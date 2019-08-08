A week after playing for the Class 2A state softball title, Alta-Aurelia coach Dave Turnquist was out with his wife and the topic of the team's season came up.
Even a week later, Turnquist was still surprised about the deep run the Warriors made this season, making their way through the regionals and upsetting Central Springs and East Marshall at the state tournament to reach the title game against North Linn.
Alta-Aurelia lost 3-0 to North Linn in 2A championship game but it was an unlikely run for the Warriors.
A season after making it to the state tournament, the Warriors had to replace four key players - basically their entire infield - with some young players.
Turnquist thought there was potential and even though Alta-Aurelia could lean on three key seniors, it was a young, raw team.
But the team matured midway through the season and went on a special run to reach the state title game for the first time in the program's history.
"I wouldn't be telling the truth if I didn't say I was surprised," said Turnquist, the Journal's softball Coach of the Year. "I was hoping to get to state like last year but going that far was a surprise."
The Warriors were coming off a 22-5 2018 campaign and the program's first-ever trip to the state tournament, losing in the first round to Iowa City Regina.
Alta-Aurelia did have some key pieces coming back for 2019 with centerfielder Brittany Turnquist and third baseman Jessica Flaherty. The best piece returning was Abby Kramer, who was one of the best pitchers in the state after striking out 363 batters.
But senior catcher Lily Peterson, who batted .507 with a team-high 41 RBIs, graduated as did left fielder Alicia Turnquist. Rowan Kolpin, who batted .429, played for Storm Lake this past season and Annika Patton, a two-time individual state golf champion, focused on her golf game before joining the University of Northern Iowa golf team in the fall.
"We definitely had question marks. Everyone knows that in softball, the pitcher is the one that can carry the team. But you have to have players with hitting and defense," Turnquist said. "We knew we were going to be young and you could tell we were going to be raw. But as the season went, the girls were great about listening."
Turnquist pointed out the key role his staff had in developing the team this season - Christiansen, Jon Turnquist, Lesa Heckt and Katie Morris. Heckt and Morris are his daughters and Jon is his brother.
Patton played shortstop and eighth-grader Shea Peterson filled that spot this season. Sophomore Alaina Westphal moved from second base to first base, where Kolpin played last season. Sophomore Mallorie Jacobson, who played second base as a junior varsity player, took over at that position. Flaherty stuck at third base.
Turnquist credits Christiansen for working with the players at their new positions throughout the season. Peterson batted .280 with 15 RBIs, Jacobson batted .344 with 19 runs scored and Westphal only had five errors all season.
"She has played club softball and she eats, sleeps and drinks softball and we knew she was going to be good but we didn't expect her to be that good," Turnquist said. "That's Alaina's first time playing that position. Her dig in the state semifinal against East Marshall was a game-saver."
Ali Magnussen, a freshman who never played the position before, took over at catcher and had the tough task of catching Kraemer.
"We discovered her picking one-hops and figured we would try her at catcher. The first time we saw her catch, we thought we had something there," Magnussen said. "By the time we hit regionals, nothing got by her. She is one of the main keys because I won't even catch Abby."
Sophomore Sierra Hill, who took over in left field, led the Warriors with 35 RBIs. Sophomore Jessica Larson batted .316 with 19 RBIs and played left field and freshman Angela Lopez batted .286 to round out some of the key underclassmen.
Turnquist said the young group was able to flourish because of how Kraemer (who finished with 334 strikeouts and batted .440), Flaherty (who batted .422 with 30 RBIs) and Brittany Turnquist (who batted .353) took them under their wings.
Brittany Turnquist got injured at one point during the season and eighth-grader Brielle Engelman had to take over for her. Engelman made a couple of errors but Brittany Turnquist was in the dugout encouraging her and giving her advice.
"Brittany put her arm around her and told her it was going to be okay. They never got on the players," Dave Turnquist said. "It's great to have seniors that coach them and are not hard on them. They coached them up. I tell the younger girls to remember how the seniors treated you and remember what they did.
"That's what has been going on with the program and that's the key."
It wasn't always smooth sailing for the Warriors, who started the season winning seven of their first eight games. At one point, Alta-Aurelia was 13-3. But the Warriors lost six of their next 10 games.
"It just came down to focus and every team has that," Turnquist said. "(After a loss to GTRA) we had a serious talk with the girls. We had to focus better from Abby to the last player on the bench. That bad feeling, I told them to remember that feeling because you don't want to have it."
The talk worked because the Warriors didn't lose again until the state championship game.
It was Turnquist's 13th season as the head coach and he said he learned a good amount from Rory Payne, his first assistant coach.
"I had no idea what I was doing and he was an assistant in about every sport and he helped cut my teeth in what varsity coaching is all about," Turnquist said.
It's the 13th season that Turnquist is having fun reflecting on, even though it only ended a couple of weeks ago.
"It's hard to believe how we went all the way to the championship game and just the way the season started. So raw to being in the championship game, it's still unbelievable," Turnquist said. "It was a whole team effort, the team and the coaches. It was everyone together that made it all work out."