It was basically perfect timing for Dan Van Ruler.
The Sioux Center native, who played soccer at Western Christian, applied for a job with Sioux Center School District about six years ago.
At about the same time, Sioux Center announced it was adding a varsity boys soccer program. Even though Van Ruler didn't have any varsity coaching experience - he was a middle school soccer coach in Orange City previously - he decided to apply to become the head boys soccer coach at Sioux Center.
Maybe it was luck. Maybe it was meant to be. Either way, Van Ruler was hired as the first boys head soccer coach in Sioux Center's history.
"I wanted to be involved in any way," said Van Ruler, this year's Journal Soccer Coach of the year. "There weren't a lot of soccer people in the town. I don't know if I had a lot of competition. But I really wanted to be involved in coaching and it just seemed like the perfect opportunity."
Van Ruler, with help from then-assistant coach Pedro Ruiz, started to build Sioux Center's varsity program from the ground up. Six years ago Sioux Center had its first junior varsity season. The next season the Warriors played their first varsity games.
Sioux Center has taken its bumps along the way. The Warriors went 1-13 in their first season, winning their first-ever varsity match 11 games into the season. It was the only win for Sioux Center in a two-year span.
But then it all clicked. In 2017, the Warriors won seven games and qualified for the Class 1A state tournament only three years into the program's existence. In 2018, Sioux Center won nine games and just missed qualifying for the state tournament again.
The progression continued this past season as Sioux Center not only upset Western Christian to get to state for the second time in the program's history, the Warriors beat Iowa Mennonite in the 1A first-round match, the first victory at state in the program's history.
While Sioux Center didn't make it to the state title match, the Warriors came home with some hardware. After only five seasons as a varsity program, Sioux Center defeated West Liberty 2-1 to claim third place in Class 1A.
"I think about it every once in a while and smile," said Van Ruler of coaching a third-place team. "It was a lot of fun and a lot of work went into the success the guys had. At the same time, we've started open field work and are thinking about next year.
"I really enjoyed the run that we were able to make this year and it has everything to do with the leadership of our senior class and the selflessness from the entire team. Everyone played a role this year. What I am most proud of is the growth that I've seen in all of our boys off the field."
It may have only been five years, but it was quite the process - from figuring out how to organize practice to learning how to win games.
"We've learned as we've gone," Van Ruler said. "We would study film pretty hard and pick up on things other teams have done and built the culture. A lot of teams have been helpful along the way. MOC-Floyd Valley was a big help the first few years and Storm Lake, we've tried to emulate what they do with the ball."
During that span, Van Ruler had to fill two assistant coaching positions after Ruiz left, adding Chris White and John Doornenbal. Van Ruler made the two right hires because the dynamic between the three has been key.
"We couldn't be where we are at without Chris and John. The relationship we have, we all cover each others weaknesses because our strengths are all different," Van Ruler said. "John is a motivator during practice and Chris is able to develop our younger players and he helps make some really good in-game adjustments."
But the biggest contributor to the success, according to Van Ruler, are the players, especially the senior class. After getting a taste of the state tournament as sophomores, the senior class wanted to experience that again.
"They played throughout the summer and the parents formed a club team so they could play in the fall and winter and Northwestern has a winter league and that has helped out," Van Ruler said. "The commitment on their ends to get better, that has been huge. Our seniors led in ways that coaches can only dream of, whether it was tutoring, giving rides to teammates or just being friendly to someone."
It wasn't just the senior class that caught the fever to be better at soccer. Sioux Center now has adult leagues along with a number of youth leagues. Sioux Center as a community has embraced soccer.
"I did the math. We have over 1,000 people playing soccer here. The sport has really grown," Van Ruler said. "If you watch our fields, there's always something going on out there. That's something that is really exciting for our town. Chris said it's something that brings us together and combines people from different backgrounds and cultures. If you look at the dynamics, we have three different languages on our team."
"The guys that are new to our community have been embraced and are welcomed and have stuck around. Once they get in our program and make a few friends, they stick around. The togetherness that these young men have enjoyed over the last few years is a great example for our community."
The five-year journey for Sioux Center has been impressive but it's something Van Ruler wants to keep up. And he feels the program can continue to grow if the players keep showing the same commitment they have put forth the past few years.
"That commitment, it's not common anymore. To see a big group of guys stick together, work hard like they did for four years, I think that's been hard to find," Van Ruler said. "We have guys that are really committed and show up to open field. It's nothing we are doing. It's guys that are choosing to be good that got our program to where we are today."