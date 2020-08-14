JOURNAL SOFTBALL COACH OF THE YEAR: Akron-Westfield's Todd Colt wins 600th game

Todd Colt has built Akron-Westfield into a softball powerhouse over the past two decades but that's not the same field where he got his start.
Colt's coaching career started on the baseball diamond where he led Akron-Westfield's program from 1984 to 1993.
At that time, Colt's oldest daughter was in third grade and the community didn't have an established softball program. So Colt stepped down as Akron-Westfield's baseball coach to start a youth softball program in Akron.
"Went from varsity baseball one summer to third-grade softball the next. It's been quite the journey," said Colt, the Journal Softball Coach of the Year. "Myself and a few other dads started little league softball just like the boys had."
Almost 20 years later, Colt's record shows it was a wise choice. In 2002, Colt went from leading the youth program to becoming Akron-Westfield's head softball coach, where he has led the Westerners to plenty of success.
This past season, the Westerners won 17 games. They needed to only win three games for Colt to pick up his 600th win.
It was an 11-1 win over Woodbury Central on June 20 when Colt picked up career win 600 and after the 17 victories, Colt how has 614 wins.
For Colt, the achievement was no different than about any other win this past season for the Westerners, who earned a trip to the Class 1A state tournament.
"You know, you just take each game one-by-one and to be honest, 600 is probably no different than 573 or 607. Each game is important," said Colt, also serves as Akron-Westfield's girls golf coach for the last 13 seasons. "We've just been blessed with a lot of good kids over the last 19 years. I am just glad I've had the opportunity to be a part of it.
"I never imagined it would turn out like it did. It ended up being a lot of time during the offseason to produce, to build our pitchers and that was a bit part of it."
Colt, who is 59, said retirement might be three to five years down the road but "you just never know for sure."
Colt's teams aren't showing any sign of slowing down. After missing the state tournament last season, the Westerners made it back to state after beating Gehlen Catholic, which ended Akron-Westfield's season in 2019, in the region championship. It was the 15th time in the last 18 seasons that the Westerners qualified for state.
The Westerners faced Clarksville in the first round of the state tournament and jumped out to a 5-0 lead going into the bottom of the third inning.
But Clarksville, the No. 2 seed, mounted a comeback and took a 6-5 lead on Akron-Westfield. The Westerners got the game-tying run to force extra innings but an inside the park home run by Cheyenne Behrends gave the Indians the walk-off 7-6 win in eight innings.
It might have been the most difficult game of the tournament for Clarksville. While Lisbon and Collins-Maxwell both gave Clarksville tough games, neither team scored against Kori Wedeking and the Indians. The six runs were the only ones the Indians allowed and they didn't trail again as they won the 1A title with a 2-0 victory over Collins-Maxwell.
"You know, we accomplished several things against Clarksville," Colt said. "Even though they beat us, it may have been one of our games where we played to our potential. Our goal every game is to play to our potential and let the score take care of itself. We did many things well against Clarksville and they did several things really well.
"We challenged them as well as anyone challenged them all year and it was a pretty proud moment for us."
The Westerners finished the abbreviated 2020 season with a 17-3 record, the ninth season in the last 10 where Akron-Westfield finished with five or fewer losses.
It was definitely an improvement compared to the 21-13 2019 campaign.
At the plate, Akron-Westfield batted .364 compared to .326 the previous season and scored 8.9 runs per game compared to 7.5 runs per game in 2019.
In the circle, sophomore Natalie Nielsen took control of the No. 1 spot for the Westerners and helped the team go from a 2.44 ERA to a 1.43 ERA. Also, the team went from a 1.27 WHIP (walks plus hits per inning pitched) to 0.80.
"I rotated 12 different kids in the starting lineup throughout the year to try and get the pieces in the right place at the right time. So there was some great competition in practice to stay on the starting squad because there was always someone knocking on the door that could start the next game," Colt said. "I think one of the areas we matured the most from the shoulders up. They are slowly starting to figure out why versus how.
"A lot of players know how. When they know why, that's the point I want them to reach."
Colt's team should be in a good position next year but there are some key graduations. Jaden Harris batted .544 with 28 runs scored, Alayna Mullinix batted .370 with 18 RBIs and Autumn Bundy drove in 16 runs.
Still, the Westerners have Nielsen back in the circle and she batted .302. Junior Hailey Wilken drove in a team-high 20 runs and sophomore Megan Meinen batted .327. Freshman Katie Johnson batted .415 with 19 runs scored and sophomore Chloee Colt, who is relative of Todd's, batted .333 with 19 runs scored.
"I think we are pretty excited about next year," Colt said. "I do know there are some very good teams within a 30-mile radius no matter what direction you go. We are going to have to be better to achieve the same goals."
