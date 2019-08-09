Abby Kraemer likes being in control, which is why the Alta-Aurelia softball standout enjoys pitching.
Being in the circle allows her to basically control what's going to happen not just in each game, but with each pitch against every batter.
Over the past five seasons, Kraemer has asserted control over plenty of batters. She started pitching for Alta-Aurelia as an eighth-grader and when her high school career ended at the state tournament this past season, Kraemer finished with more than 1,400 strikeouts in the past five seasons.
"I really like having control over the field. I like the leadership out there and the ability to take control of each individual batter," said Kraemer, the Journal's Softball Player of the Year. "I like going after the batter and making sure they get out when it's necessary."
Kraemer didn't realize how much she loved the control that pitching gave her until the seventh grade. She fell in love with the position and started to spend a good amount of time working on her pitches and her form.
As Alta-Aurelia head coach Dave Turnquist put it, Kraemer started to "eat, sleep and drink" pitching from that point.
"If we missed practice because of rain or something, she would contact me about when we could get some pitching in," Turnquist said. "She really worked hard, understands the game and what it takes to succeed. It's a Hall of Fame career."
All of the hard work paid off. In 2018, Kraemer helped lead the Warriors to the state tournament for the first time in the program's history, losing to Iowa City Regina in the first round.
This season Kraemer helped lead the Warriors back to the state tournament and there was no early exit.
While Kraemer has been dominant in the circle since her freshman season, the senior pitched at a new level during the Class 2A state tournament. She held Central Springs, which hit .356 as a team and scored 307 runs, to one hit and struck out nine batters in the 2-0 state quarterfinal victory.
In the 2-1 semifinal victory over East Marshall, Kraemer only allowed one run on five hits and struck out 11. East Marshall batted .350 as a team and scored 319 runs on the season.
North Linn defeated Alta-Aurelia 3-0 in the 2A title game but Kraemer was able to silence North Linn's offense for much of the game. North Linn scored 418 runs this season, the second-most in the state, and batted .373 as a team. Kraemer held North Linn to four hits and struck out 11. One of the runs North Linn scored was unearned.
"I knew I had to be on my A-game. Looking at the other team's stats, it can be intimidating so I knew I had to have all of my pitches working and keep them off-balance," Kraemer said.
Kraemer wasn't always a force in the circle for the Warriors. In the first varsity game, which came against GTRA on May 26, 2015, Kraemer threw a no-hitter and struck out 16. In the next game, the eighth-grader allowed only three hits but walked seven batters in 4 1/3 innings.
As the secondary pitcher to Jenna Synder, Kraemer struck out 63 batters and batters only hit .155 against her. But she walked 57 batters and had a 4.51 earned run average.
Kraemer knew she had to elevate her game since she was going to be the main pitcher with Synder graduating.
"I worked the weights hard and pitched two to three times a week," Kraemer said. "My catcher (senior Micah Barnes) took me under her wing and helped me ease into it. She helped me with the pressure aspect. It helped that she took me under her wing."
Kraemer took a major step forward as a freshman. While she did still walk 131 batters, it was well below the walk per inning she allowed as an eighth-grader since she threw 181 innings. Her strikeout rate went up, too. Kraemer had 319 strikeouts, the fifth-most in the state. She finished with a 1.20 ERA.
Turnquist said Kraemer became a mentally tough player as a freshman.
"It was just a mental growth of being able to handle situations," Turnquist said. "I was not surprised with her talent but she had to step up the mental game and she did."
As a sophomore, Kraemer led the state with 381 strikeouts in 184 innings. She lowered her walks again, this time with 84, and finished with a 1.18 ERA. In 2018, she was second in the state with 363 strikeouts in 167 1/3 innings and once again had fewer walks with 62. She had a 1.51 ERA.
Coming into her senior season, Kraemer had to break in a new catcher with Lily Peterson graduating. Freshman Alli Magnussen took over as Alta-Aurelia's catcher and it was the first time she played the position.
Kraemer took the time to show Magnussen the ropes, just like Barnes helped her a few years earlier.
"That's the thing about her, it's not all about her. She's the (definition of a) team player," Turnquist said. "She had to groom a new catcher and she wasn't hard on her at all. She could've been not very nice but she groomed her and helped make Ali into what she was."
Kraemer worked well with Magnussen this season and finished with a 1.73 ERA in 190 innings. She had 334 strikeouts, the third-most in the state, to finish with more than 1,400 punch-outs in her career.
"Looking back at it, it feels like a huge number and a lot of batters," Kraemer said. "But each individual game, I set a goal. I tried to keep my walks down, strikeouts up and keep the batters off balance. Reaching those goals helped me reach the 1,400 mark. I would've said you are crazy if you told me I would bet 1,400 strikeouts at the beginning of my career."
After four seasons of dominance, Kraemer had plenty of college offers. She made a visit to Iowa and Clemson, Virginia Tech and South Carolina Upstate all showed heavy interest in her. She came close to picking one of those schools, but in the end, she thought about her education more than her softball career.
Dordt University has the major Kraemer wanted - animal science, a pre-vet program. So she made the choice to become a Defender.
"It was not easy at all. There were a lot of tears in the decision making. There are some days I do regret not going (NCAA Division I) but Dordt is what's best for me in the future," Kraemer said. "It's an academically heavy major and I had to pick a school based on academics and athletically and that's what set Dordt apart. It's what fits me, my careers and my morals."
Before she starts her academic and athletic career at Dordt, Kraemer has had some time to reflect on her high school career and this past season. She got to end her high school career in about the best way possible by playing for a state title.
"It was a very special career, especially that senior year, making it as far as we did. Taking that step and making school history was an amazing feeling," Kraemer said. "I honestly didn't think I was going to develop into the pitcher I am today. Going on to play college softball, I shocked myself along with everyone in the community."