JOURNAL SOFTBALL COACH OF THE YEAR: Akron-Westfield's Todd Colt wins 600th game

It might have been the most difficult game of the tournament for Clarksville. While Lisbon and Collins-Maxwell both gave Clarksville tough games, neither team scored against Kori Wedeking and the Indians. The six runs were the only ones the Indians allowed and they didn't trail again as they won the 1A title with a 2-0 victory over Collins-Maxwell.

"You know, we accomplished several things against Clarksville," Colt said. "Even though they beat us, it may have been one of our games where we played to our potential. Our goal every game is to play to our potential and let the score take care of itself. We did many things well against Clarksville and they did several things really well.

"We challenged them as well as anyone challenged them all year and it was a pretty proud moment for us."

The Westerners finished the abbreviated 2020 season with a 17-3 record, the ninth season in the last 10 where Akron-Westfield finished with five or fewer losses.

It was definitely an improvement compared to the 21-13 2019 campaign.

At the plate, Akron-Westfield batted .364 compared to .326 the previous season and scored 8.9 runs per game compared to 7.5 runs per game in 2019.