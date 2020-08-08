JOURNAL SOFTBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR: West Monona's Lexi Lander surpasses expectations during stellar senior season

Lander and the Spartans liked to hit the ball. Even as the lead-off hitter, Lander led the team with a .500 average, 36 RBIs, seven home runs and 17 walks.

As a team, the Spartans were .379 at the plate, and had an on-base percentage of .458. The bottom of the lineup was just as successful as the top.

The Spartans also put the ball in play often. They only struck out 54 times all season.

“The back of our lineup played really well,” Clint Nichols said. “Lexi can't lead the team if people aren’t on base ahead of her.”

The future

DMACC coach Bob Ligouri wants to get Lander to the Division I level. He believes that she has the tools to get there.

“We’re happy with where she’s at. Most important thing we want her to do is be excited to be on campus,” Ligouri said. “Once we get her there, we’ll help her grow and pitch at that high level.”

Lander will have some help in the circle in Boone. The Bears also landed North Linn senior Abby Flanagan as well as Humboldt senior Ellie Jacobson.

Ligouri said he’ll find a spot for Lander in the pitching rotation.