow, remembered when Dekkers came to junior varsity football games. He came to watch from the sideline, just to help craft the younger Falcons quarterbacks keep the success that he helped build over the last four years.
“That didn’t benefit Hunter one bit, but he wanted West Sioux to win,” Hoegh said.
Both coaches believe Dekkers will take that mindset with him at Iowa State in the quarterbacks room.
Dekkers is one of four quarterbacks at Iowa State. There’s Purdy, who some have projected to be in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
Dekkers, a four-star recruit, is joined by three-star quarterback recruit Adian Bowman, the son of former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Todd Bowman, in the Iowa State quarterback room.
“I know for a fact he’s going to bring it every day like it’s the national championship game,” Hoegh said. “He’s one of those kids who wants to win every drill. That’s the type of thing that will make him so great.”
According to Schwiesow, Dekkers has already impressed Cyclones coach Matt Campbell and starting quarterback Brock Purdy.
“I know he competes daily with Purdy, and from what I understand, Purdy has been nothing but fantastic to Hunter,” Schwiesow said. “He’s been encouraging. He’s been helping with the playbook. Brock Purdy has been nothing but a class act. Hunter has been really doing well down there.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!